Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro Shares Surge Amid Positive Trading Momentum

2 min read . 09:34 AM IST Trade
Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates : Wipro stock price went up today, 16 Aug 2024, by 1.8 %. The stock closed at 495.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 504 per share. Investors should monitor Wipro stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Wipro opened at 492.5 and closed at 490.4. The stock reached a high of 496.7 and a low of 490.8. The market capitalization stood at 258,681.28 crore. Wipro's 52-week high is 580, while the 52-week low is 375. The BSE recorded a volume of 82,477 shares traded for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Aug 2024, 09:34 AM IST Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Wipro trading at ₹504, up 1.8% from yesterday's ₹495.1

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Wipro has surpassed the first resistance of 497.85 & second resistance of 500.55 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 504.25. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of 504.25 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.

16 Aug 2024, 09:15 AM IST Wipro Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Wipro Share Price Today Live: Wipro's share price has increased by 1.19% today, currently trading at 501.00. Over the past year, Wipro's share price has risen by 19.27% to 501.00. In comparison, the Nifty index has climbed by 24.04% to 24,143.75 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.45%
3 Months-0.32%
6 Months-3.76%
YTD5.06%
1 Year19.27%
16 Aug 2024, 08:48 AM IST Wipro Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Wipro Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Wipro on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1497.85Support 1491.45
Resistance 2500.55Support 2487.75
Resistance 3504.25Support 3485.05
16 Aug 2024, 08:33 AM IST Wipro Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

Wipro Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 490.0, 1.03% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 385.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 640.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2233
    Buy3364
    Hold12121211
    Sell16171414
    Strong Sell6658
16 Aug 2024, 08:19 AM IST Wipro Share Price Today Live: Wipro volume yesterday was 5 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 9350 k

Wipro Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 39.65% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 82 k.

16 Aug 2024, 08:02 AM IST Wipro Share Price Today Live: Wipro closed at ₹490.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Wipro Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 496.7 & 490.8 yesterday to end at 495.1. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

