Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro Stock Sees Gains in Today's Trading

Wipro Share Price Today : Wipro's stock on the last day opened at ₹502.45, closed at ₹504.35, reached a high of ₹518.85, and a low of ₹495.05. The market capitalization was ₹270121.29 crore. The 52-week high was ₹546.10, and the 52-week low was ₹351.85. The BSE volume for the day was 152,206 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current price of Wipro stock is ₹517.6, with a percent change of 2.63 and a net change of 13.25. This indicates that the stock has experienced a moderate increase in value.
On the last day, Wipro's BSE volume was 152206 shares, and the closing price was ₹504.35.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!