Wipro Share Price Live blog for 13 Dec 2024

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Wipro's stock opened at ₹308.95 and closed slightly higher at ₹309. The stock reached a high of ₹313.75 and a low of ₹307.55 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹323,342.5 crores, Wipro's shares have shown a 52-week high of ₹310.35 and a low of ₹207.53. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 667,006 shares for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Wipro on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|312.75
|Support 1
|306.4
|Resistance 2
|316.45
|Support 2
|303.75
|Resistance 3
|319.1
|Support 3
|300.05
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹250.0, 19.09% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹210.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹350.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Buy
|7
|7
|6
|3
|Hold
|9
|8
|9
|12
|Sell
|13
|14
|14
|15
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|6
|6
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 1.21% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 667 k.
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹313.75 & ₹307.55 yesterday to end at ₹309. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend