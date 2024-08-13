Wipro Share Price Live blog for 13 Aug 2024

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Wipro's stock opened at ₹485.25 and closed at ₹491.3, with a high of ₹493.5 and a low of ₹485.25. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹255,466.47 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of ₹580 and a low of ₹375. The BSE volume for the day was 272,941 shares.
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Wipro's share price has decreased by 0.06% and is currently trading at ₹488.65. Over the past year, Wipro's shares have gained 18.40%, reaching ₹488.65. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 25.28% to 24,347.00 over the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.84%
|3 Months
|-1.13%
|6 Months
|-2.47%
|YTD
|3.77%
|1 Year
|18.4%
Subha Tatavarti resigns as Wipro's chief technology officer
Her departure marks the fifth such change in the company’s senior management personnel since Srini Pallia took over as CEO on 6 April, a little over four months ago.
Wipro Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Wipro on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|493.37
|Support 1
|486.77
|Resistance 2
|496.98
|Support 2
|483.78
|Resistance 3
|499.97
|Support 3
|480.17
Wipro Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹490.0, 0.21% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹385.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹640.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|3
|3
|Buy
|3
|4
|6
|4
|Hold
|12
|12
|12
|11
|Sell
|16
|16
|14
|14
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|5
|8
Wipro Share Price Today Live: Wipro volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 9615 k
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 59.0% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 272 k.
Wipro Share Price Today Live: Wipro closed at ₹491.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹493.5 & ₹485.25 yesterday to end at ₹488.95. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.