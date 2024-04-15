Hello User
Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro Stock Slides in Negative Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:32 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Wipro stock price went down today, 15 Apr 2024, by -1.33 %. The stock closed at 477.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 470.9 per share. Investors should monitor Wipro stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Wipro Stock Price Today

Wipro Share Price Today : Wipro's stock on the last day opened at 477.7, reached a high of 480.2, and a low of 470.05 before closing at 477.25. The market capitalization stood at 245,756.74 crores. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 546.1 and 351.85, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 349,609 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Apr 2024, 09:32 AM IST Wipro share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.42%
3 Months-1.15%
6 Months14.52%
YTD-0.12%
1 Year27.82%
15 Apr 2024, 09:00 AM IST Wipro share price Today :Wipro trading at ₹470.9, down -1.33% from yesterday's ₹477.25

The current data of Wipro stock shows the price at 470.9 with a percent change of -1.33 and a net change of -6.35. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

15 Apr 2024, 08:00 AM IST Wipro share price Live :Wipro closed at ₹477.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Wipro on the BSE, the volume was 349,609 shares with a closing price of 477.25.

