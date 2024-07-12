Hello User
Wipro Share Price Live blog for 12 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:47 AM IST Trade
Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates : Wipro stock price went down today, 12 Jul 2024, by -0.17 %. The stock closed at 535.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 534.35 per share. Investors should monitor Wipro stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates : Wipro's stock on the last day opened at 535.9, reached a high of 539.6, and a low of 530 before closing at 535.25. The market capitalization stood at 279,168.84 crore. The 52-week high was 548.7 and the low was 375. The BSE volume for the day was 145,126 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Jul 2024, 08:47 AM IST Wipro Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Wipro Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Wipro on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1539.03Support 1529.48
Resistance 2544.07Support 2524.97
Resistance 3548.58Support 3519.93
12 Jul 2024, 08:34 AM IST Wipro Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Wipro Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 462.5, 13.45% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 380.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 607.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3333
    Buy6644
    Hold12121110
    Sell14141414
    Strong Sell5588
12 Jul 2024, 08:17 AM IST Wipro Share Price Today Live: Wipro volume yesterday was 4 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 11230 k

Wipro Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 59.49% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 145 k.

12 Jul 2024, 08:04 AM IST Wipro Share Price Today Live: Wipro closed at ₹535.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Wipro Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 539.6 & 530 yesterday to end at 534.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

