Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro Shares Surge Amid Positive Trading Momentum

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Wipro opened at ₹492.5 and closed at ₹490.4. The stock reached a high of ₹496.7 and a low of ₹490.8. The market capitalization stood at ₹258,681.28 crore. Wipro's 52-week high is ₹580, while the 52-week low is ₹375. The BSE recorded a volume of 82,477 shares traded for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Wipro trading at ₹504, up 1.8% from yesterday's ₹495.1
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Wipro has surpassed the first resistance of ₹497.85 & second resistance of ₹500.55 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹504.25. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of ₹504.25 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.
Wipro Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Wipro Share Price Today Live: Wipro's share price has increased by 1.19% today, currently trading at ₹501.00. Over the past year, Wipro's share price has risen by 19.27% to ₹501.00. In comparison, the Nifty index has climbed by 24.04% to 24,143.75 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.45%
|3 Months
|-0.32%
|6 Months
|-3.76%
|YTD
|5.06%
|1 Year
|19.27%
Wipro Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Wipro on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|497.85
|Support 1
|491.45
|Resistance 2
|500.55
|Support 2
|487.75
|Resistance 3
|504.25
|Support 3
|485.05
Wipro Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹490.0, 1.03% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹385.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹640.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|3
|3
|Buy
|3
|3
|6
|4
|Hold
|12
|12
|12
|11
|Sell
|16
|17
|14
|14
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|5
|8
Wipro Share Price Today Live: Wipro volume yesterday was 5 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 9350 k
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 39.65% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 82 k.
Wipro Share Price Today Live: Wipro closed at ₹490.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹496.7 & ₹490.8 yesterday to end at ₹495.1. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend