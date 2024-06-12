Wipro Share Price Live blog for 12 Jun 2024

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Wipro's open price was ₹478.15, closing at ₹475. The stock reached a high of ₹479.1 and a low of ₹474.5. The market capitalization was recorded at ₹248,766.3 crores. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹546.1 and ₹375 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 223,983 shares traded.
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Wipro on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|478.48
|Support 1
|473.63
|Resistance 2
|481.27
|Support 2
|471.57
|Resistance 3
|483.33
|Support 3
|468.78
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹440.0, 7.6% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹380.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹570.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Hold
|11
|11
|11
|9
|Sell
|14
|14
|14
|14
|Strong Sell
|8
|8
|8
|8
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 46.22% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 223 k.
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹479.1 & ₹474.5 yesterday to end at ₹475. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.