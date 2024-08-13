Hello User
Wipro Share Price Live blog for 13 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates : Wipro stock price went down today, 13 Aug 2024, by -0.48 %. The stock closed at 491.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 488.95 per share. Investors should monitor Wipro stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Wipro's stock opened at 485.25 and closed at 491.3, with a high of 493.5 and a low of 485.25. The company's market capitalization stood at 255,466.47 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of 580 and a low of 375. The BSE volume for the day was 272,941 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Aug 2024, 09:18 AM IST Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Wipro's share price has decreased by 0.06% and is currently trading at 488.65. Over the past year, Wipro's shares have gained 18.40%, reaching 488.65. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 25.28% to 24,347.00 over the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.84%
3 Months-1.13%
6 Months-2.47%
YTD3.77%
1 Year18.4%
13 Aug 2024, 09:03 AM IST Subha Tatavarti resigns as Wipro's chief technology officer

Her departure marks the fifth such change in the company’s senior management personnel since Srini Pallia took over as CEO on 6 April, a little over four months ago.

https://www.livemint.com/companies/subha-tatavarti-resigns-as-wipros-chief-technology-officer-11723475055890.html

13 Aug 2024, 08:49 AM IST Wipro Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Wipro Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Wipro on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1493.37Support 1486.77
Resistance 2496.98Support 2483.78
Resistance 3499.97Support 3480.17
13 Aug 2024, 08:31 AM IST Wipro Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

Wipro Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 490.0, 0.21% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 385.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 640.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2233
    Buy3464
    Hold12121211
    Sell16161414
    Strong Sell6658
13 Aug 2024, 08:17 AM IST Wipro Share Price Today Live: Wipro volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 9615 k

Wipro Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 59.0% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 272 k.

13 Aug 2024, 08:00 AM IST Wipro Share Price Today Live: Wipro closed at ₹491.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Wipro Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 493.5 & 485.25 yesterday to end at 488.95. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

