Wipro Share Price Live blog for 15 Jul 2024

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Wipro's stock opened at ₹542.35, reached a high of ₹564.7, and a low of ₹541.5 before closing at ₹534.35. The market capitalization stood at ₹292599.15 crore with a 52-week high of ₹564.7 and a 52-week low of ₹375. The BSE volume for the day was 2270351 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Wipro Share Price Today Live: Wipro's stock has increased by 0.93% today, trading at ₹565.25. Over the past year, Wipro's shares have surged by 42.06% to ₹565.25, outperforming the Nifty index which rose by 25.24% to 24502.15 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.68%
|3 Months
|9.72%
|6 Months
|20.35%
|YTD
|18.85%
|1 Year
|42.06%
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Wipro on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|569.38
|Support 1
|546.13
|Resistance 2
|578.72
|Support 2
|532.22
|Resistance 3
|592.63
|Support 3
|522.88
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹462.5, 17.42% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹380.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹607.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|6
|6
|4
|4
|Hold
|12
|12
|11
|10
|Sell
|14
|14
|14
|14
|Strong Sell
|5
|5
|8
|8
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 137.85% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 27 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹564.7 & ₹541.5 yesterday to end at ₹560.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend