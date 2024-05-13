Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro Stock Slides as Market Takes a Hit

Wipro Share Price Today : On the last day, Wipro's stock opened at ₹456.55 and closed at ₹454.95. The high for the day was ₹457.55 and the low was ₹450.20. The market capitalization stood at ₹235,676.19 crores. The 52-week high and low were ₹546.10 and ₹375 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 206,030 shares traded.
The current market price of Wipro has broken the first support of ₹449.07 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹446.08. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹446.08 then there can be further negative price movement.
The price of Wipro shares has decreased by -0.43% and is currently trading at ₹449.75. Over the past year, Wipro's shares have increased by 17.47% to ₹449.75. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 20.42% to 22055.20 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.2%
|3 Months
|-9.23%
|6 Months
|19.13%
|YTD
|-4.13%
|1 Year
|17.47%
Both Jatin Dalal and Mohd Ehteshamul Haque joined rival Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp less than 12 months after resigning from Wipro. The company sued them, but has now initiated processes in the courts to close the lawsuits.
The key support and resistance levels for Wipro on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|456.27
|Support 1
|449.07
|Resistance 2
|460.48
|Support 2
|446.08
|Resistance 3
|463.47
|Support 3
|441.87
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹440.0, 2.51% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹380.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹570.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Buy
|4
|4
|4
|3
|Hold
|11
|11
|10
|9
|Sell
|14
|14
|14
|14
|Strong Sell
|8
|8
|8
|7
The trading volume yesterday was 44.55% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 206 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹457.55 & ₹450.2 yesterday to end at ₹454.95. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.
