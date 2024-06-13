Hello User
Wipro Share Price Live blog for 13 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates : Wipro stock price went up today, 13 Jun 2024, by 0.2 %. The stock closed at 475.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 476.9 per share. Investors should monitor Wipro stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Wipro's stock opened at 478.7, closed at 475.95, with a high of 484.45 and a low of 475.75. The market capitalization was 249,131.98 crore. The 52-week high and low were 546.1 and 375 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 206,978 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Jun 2024, 08:17 AM IST Wipro Share Price Today Live: Wipro volume yesterday was 7 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 9419 k

Wipro Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 24.15% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 206 k.

13 Jun 2024, 08:00 AM IST Wipro Share Price Today Live: Wipro closed at ₹475.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Wipro Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 484.45 & 475.75 yesterday to end at 475.95. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.

