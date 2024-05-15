Wipro Share Price Highlights : Wipro closed today at 458.1, up 0.38% from yesterday's 456.35

Wipro Share Price Highlights : Wipro's stock opened at ₹452.35 and closed at ₹452.1 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹459.9 and the low was ₹452.25. The market capitalization stood at ₹238,286.98 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹546.1 and ₹375 respectively. The BSE trading volume for the day was 181,423 shares.
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Wipro has a 4.60% MF holding & 6.96% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 4.62% in december to 4.60% in march quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 6.81% in december to 6.96% in march quarter.
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Wipro's ROE was 14.43% in the latest fiscal year, with a return on investment of 12.30%. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 15.28% and 15.60% respectively.
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Wipro has shown an EPS growth of 2.97% and a revenue growth of 13.16% over the past 3 years. In the last twelve months, the company's revenue was 897603.00 cr, which is slightly higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company is predicted to have a revenue growth of -2.33% and a profit growth of 2.87% for the first quarter.
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹440.0, 3.95% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹380.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹570.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Hold
|11
|11
|10
|9
|Sell
|14
|14
|14
|14
|Strong Sell
|8
|8
|8
|7
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Today, Wipro's stock price increased by 0.38% to reach ₹458.1, outperforming some of its peers. Info Edge India saw a decline, whereas Focus Business Solution, Firstsource Solutions, and Eclerx Services experienced an uptick. In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices were down by -0.08% and -0.16%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Wipro
|458.1
|1.75
|0.38
|546.1
|375.0
|239090.89
|Focus Business Solution
|65.99
|0.0
|0.0
|92.8
|27.28
|57281.0
|Info Edge India
|5941.0
|-76.6
|-1.27
|6355.0
|3701.25
|76646.21
|Firstsource Solutions
|195.25
|5.25
|2.76
|229.0
|122.2
|13425.66
|Eclerx Services
|2312.0
|67.1
|2.99
|2825.0
|1315.6
|11105.46
Wipro Share Price Today Live: Wipro stock's low price for the day was ₹454.8, while the high price reached ₹459.25.
Wipro Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest for Wipro indicates the possibility of a positive price trend in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.
Wipro Share Price Today Live: Wipro share price closed the day at ₹458.1 - a 0.38% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 460.15 , 462.05 , 464.8. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 455.5 , 452.75 , 450.85.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The volume of Wipro traded until 3 PM is 5.47% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹458.4, down by 0.45%. Volume traded, in addition to price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by a higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Wipro Share Price Today Live: Wipro share price is at ₹458.35 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹452.27 and ₹459.97 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹452.27 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 459.97 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Wipro share is Moderately Bullish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|457.02
|10 Days
|458.27
|20 Days
|460.69
|50 Days
|487.76
|100 Days
|480.19
|300 Days
|444.16
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Wipro traded until 2 PM is 6.55% higher than the previous day, while the price is trading at ₹458, showing an increase of 0.36%. Volume traded is a significant factor in analyzing trends along with price. A positive price movement with a higher volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, whereas a negative price movement with a higher volume could suggest a potential further decline in prices.
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 458.47 and 457.32 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 457.32 and selling near the hourly resistance at 458.47.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|458.45
|Support 1
|457.1
|Resistance 2
|459.1
|Support 2
|456.4
|Resistance 3
|459.8
|Support 3
|455.75
Wipro Share Price Today Live: Wipro share price is at ₹457.95 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹452.27 and ₹459.97 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹452.27 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 459.97 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The trading volume for Wipro until 1 PM is 39.68% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹457.75, up by 0.31%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 459.0 and 457.0 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 457.0 and selling near the hourly resistance at 459.0.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|458.47
|Support 1
|457.32
|Resistance 2
|459.03
|Support 2
|456.73
|Resistance 3
|459.62
|Support 3
|456.17
Wipro Share Price Today Live: A decrease in futures price and open interest in Wipro indicates that the current bearish trend may be weakening, potentially leading to a bottoming out or a reversal in the near future.
Wipro Share Price Today Live: Wipro stock's low price on the current day was ₹454.8 and the high price was ₹459.15.
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Wipro traded by 12 AM has increased by 53.66% compared to yesterday, with the price at ₹458.3, up by 0.43%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with increased volume may signal further price declines.
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 459.1 and 454.95 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 454.95 and selling near the hourly resistance at 459.1.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|459.0
|Support 1
|457.0
|Resistance 2
|459.9
|Support 2
|455.9
|Resistance 3
|461.0
|Support 3
|455.0
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Wipro share is Moderately Bullish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Wipro share price is at ₹458.5 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹452.27 and ₹459.97 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹452.27 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 459.97 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The volume of Wipro traded by 11 AM is 69.32% higher than yesterday, while the price is at ₹457.95, up by 0.35%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for studying trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume could suggest further declines in prices.
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 458.07 and 454.02 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 454.02 and selling near the hourly resistance at 458.07.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|459.1
|Support 1
|454.95
|Resistance 2
|461.1
|Support 2
|452.8
|Resistance 3
|463.25
|Support 3
|450.8
Wipro Share Price Today Live: Wipro share price is at ₹457.15 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹452.27 and ₹459.97 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹452.27 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 459.97 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Wipro Share Price Today Live: Today, Wipro's stock price rose by 0.5% to reach ₹458.65, outperforming its peers. While Info Edge India's stock is declining, peers like Focus Business Solution, Firstsource Solutions, and Eclerx Services are experiencing an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are slightly down by -0.09% and -0.04% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Wipro
|458.65
|2.3
|0.5
|546.1
|375.0
|239377.94
|Focus Business Solution
|65.99
|0.0
|0.0
|92.8
|27.28
|57281.0
|Info Edge India
|5971.7
|-45.9
|-0.76
|6355.0
|3701.25
|77042.28
|Firstsource Solutions
|192.4
|2.4
|1.26
|229.0
|122.2
|13229.69
|Eclerx Services
|2294.95
|50.05
|2.23
|2825.0
|1315.6
|11023.56
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: As of 10 AM, the volume of Wipro traded is 51.85% higher compared to yesterday, while the price is trading at ₹456, showing a slight increase of -0.08%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key factor in analyzing market trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume may signal a potential further decrease in prices.
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Wipro touched a high of 459.15 & a low of 455.1 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|458.07
|Support 1
|454.02
|Resistance 2
|460.63
|Support 2
|452.53
|Resistance 3
|462.12
|Support 3
|449.97
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Today, Wipro's stock price increased by 0.51% to reach ₹458.7, outperforming its peers. While Info Edge India is experiencing a decline, Focus Business Solution, Firstsource Solutions, and Eclerx Services are all seeing gains. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.17% and 0.24% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Wipro
|458.7
|2.35
|0.51
|546.1
|375.0
|239404.04
|Focus Business Solution
|65.99
|0.0
|0.0
|92.8
|27.28
|57281.0
|Info Edge India
|5984.45
|-33.15
|-0.55
|6355.0
|3701.25
|77206.77
|Firstsource Solutions
|192.5
|2.5
|1.32
|229.0
|122.2
|13236.57
|Eclerx Services
|2305.0
|60.1
|2.68
|2825.0
|1315.6
|11071.83
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Wipro share price is at ₹458 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹452.27 and ₹459.97 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹452.27 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 459.97 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for Wipro indicate a potential for negative price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The price of Wipro shares has increased by 0.15% and is currently trading at ₹457.05. Over the past year, Wipro shares have gained 18.30% to reach ₹457.05. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 20.76% to reach 22217.85 over the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.63%
|3 Months
|-12.69%
|6 Months
|19.57%
|YTD
|-3.17%
|1 Year
|18.3%
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Wipro on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|459.97
|Support 1
|452.27
|Resistance 2
|463.78
|Support 2
|448.38
|Resistance 3
|467.67
|Support 3
|444.57
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 56.04% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 181 k.
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹459.9 & ₹452.25 yesterday to end at ₹452.1. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.
