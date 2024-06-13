Wipro Share Price Live blog for 13 Jun 2024

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Wipro's stock opened at ₹478.7, closed at ₹475.95, with a high of ₹484.45 and a low of ₹475.75. The market capitalization was ₹249,131.98 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹546.1 and ₹375 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 206,978 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 24.15% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 206 k.
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹484.45 & ₹475.75 yesterday to end at ₹475.95. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.