Wipro Share Price Live blog for 14 Aug 2024

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Wipro opened at ₹489 and closed slightly lower at ₹488.95. The stock reached a high of ₹492.7 and dipped to a low of ₹487.4. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹256,225.61 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, Wipro's stock has ranged between a high of ₹580 and a low of ₹375. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 110,464 shares for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹490.0, 0.08% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹385.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹640.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|3
|3
|Buy
|3
|3
|6
|4
|Hold
|12
|12
|12
|11
|Sell
|16
|17
|14
|14
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|5
|8
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 65.23% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 110 k.
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹492.7 & ₹487.4 yesterday to end at ₹490.4. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.