Wipro Share Price Live blog for 12 Jul 2024

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates : Wipro's stock on the last day opened at ₹535.9, reached a high of ₹539.6, and a low of ₹530 before closing at ₹535.25. The market capitalization stood at ₹279,168.84 crore. The 52-week high was ₹548.7 and the low was ₹375. The BSE volume for the day was 145,126 shares traded.
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Wipro on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|539.03
|Support 1
|529.48
|Resistance 2
|544.07
|Support 2
|524.97
|Resistance 3
|548.58
|Support 3
|519.93
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹462.5, 13.45% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹380.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹607.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|6
|6
|4
|4
|Hold
|12
|12
|11
|10
|Sell
|14
|14
|14
|14
|Strong Sell
|5
|5
|8
|8
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 59.49% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 145 k.
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹539.6 & ₹530 yesterday to end at ₹534.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend