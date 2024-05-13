Active Stocks
Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro Stock Slides as Market Takes a Hit
LIVE UPDATES

Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro Stock Slides as Market Takes a Hit

7 min read . Updated: 13 May 2024, 09:32 AM IST
Livemint

Wipro stock price went down today, 13 May 2024, by -0.95 %. The stock closed at 451.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 447.4 per share. Investors should monitor Wipro stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Wipro Stock Price Today
Wipro Stock Price Today

Wipro Share Price Today : On the last day, Wipro's stock opened at 456.55 and closed at 454.95. The high for the day was 457.55 and the low was 450.20. The market capitalization stood at 235,676.19 crores. The 52-week high and low were 546.10 and 375 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 206,030 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 May 2024, 09:32:55 AM IST

Wipro share price NSE Live :Wipro trading at ₹447.4, down -0.95% from yesterday's ₹451.7

The current market price of Wipro has broken the first support of 449.07 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 446.08. If the stock price breaks the second support of 446.08 then there can be further negative price movement.

13 May 2024, 09:17:17 AM IST

Wipro share price live: Price Analysis

The price of Wipro shares has decreased by -0.43% and is currently trading at 449.75. Over the past year, Wipro's shares have increased by 17.47% to 449.75. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 20.42% to 22055.20 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.2%
3 Months-9.23%
6 Months19.13%
YTD-4.13%
1 Year17.47%
13 May 2024, 09:06:38 AM IST

Wipro aims to smoke peace pipe with former top executives

Both Jatin Dalal and Mohd Ehteshamul Haque joined rival Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp less than 12 months after resigning from Wipro. The company sued them, but has now initiated processes in the courts to close the lawsuits.

https://www.livemint.com/companies/news/wipro-aims-to-smoke-peace-pipe-with-former-top-executives-11715493669515.html

13 May 2024, 08:51:36 AM IST

Wipro share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Wipro on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1456.27Support 1449.07
Resistance 2460.48Support 2446.08
Resistance 3463.47Support 3441.87
13 May 2024, 08:37:10 AM IST

Wipro share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 440.0, 2.51% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 380.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 570.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3334
    Buy4443
    Hold1111109
    Sell14141414
    Strong Sell8887
13 May 2024, 08:17:45 AM IST

Wipro share price Today : Wipro volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 6372 k

The trading volume yesterday was 44.55% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 206 k.

13 May 2024, 08:02:17 AM IST

Wipro share price Live :Wipro closed at ₹454.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 457.55 & 450.2 yesterday to end at 454.95. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

