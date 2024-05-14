Active Stocks
LIVE UPDATES

Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro Stock on the Rise Today

10 min read . Updated: 14 May 2024, 10:48 AM IST
Livemint

Wipro stock price went up today, 14 May 2024, by 0.41 %. The stock closed at 452.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 453.95 per share. Investors should monitor Wipro stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Wipro Stock Price TodayPremium
Wipro Stock Price Today

Wipro Share Price Today : Wipro's stock price remained stable on the last day, opening and closing at 451.7. The high for the day was 453.15 and the low was 445. The market capitalization stands at 235,989.48 crore. The 52-week high and low are 546.1 and 375 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 74,669 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 May 2024, 10:48:39 AM IST

Wipro share price Today : Volume traded till 10 AM is -52.78% lower than yesterday

The volume of Wipro traded until 10 AM is 52.78% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at 453.5, down by 0.31%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for studying trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume could suggest a further decline in prices.

14 May 2024, 10:39:11 AM IST

Wipro share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

Wipro touched a high of 454.9 & a low of 452.25 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1455.15Support 1452.5
Resistance 2456.35Support 2451.05
Resistance 3457.8Support 3449.85
14 May 2024, 10:14:24 AM IST

Wipro Live Updates

14 May 2024, 09:55:07 AM IST

Wipro share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Wipro's share price rose by 0.34% to reach 453.65, while its peer companies are experiencing a mixed performance. Info Edge India and Eclerx Services are declining, whereas Focus Business Solution and Firstsource Solutions are seeing an increase. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.19% and 0.08% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Wipro453.651.550.34546.1375.0236768.35
Focus Business Solution65.990.00.092.827.2855193.87
Info Edge India6051.05-3.05-0.056355.03701.2578065.99
Firstsource Solutions185.451.350.73229.0122.212751.8
Eclerx Services2156.0-20.6-0.952825.01315.610356.13
14 May 2024, 09:45:26 AM IST

Wipro share price NSE Live : Futures trading higher by 0.31%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.02%

An increase in futures price and a decrease in open interest for Wipro indicate a potential shift in the current trend, possibly leading to a peak or reversal in the near future.

14 May 2024, 09:34:36 AM IST

Wipro share price Today :Wipro trading at ₹453.95, up 0.41% from yesterday's ₹452.1

Wipro share price is at 453.95 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 446.92 and 455.17 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 446.92 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 455.17 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

14 May 2024, 09:22:09 AM IST

Wipro share price live: Price Analysis

The stock price of Wipro increased by 0.51% and is currently trading at 454.40 today. Over the past year, Wipro's share price has risen by 17.93% to 454.40. In contrast, the Nifty index has surged by 20.14% to reach 22,104.05 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.46%
3 Months-11.98%
6 Months18.42%
YTD-4.11%
1 Year17.93%
14 May 2024, 08:48:51 AM IST

Wipro share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Wipro on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1455.17Support 1446.92
Resistance 2458.33Support 2441.83
Resistance 3463.42Support 3438.67
14 May 2024, 08:37:08 AM IST

Wipro share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 440.0, 2.64% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 380.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 570.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3333
    Buy4444
    Hold1111109
    Sell14141414
    Strong Sell8887
14 May 2024, 08:16:05 AM IST

Wipro share price Today : Wipro volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 6249 k

The trading volume yesterday was 41.91% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 74 k.

14 May 2024, 08:00:46 AM IST

Wipro share price Live :Wipro closed at ₹451.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 453.15 & 445 yesterday to end at 451.7. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

