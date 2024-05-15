Active Stocks
Wipro Share Price Highlights : Wipro closed today at ₹458.1, up 0.38% from yesterday's ₹456.35

49 min read . Updated: 15 May 2024, 08:01 PM IST
Livemint

Wipro Share Price Highlights : Wipro stock price went up today, 15 May 2024, by 0.38 %. The stock closed at 456.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 458.1 per share. Investors should monitor Wipro stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Wipro Share Price Highlights Premium
Wipro Share Price Highlights

Wipro Share Price Highlights : Wipro's stock opened at 452.35 and closed at 452.1 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 459.9 and the low was 452.25. The market capitalization stood at 238,286.98 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 546.1 and 375 respectively. The BSE trading volume for the day was 181,423 shares.

Disclaimer

15 May 2024, 08:01:07 PM IST

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Wipro has a 4.60% MF holding & 6.96% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 4.62% in december to 4.60% in march quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 6.81% in december to 6.96% in march quarter.

15 May 2024, 07:35:47 PM IST

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Wipro's ROE was 14.43% in the latest fiscal year, with a return on investment of 12.30%. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 15.28% and 15.60% respectively.

15 May 2024, 07:09:57 PM IST

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Financial performance

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Wipro has shown an EPS growth of 2.97% and a revenue growth of 13.16% over the past 3 years. In the last twelve months, the company's revenue was 897603.00 cr, which is slightly higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company is predicted to have a revenue growth of -2.33% and a profit growth of 2.87% for the first quarter.

15 May 2024, 06:35:31 PM IST

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 440.0, 3.95% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 380.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 570.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3333
    Buy4444
    Hold1111109
    Sell14141414
    Strong Sell8887
15 May 2024, 06:05:27 PM IST

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Today, Wipro's stock price increased by 0.38% to reach 458.1, outperforming some of its peers. Info Edge India saw a decline, whereas Focus Business Solution, Firstsource Solutions, and Eclerx Services experienced an uptick. In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices were down by -0.08% and -0.16%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Wipro458.11.750.38546.1375.0239090.89
Focus Business Solution65.990.00.092.827.2857281.0
Info Edge India5941.0-76.6-1.276355.03701.2576646.21
Firstsource Solutions195.255.252.76229.0122.213425.66
Eclerx Services2312.067.12.992825.01315.611105.46
15 May 2024, 05:33:15 PM IST

Wipro Share Price Today Live: Wipro share price live: Today's Price range

Wipro Share Price Today Live: Wipro stock's low price for the day was 454.8, while the high price reached 459.25.

15 May 2024, 04:37:58 PM IST

Wipro Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 0.13%; Futures open interest increased by 0.03%

Wipro Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest for Wipro indicates the possibility of a positive price trend in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.

15 May 2024, 03:56:22 PM IST

Wipro Share Price Today Live: Wipro closed today at ₹458.1, up 0.38% from yesterday's ₹456.35

Wipro Share Price Today Live: Wipro share price closed the day at 458.1 - a 0.38% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 460.15 , 462.05 , 464.8. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 455.5 , 452.75 , 450.85.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

15 May 2024, 03:50:27 PM IST

Wipro Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 3 PM is -5.47% lower than yesterday

Wipro Share Price Today Live: The volume of Wipro traded until 3 PM is 5.47% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at 458.4, down by 0.45%. Volume traded, in addition to price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by a higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.

15 May 2024, 03:36:34 PM IST

Wipro Share Price Today Live:

15 May 2024, 03:17:20 PM IST

Wipro Share Price Today Live: Wipro trading at ₹458.35, up 0.44% from yesterday's ₹456.35

Wipro Share Price Today Live: Wipro share price is at 458.35 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 452.27 and 459.97 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 452.27 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 459.97 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

15 May 2024, 03:03:13 PM IST

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Wipro Short Term and Long Term Trends

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Wipro share is Moderately Bullish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish

15 May 2024, 02:57:48 PM IST

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days457.02
10 Days458.27
20 Days460.69
50 Days487.76
100 Days480.19
300 Days444.16
15 May 2024, 02:45:52 PM IST

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is 6.55% higher than yesterday

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Wipro traded until 2 PM is 6.55% higher than the previous day, while the price is trading at 458, showing an increase of 0.36%. Volume traded is a significant factor in analyzing trends along with price. A positive price movement with a higher volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, whereas a negative price movement with a higher volume could suggest a potential further decline in prices.

15 May 2024, 02:35:06 PM IST

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 458.47 and 457.32 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 457.32 and selling near the hourly resistance at 458.47.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1458.45Support 1457.1
Resistance 2459.1Support 2456.4
Resistance 3459.8Support 3455.75
15 May 2024, 02:15:34 PM IST

15 May 2024, 02:11:05 PM IST

Wipro Share Price Today Live: Wipro trading at ₹457.95, up 0.35% from yesterday's ₹456.35

Wipro Share Price Today Live: Wipro share price is at 457.95 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 452.27 and 459.97 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 452.27 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 459.97 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

15 May 2024, 01:54:16 PM IST

Wipro Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 1 PM is 39.68% higher than yesterday

Wipro Share Price Today Live: The trading volume for Wipro until 1 PM is 39.68% higher than yesterday, with the price at 457.75, up by 0.31%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.

15 May 2024, 01:33:46 PM IST

Wipro Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Wipro Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 459.0 and 457.0 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 457.0 and selling near the hourly resistance at 459.0.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1458.47Support 1457.32
Resistance 2459.03Support 2456.73
Resistance 3459.62Support 3456.17
15 May 2024, 01:16:58 PM IST

Wipro Share Price Today Live: Futures trading lower by -0.07%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.01%

Wipro Share Price Today Live: A decrease in futures price and open interest in Wipro indicates that the current bearish trend may be weakening, potentially leading to a bottoming out or a reversal in the near future.

15 May 2024, 01:08:24 PM IST

Wipro Share Price Today Live: Wipro share price live: Today's Price range

Wipro Share Price Today Live: Wipro stock's low price on the current day was 454.8 and the high price was 459.15.

15 May 2024, 12:54:54 PM IST

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 53.66% higher than yesterday

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Wipro traded by 12 AM has increased by 53.66% compared to yesterday, with the price at 458.3, up by 0.43%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with increased volume may signal further price declines.

15 May 2024, 12:43:09 PM IST

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 459.1 and 454.95 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 454.95 and selling near the hourly resistance at 459.1.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1459.0Support 1457.0
Resistance 2459.9Support 2455.9
Resistance 3461.0Support 3455.0
15 May 2024, 12:22:48 PM IST

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days457.02
10 Days458.27
20 Days460.69
50 Days487.76
100 Days480.19
300 Days444.16
15 May 2024, 12:20:02 PM IST

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Wipro Short Term and Long Term Trends

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Wipro share is Moderately Bullish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish

15 May 2024, 12:15:55 PM IST

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Wipro trading at ₹458.5, up 0.47% from yesterday's ₹456.35

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Wipro share price is at 458.5 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 452.27 and 459.97 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 452.27 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 459.97 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

15 May 2024, 11:55:40 AM IST

Wipro Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is 69.32% higher than yesterday

Wipro Share Price Today Live: The volume of Wipro traded by 11 AM is 69.32% higher than yesterday, while the price is at 457.95, up by 0.35%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for studying trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume could suggest further declines in prices.

15 May 2024, 11:37:14 AM IST

Wipro Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Wipro Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 458.07 and 454.02 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 454.02 and selling near the hourly resistance at 458.07.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1459.1Support 1454.95
Resistance 2461.1Support 2452.8
Resistance 3463.25Support 3450.8
15 May 2024, 11:29:30 AM IST

Wipro Share Price Today Live: Wipro trading at ₹457.15, up 0.18% from yesterday's ₹456.35

Wipro Share Price Today Live: Wipro share price is at 457.15 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 452.27 and 459.97 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 452.27 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 459.97 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

15 May 2024, 11:13:40 AM IST

Wipro Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Wipro Share Price Today Live: Today, Wipro's stock price rose by 0.5% to reach 458.65, outperforming its peers. While Info Edge India's stock is declining, peers like Focus Business Solution, Firstsource Solutions, and Eclerx Services are experiencing an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are slightly down by -0.09% and -0.04% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Wipro458.652.30.5546.1375.0239377.94
Focus Business Solution65.990.00.092.827.2857281.0
Info Edge India5971.7-45.9-0.766355.03701.2577042.28
Firstsource Solutions192.42.41.26229.0122.213229.69
Eclerx Services2294.9550.052.232825.01315.611023.56
15 May 2024, 11:00:00 AM IST

15 May 2024, 10:47:14 AM IST

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 51.85% higher than yesterday

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: As of 10 AM, the volume of Wipro traded is 51.85% higher compared to yesterday, while the price is trading at 456, showing a slight increase of -0.08%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key factor in analyzing market trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume may signal a potential further decrease in prices.

15 May 2024, 10:36:19 AM IST

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Wipro touched a high of 459.15 & a low of 455.1 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1458.07Support 1454.02
Resistance 2460.63Support 2452.53
Resistance 3462.12Support 3449.97
15 May 2024, 10:10:35 AM IST

Wipro Share Price Live Updates:

15 May 2024, 09:54:23 AM IST

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Today, Wipro's stock price increased by 0.51% to reach 458.7, outperforming its peers. While Info Edge India is experiencing a decline, Focus Business Solution, Firstsource Solutions, and Eclerx Services are all seeing gains. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.17% and 0.24% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Wipro458.72.350.51546.1375.0239404.04
Focus Business Solution65.990.00.092.827.2857281.0
Info Edge India5984.45-33.15-0.556355.03701.2577206.77
Firstsource Solutions192.52.51.32229.0122.213236.57
Eclerx Services2305.060.12.682825.01315.611071.83
15 May 2024, 09:40:05 AM IST

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Wipro trading at ₹458, up 0.36% from yesterday's ₹456.35

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Wipro share price is at 458 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 452.27 and 459.97 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 452.27 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 459.97 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

15 May 2024, 09:40:02 AM IST

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.17%; Futures open interest increased by 0.08%

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for Wipro indicate a potential for negative price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

15 May 2024, 09:19:18 AM IST

Wipro Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Wipro Share Price Today Live: The price of Wipro shares has increased by 0.15% and is currently trading at 457.05. Over the past year, Wipro shares have gained 18.30% to reach 457.05. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 20.76% to reach 22217.85 over the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.63%
3 Months-12.69%
6 Months19.57%
YTD-3.17%
1 Year18.3%
15 May 2024, 08:49:55 AM IST

Wipro Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Wipro Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Wipro on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1459.97Support 1452.27
Resistance 2463.78Support 2448.38
Resistance 3467.67Support 3444.57
15 May 2024, 08:30:36 AM IST

15 May 2024, 08:22:33 AM IST

Wipro Share Price Today Live: Wipro volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 5996 k

Wipro Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 56.04% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 181 k.

15 May 2024, 08:03:56 AM IST

Wipro Share Price Today Live: Wipro closed at ₹452.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Wipro Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 459.9 & 452.25 yesterday to end at 452.1. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

