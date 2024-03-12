Active Stocks
Mon Mar 11 2024 15:57:12
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 153.50 -2.38%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 285.15 -2.53%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,427.05 -1.33%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 1,028.00 -1.09%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 773.50 -1.86%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/ Wipro Share Price Live blog for 12 Mar 2024
LIVE UPDATES

Wipro Share Price Live blog for 12 Mar 2024

1 min read . Updated: 12 Mar 2024, 08:01 AM IST
Livemint

Wipro stock price went down today, 12 Mar 2024, by -0.28 %. The stock closed at 515.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 514.4 per share. Investors should monitor Wipro stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Wipro Stock Price TodayPremium
Wipro Stock Price Today

Wipro Share Price Today : On the last day, Wipro's stock opened at 516.25, reached a high of 518.75, and a low of 512.3 before closing at 515.85. The market capitalization stood at 268,451.29 crore. The 52-week high and low were at 546.1 and 351.85 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 355,735 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Mar 2024, 08:01:17 AM IST

Wipro share price Live :Wipro closed at ₹515.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Wipro on the BSE, the volume was 355,735 shares and the closing price was 515.85.

