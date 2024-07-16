Wipro Share Price Live blog for 16 Jul 2024

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Wipro opened at ₹567.2 and closed at ₹560.05. The high for the day was ₹567.3, and the low was ₹556.25. The market capitalization stood at ₹292,233.43 crore. The 52-week high was ₹564.7 and the 52-week low was ₹375. The BSE volume for the day was 293,050 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹462.5, 17.31% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹380.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹607.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|6
|6
|4
|4
|Hold
|12
|12
|11
|10
|Sell
|14
|14
|14
|14
|Strong Sell
|5
|5
|8
|8
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 33.09% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 293 k.
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹567.3 & ₹556.25 yesterday to end at ₹559.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend