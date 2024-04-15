Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro Stock Slides in Negative Trading

Wipro Share Price Today : Wipro's stock on the last day opened at ₹477.7, reached a high of ₹480.2, and a low of ₹470.05 before closing at ₹477.25. The market capitalization stood at ₹245,756.74 crores. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹546.1 and ₹351.85, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 349,609 shares traded.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.42%
|3 Months
|-1.15%
|6 Months
|14.52%
|YTD
|-0.12%
|1 Year
|27.82%
The current data of Wipro stock shows the price at ₹470.9 with a percent change of -1.33 and a net change of -6.35. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
On the last day of trading for Wipro on the BSE, the volume was 349,609 shares with a closing price of ₹477.25.
