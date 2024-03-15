Active Stocks
Thu Mar 14 2024 15:51:31
Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro Stock Sees Gains in Today's Trading
LIVE UPDATES

Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro Stock Sees Gains in Today's Trading

1 min read . Updated: 15 Mar 2024, 09:03 AM IST
Livemint

Wipro stock price went up today, 15 Mar 2024, by 2.63 %. The stock closed at 504.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 517.6 per share. Investors should monitor Wipro stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Wipro Share Price Today : Wipro's stock on the last day opened at 502.45, closed at 504.35, reached a high of 518.85, and a low of 495.05. The market capitalization was 270121.29 crore. The 52-week high was 546.10, and the 52-week low was 351.85. The BSE volume for the day was 152,206 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Mar 2024, 09:03:36 AM IST

Wipro share price Today :Wipro trading at ₹517.6, up 2.63% from yesterday's ₹504.35

The current price of Wipro stock is 517.6, with a percent change of 2.63 and a net change of 13.25. This indicates that the stock has experienced a moderate increase in value.

15 Mar 2024, 08:02:33 AM IST

Wipro share price Live :Wipro closed at ₹504.35 on last trading day

On the last day, Wipro's BSE volume was 152206 shares, and the closing price was 504.35.

