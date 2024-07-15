Wipro Share Price Live blog for 15 Jul 2024

Hello User
2 min read . 09:20 AM IST Trade
Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates : Wipro stock price went up today, 15 Jul 2024, by 4.81 %. The stock closed at 534.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 560.05 per share. Investors should monitor Wipro stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Wipro's stock opened at 542.35, reached a high of 564.7, and a low of 541.5 before closing at 534.35. The market capitalization stood at 292599.15 crore with a 52-week high of 564.7 and a 52-week low of 375. The BSE volume for the day was 2270351 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Jul 2024, 09:20 AM IST Wipro Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Wipro Share Price Today Live: Wipro's stock has increased by 0.93% today, trading at 565.25. Over the past year, Wipro's shares have surged by 42.06% to 565.25, outperforming the Nifty index which rose by 25.24% to 24502.15 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.68%
3 Months9.72%
6 Months20.35%
YTD18.85%
1 Year42.06%
15 Jul 2024, 08:47 AM IST Wipro Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Wipro Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Wipro on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1569.38Support 1546.13
Resistance 2578.72Support 2532.22
Resistance 3592.63Support 3522.88
15 Jul 2024, 08:35 AM IST Wipro Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Wipro Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 462.5, 17.42% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 380.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 607.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3333
    Buy6644
    Hold12121110
    Sell14141414
    Strong Sell5588
15 Jul 2024, 08:18 AM IST Wipro Share Price Today Live: Wipro volume yesterday was 29 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 12345 k

Wipro Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 137.85% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 27 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

15 Jul 2024, 08:03 AM IST Wipro Share Price Today Live: Wipro closed at ₹534.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Wipro Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 564.7 & 541.5 yesterday to end at 560.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

