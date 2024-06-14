Wipro Share Price Live blog for 14 Jun 2024

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Wipro's stock opened at ₹480.55, reached a high of ₹485.35, and closed at ₹476.9. The low for the day was ₹480, with a market capitalization of ₹252005.18 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹546.1 and the 52-week low is ₹375. The BSE volume for the day was 565276 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Wipro on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|486.15
|Support 1
|478.95
|Resistance 2
|489.35
|Support 2
|474.95
|Resistance 3
|493.35
|Support 3
|471.75
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹440.0, 8.79% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹380.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹570.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Hold
|11
|11
|11
|9
|Sell
|14
|14
|14
|14
|Strong Sell
|8
|8
|8
|8
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 24.82% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 565 k.
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹485.35 & ₹480 yesterday to end at ₹476.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend