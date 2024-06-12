Hello User
Wipro Share Price Live blog for 12 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates : Wipro stock price went up today, 12 Jun 2024, by 0.25 %. The stock closed at 475 per share. The stock is currently trading at 476.2 per share. Investors should monitor Wipro stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Wipro's open price was 478.15, closing at 475. The stock reached a high of 479.1 and a low of 474.5. The market capitalization was recorded at 248,766.3 crores. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 546.1 and 375 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 223,983 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Jun 2024, 09:02 AM IST Stocks to Watch: Union Bank, HCL Tech, IndiGo, SBI, Wipro, Tube Investments, TVS Supply Chain

Balrampur Chini Mills, GMR Airports Infrastructure, Hindustan Copper, India Cements, SAIL, and ZEE are the six stocks on the NSE's F&O ban list for Wednesday

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/stocks-to-watch-union-bank-hcl-tech-indigo-sbi-wipro-tube-investments-tvs-supply-chain-11718155140748.html

12 Jun 2024, 08:45 AM IST Wipro Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Wipro Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Wipro on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1478.48Support 1473.63
Resistance 2481.27Support 2471.57
Resistance 3483.33Support 3468.78
12 Jun 2024, 08:32 AM IST Wipro Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

Wipro Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 440.0, 7.6% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 380.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 570.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3333
    Buy4444
    Hold1111119
    Sell14141414
    Strong Sell8888
12 Jun 2024, 08:16 AM IST Wipro Share Price Today Live: Wipro volume yesterday was 4 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 9129 k

Wipro Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 46.22% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 223 k.

12 Jun 2024, 08:01 AM IST Wipro Share Price Today Live: Wipro closed at ₹475 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Wipro Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 479.1 & 474.5 yesterday to end at 475. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.

