Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro Stock Sees Gains in Today's Trading

Wipro Share Price Today : On the last day, Wipro's stock opened at ₹513 and closed at ₹514.4. The high for the day was ₹522.45, while the low was ₹508. Wipro's market capitalization stood at ₹266494.27 crore. The 52-week high was ₹546.1 and the 52-week low was ₹351.85. The BSE volume for the day was 169261 shares traded.
The current price of Wipro stock is ₹514.1, with a 0.68% increase in price, resulting in a net change of 3.45 points.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.85%
|3 Months
|14.24%
|6 Months
|17.44%
|YTD
|8.39%
|1 Year
|32.53%
The current data for Wipro stock shows that the price is ₹510.65 with a percent change of -0.73 and a net change of -3.75. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
On the last day of trading, Wipro's BSE volume was 169,261 shares with a closing price of ₹514.4.
