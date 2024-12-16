Wipro Share Price Live blog for 16 Dec 2024

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Wipro's stock opened at ₹309.05 and closed at ₹309, with a high of ₹310.95 and a low of ₹304.20. The company boasts a market capitalization of ₹323,342.5 crore. Over the past year, Wipro's stock has reached a 52-week high of ₹313.75 and a low of ₹207.53. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 252,949 shares for the day.
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Wipro on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|312.57
|Support 1
|305.72
|Resistance 2
|315.23
|Support 2
|301.53
|Resistance 3
|319.42
|Support 3
|298.87
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹250.0, 19.35% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹210.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹350.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Buy
|7
|7
|6
|3
|Hold
|9
|8
|9
|12
|Sell
|13
|14
|14
|15
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|6
|6
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 43.72% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 252 k.
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹310.95 & ₹304.2 yesterday to end at ₹310. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend