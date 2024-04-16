Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro Stock Plummets in Trading Today

Wipro Share Price Today : Wipro's stock opened at ₹461.5 and closed at ₹470.9 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹468.35 and the low was ₹458.2. The market capitalization stood at ₹239,676.76 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹546.1 and ₹351.85 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 620,596 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Wipro stock's high for the day was ₹458.65 and the low was ₹453.05.
The current data of Wipro stock shows that the price is ₹458 with a percent change of -0.27 and a net change of -1.25. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock value.
Top active call options for Wipro at 16 Apr 10:43 were at strike price of ₹500.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & ₹480.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices ₹2.25 (-27.42%) & ₹4.3 (-28.93%) respectively.
Top active put options for Wipro at 16 Apr 10:43 were at strike price of ₹450.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & ₹430.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices ₹9.4 (+16.77%) & ₹3.4 (+15.25%) respectively.
Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Wipro
|456.3
|-2.95
|-0.64
|546.1
|351.85
|249962.14
|Zomato
|188.45
|0.35
|0.19
|199.75
|53.05
|157619.12
|Info Edge India
|5776.0
|-50.6
|-0.87
|6355.0
|3598.25
|74517.51
|Firstsource Solutions
|203.8
|1.8
|0.89
|221.4
|111.25
|13886.97
|Eclerx Services
|2472.55
|13.85
|0.56
|2825.0
|1272.0
|11876.64
The current data for Wipro stock shows that the price is at ₹455.75 with a percent change of -0.76 and a net change of -3.5. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
Wipro stock's price fluctuated between ₹453.05 (low) and ₹457.65 (high) on the current day.
Wipro is currently trading at a spot price of 455.35 with a bid price of 454.4 and an offer price of 454.55. The offer quantity is 3000 and the bid quantity is 1500. The open interest stands at 64,339,500.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
Wipro's stock price is currently at ₹457, with a percent change of -0.49% and a net change of -2.25. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-5.3%
|3 Months
|-7.22%
|6 Months
|11.98%
|YTD
|-2.54%
|1 Year
|24.72%
The current data for Wipro stock shows that the price is ₹459.25 with a percent change of -2.47 and a net change of -11.65. This indicates a decrease in the stock price. Investors may want to monitor the stock closely for further developments.
On the last day of trading for Wipro on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume was 620,596 shares with a closing price of ₹470.9.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!