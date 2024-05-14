Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro Stock on the Rise Today

Wipro Share Price Today : Wipro's stock price remained stable on the last day, opening and closing at ₹451.7. The high for the day was ₹453.15 and the low was ₹445. The market capitalization stands at ₹235,989.48 crore. The 52-week high and low are ₹546.1 and ₹375 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 74,669 shares traded.
Wipro share price Today : Volume traded till 10 AM is -52.78% lower than yesterday
The volume of Wipro traded until 10 AM is 52.78% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹453.5, down by 0.31%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for studying trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume could suggest a further decline in prices.
Wipro share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
Wipro touched a high of 454.9 & a low of 452.25 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|455.15
|Support 1
|452.5
|Resistance 2
|456.35
|Support 2
|451.05
|Resistance 3
|457.8
|Support 3
|449.85
Wipro Live Updates
Wipro share price live: Stock Peers
Today, Wipro's share price rose by 0.34% to reach ₹453.65, while its peer companies are experiencing a mixed performance. Info Edge India and Eclerx Services are declining, whereas Focus Business Solution and Firstsource Solutions are seeing an increase. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.19% and 0.08% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Wipro
|453.65
|1.55
|0.34
|546.1
|375.0
|236768.35
|Focus Business Solution
|65.99
|0.0
|0.0
|92.8
|27.28
|55193.87
|Info Edge India
|6051.05
|-3.05
|-0.05
|6355.0
|3701.25
|78065.99
|Firstsource Solutions
|185.45
|1.35
|0.73
|229.0
|122.2
|12751.8
|Eclerx Services
|2156.0
|-20.6
|-0.95
|2825.0
|1315.6
|10356.13
Wipro share price NSE Live : Futures trading higher by 0.31%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.02%
An increase in futures price and a decrease in open interest for Wipro indicate a potential shift in the current trend, possibly leading to a peak or reversal in the near future.
Wipro share price Today :Wipro trading at ₹453.95, up 0.41% from yesterday's ₹452.1
Wipro share price is at ₹453.95 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹446.92 and ₹455.17 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹446.92 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 455.17 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Wipro share price live: Price Analysis
The stock price of Wipro increased by 0.51% and is currently trading at ₹454.40 today. Over the past year, Wipro's share price has risen by 17.93% to ₹454.40. In contrast, the Nifty index has surged by 20.14% to reach 22,104.05 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.46%
|3 Months
|-11.98%
|6 Months
|18.42%
|YTD
|-4.11%
|1 Year
|17.93%
Wipro share price update : Key support and resistance levels
The key support and resistance levels for Wipro on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|455.17
|Support 1
|446.92
|Resistance 2
|458.33
|Support 2
|441.83
|Resistance 3
|463.42
|Support 3
|438.67
Wipro share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹440.0, 2.64% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹380.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹570.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Hold
|11
|11
|10
|9
|Sell
|14
|14
|14
|14
|Strong Sell
|8
|8
|8
|7
Wipro share price Today : Wipro volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 6249 k
The trading volume yesterday was 41.91% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 74 k.
Wipro share price Live :Wipro closed at ₹451.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
The stock traded in the range of ₹453.15 & ₹445 yesterday to end at ₹451.7. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.
