Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro Stock Sees Gains in Today's Trading

Wipro stock price went up today, 13 Mar 2024, by 0.68 %. The stock closed at 510.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 514.1 per share. Investors should monitor Wipro stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Wipro Share Price Today : On the last day, Wipro's stock opened at ₹513 and closed at ₹514.4. The high for the day was ₹522.45, while the low was ₹508. Wipro's market capitalization stood at ₹266494.27 crore. The 52-week high was ₹546.1 and the 52-week low was ₹351.85. The BSE volume for the day was 169261 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
13 Mar 2024, 09:40:54 AM IST
Wipro share price update :Wipro trading at ₹514.1, up 0.68% from yesterday's ₹510.65
The current price of Wipro stock is ₹514.1, with a 0.68% increase in price, resulting in a net change of 3.45 points.
13 Mar 2024, 09:30:36 AM IST
Wipro share price live: Price Analysis
Time Period
Price Analysis
1 Week
-1.85%
3 Months
14.24%
6 Months
17.44%
YTD
8.39%
1 Year
32.53%
13 Mar 2024, 09:02:57 AM IST
Wipro share price Today :Wipro trading at ₹510.65, down -0.73% from yesterday's ₹514.4
The current data for Wipro stock shows that the price is ₹510.65 with a percent change of -0.73 and a net change of -3.75. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
13 Mar 2024, 08:00:21 AM IST
Wipro share price Live :Wipro closed at ₹514.4 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, Wipro's BSE volume was 169,261 shares with a closing price of ₹514.4.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!