Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro Sees Positive Trading Momentum Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates : Wipro stock price went up today, 12 Dec 2024, by 0.6 %. The stock closed at 309 per share. The stock is currently trading at 310.85 per share. Investors should monitor Wipro stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Wipro's stock opened at 308.65 and closed slightly lower at 307.90. The stock reached a high of 309.90 and dipped to a low of 305.55 during the session. With a market capitalization of 323,237.9 crore, Wipro's shares traded at a volume of 249,728 on the BSE. The stock remains close to its 52-week high of 310.35 and significantly above its low of 207.53.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Dec 2024, 09:30 AM IST Wipro Live Updates: Wipro trading at ₹310.85, up 0.6% from yesterday's ₹309

Wipro Live Updates: The current market price of Wipro has surpassed the first resistance of 310.82 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 312.53. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 312.53 then there can be further positive price movement.

12 Dec 2024, 09:17 AM IST Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Wipro's share price has increased by 0.47%, currently trading at 310.45. Over the past year, Wipro's shares have appreciated by 46.38%, reaching 310.45. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 17.36%, reaching 24,641.80 during the same time frame.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.1%
3 Months20.15%
6 Months29.59%
YTD31.13%
1 Year46.38%
12 Dec 2024, 08:49 AM IST Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Wipro on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1310.82Support 1306.47
Resistance 2312.53Support 2303.83
Resistance 3315.17Support 3302.12
12 Dec 2024, 08:33 AM IST Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 250.0, 19.09% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 210.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 350.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2222
    Buy7763
    Hold98912
    Sell13141415
    Strong Sell6666
12 Dec 2024, 08:19 AM IST Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Wipro volume yesterday was 8 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 13726 k

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 35.47% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 249 k.

12 Dec 2024, 08:03 AM IST Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Wipro closed at ₹307.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 309.9 & 305.55 yesterday to end at 309. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

