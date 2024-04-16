Hello User
Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro Stock Plummets in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
7 min read . 11:11 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Wipro stock price went down today, 16 Apr 2024, by -0.27 %. The stock closed at 459.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 458 per share. Investors should monitor Wipro stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Wipro Stock Price Today

Wipro Share Price Today : Wipro's stock opened at 461.5 and closed at 470.9 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 468.35 and the low was 458.2. The market capitalization stood at 239,676.76 crore. The 52-week high and low were 546.1 and 351.85 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 620,596 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Apr 2024, 11:11 AM IST Wipro share price live: Today's Price range

Wipro stock's high for the day was 458.65 and the low was 453.05.

16 Apr 2024, 11:00 AM IST Wipro share price Today :Wipro trading at ₹458, down -0.27% from yesterday's ₹459.25

The current data of Wipro stock shows that the price is 458 with a percent change of -0.27 and a net change of -1.25. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock value.

16 Apr 2024, 10:43 AM IST Top active options for Wipro

Top active call options for Wipro at 16 Apr 10:43 were at strike price of 500.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & 480.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices 2.25 (-27.42%) & 4.3 (-28.93%) respectively.

Top active put options for Wipro at 16 Apr 10:43 were at strike price of 450.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & 430.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices 9.4 (+16.77%) & 3.4 (+15.25%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

16 Apr 2024, 10:31 AM IST Wipro share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Wipro456.3-2.95-0.64546.1351.85249962.14
Zomato188.450.350.19199.7553.05157619.12
Info Edge India5776.0-50.6-0.876355.03598.2574517.51
Firstsource Solutions203.81.80.89221.4111.2513886.97
Eclerx Services2472.5513.850.562825.01272.011876.64
16 Apr 2024, 10:22 AM IST Wipro share price NSE Live :Wipro trading at ₹455.75, down -0.76% from yesterday's ₹459.25

The current data for Wipro stock shows that the price is at 455.75 with a percent change of -0.76 and a net change of -3.5. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

16 Apr 2024, 10:13 AM IST Wipro share price live: Today's Price range

Wipro stock's price fluctuated between 453.05 (low) and 457.65 (high) on the current day.

16 Apr 2024, 10:00 AM IST Wipro April futures opened at 454.6 as against previous close of 460.4

Wipro is currently trading at a spot price of 455.35 with a bid price of 454.4 and an offer price of 454.55. The offer quantity is 3000 and the bid quantity is 1500. The open interest stands at 64,339,500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

16 Apr 2024, 09:50 AM IST Wipro Live Updates

16 Apr 2024, 09:42 AM IST Wipro share price update :Wipro trading at ₹457, down -0.49% from yesterday's ₹459.25

Wipro's stock price is currently at 457, with a percent change of -0.49% and a net change of -2.25. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock value.

16 Apr 2024, 09:31 AM IST Wipro share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-5.3%
3 Months-7.22%
6 Months11.98%
YTD-2.54%
1 Year24.72%
16 Apr 2024, 09:00 AM IST Wipro share price Today :Wipro trading at ₹459.25, down -2.47% from yesterday's ₹470.9

The current data for Wipro stock shows that the price is 459.25 with a percent change of -2.47 and a net change of -11.65. This indicates a decrease in the stock price. Investors may want to monitor the stock closely for further developments.

16 Apr 2024, 08:00 AM IST Wipro share price Live :Wipro closed at ₹470.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Wipro on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume was 620,596 shares with a closing price of 470.9.

