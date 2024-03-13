Active Stocks
LIVE UPDATES

Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro Stock Sees Gains in Today's Trading

1 min read . Updated: 13 Mar 2024, 09:40 AM IST
Livemint

Wipro stock price went up today, 13 Mar 2024, by 0.68 %. The stock closed at 510.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 514.1 per share. Investors should monitor Wipro stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Wipro Stock Price TodayPremium
Wipro Stock Price Today

Wipro Share Price Today : On the last day, Wipro's stock opened at 513 and closed at 514.4. The high for the day was 522.45, while the low was 508. Wipro's market capitalization stood at 266494.27 crore. The 52-week high was 546.1 and the 52-week low was 351.85. The BSE volume for the day was 169261 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Mar 2024, 09:40:54 AM IST

Wipro share price update :Wipro trading at ₹514.1, up 0.68% from yesterday's ₹510.65

The current price of Wipro stock is 514.1, with a 0.68% increase in price, resulting in a net change of 3.45 points.

13 Mar 2024, 09:30:36 AM IST

Wipro share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.85%
3 Months14.24%
6 Months17.44%
YTD8.39%
1 Year32.53%
13 Mar 2024, 09:02:57 AM IST

Wipro share price Today :Wipro trading at ₹510.65, down -0.73% from yesterday's ₹514.4

The current data for Wipro stock shows that the price is 510.65 with a percent change of -0.73 and a net change of -3.75. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

13 Mar 2024, 08:00:21 AM IST

Wipro share price Live :Wipro closed at ₹514.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Wipro's BSE volume was 169,261 shares with a closing price of 514.4.

