Wipro Share Price Live blog for 12 Aug 2024

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Wipro's stock opened at ₹495.9 and closed at ₹487.05. The highest price reached was ₹496.5, while the lowest was ₹489.75. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹256,694.3 crore. Wipro's 52-week high is ₹580, and its 52-week low is ₹375. The BSE volume for the day was 280,842 shares.
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Wipro on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|495.35
|Support 1
|488.55
|Resistance 2
|499.3
|Support 2
|485.7
|Resistance 3
|502.15
|Support 3
|481.75
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹490.0, 0.26% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹385.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹640.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|3
|3
|Buy
|3
|4
|6
|4
|Hold
|12
|12
|12
|11
|Sell
|17
|16
|14
|14
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|5
|8
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 69.56% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 280 k.
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹496.5 & ₹489.75 yesterday to end at ₹491.3. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.