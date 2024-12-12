Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro Sees Positive Trading Momentum Today

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Wipro's stock opened at ₹308.65 and closed slightly lower at ₹307.90. The stock reached a high of ₹309.90 and dipped to a low of ₹305.55 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹323,237.9 crore, Wipro's shares traded at a volume of 249,728 on the BSE. The stock remains close to its 52-week high of ₹310.35 and significantly above its low of ₹207.53.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Wipro Live Updates: The current market price of Wipro has surpassed the first resistance of ₹310.82 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹312.53. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹312.53 then there can be further positive price movement.
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Wipro's share price has increased by 0.47%, currently trading at ₹310.45. Over the past year, Wipro's shares have appreciated by 46.38%, reaching ₹310.45. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 17.36%, reaching 24,641.80 during the same time frame.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.1%
|3 Months
|20.15%
|6 Months
|29.59%
|YTD
|31.13%
|1 Year
|46.38%
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Wipro on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|310.82
|Support 1
|306.47
|Resistance 2
|312.53
|Support 2
|303.83
|Resistance 3
|315.17
|Support 3
|302.12
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹250.0, 19.09% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹210.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹350.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Buy
|7
|7
|6
|3
|Hold
|9
|8
|9
|12
|Sell
|13
|14
|14
|15
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|6
|6
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 35.47% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 249 k.
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹309.9 & ₹305.55 yesterday to end at ₹309. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend