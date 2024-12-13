Hello User
Wipro Share Price Live blog for 13 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:51 AM IST Trade
Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates : Wipro stock price went up today, 13 Dec 2024, by 0 %. The stock closed at 309 per share. The stock is currently trading at 309 per share. Investors should monitor Wipro stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Wipro's stock opened at 308.95 and closed slightly higher at 309. The stock reached a high of 313.75 and a low of 307.55 during the day. With a market capitalization of 323,342.5 crores, Wipro's shares have shown a 52-week high of 310.35 and a low of 207.53. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 667,006 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Dec 2024, 08:51 AM IST Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Wipro on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1312.75Support 1306.4
Resistance 2316.45Support 2303.75
Resistance 3319.1Support 3300.05
13 Dec 2024, 08:35 AM IST Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 250.0, 19.09% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 210.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 350.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2222
    Buy7763
    Hold98912
    Sell13141415
    Strong Sell6666
13 Dec 2024, 08:15 AM IST Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Wipro volume yesterday was 13 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 13791 k

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 1.21% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 667 k.

13 Dec 2024, 08:05 AM IST Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Wipro closed at ₹309 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 313.75 & 307.55 yesterday to end at 309. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.