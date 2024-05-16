Active Stocks
Wipro Share Price Highlights : Wipro closed today at ₹464.2, up 1.33% from yesterday's ₹458.1

50 min read . Updated: 16 May 2024, 08:06 PM IST
Livemint

Wipro Share Price Highlights : Wipro stock price went up today, 16 May 2024, by 1.33 %. The stock closed at 458.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 464.2 per share. Investors should monitor Wipro stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Wipro Share Price Highlights Premium
Wipro Share Price Highlights

Wipro Share Price Highlights : On the last day, Wipro's open and close prices were 456.35, with a high of 459.25 and a low of 454.8. The market cap stood at 239200.76 cr. Wipro's 52-week high and low were 546.1 and 375 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 95590 shares traded.

16 May 2024, 08:06:29 PM IST

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Wipro has a 4.60% MF holding & 6.96% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 4.62% in december to 4.60% in march quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 6.81% in december to 6.96% in march quarter.

16 May 2024, 07:34:40 PM IST

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Wipro's return on equity (ROE) for the most recent fiscal year was 14.43%. The return on investment (ROI) for the last fiscal year was 12.30%. Consensus estimates project the ROE for the current and upcoming fiscal years to be 15.28% and 15.60% respectively.

16 May 2024, 07:01:39 PM IST

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Financial performance

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Wipro has shown an EPS growth of 2.97% and a revenue growth of 13.16% over the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months, the company recorded a revenue of 897603.00 cr, which is slightly higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company is predicted to have a revenue growth of -2.33% and a profit growth of 2.87% in the upcoming quarter.

16 May 2024, 06:34:58 PM IST

16 May 2024, 06:08:54 PM IST

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Today, Wipro's stock price rose by 1.36% to reach 464.35, outperforming its peers. While Info Edge India is experiencing a decrease, Focus Business Solution, Firstsource Solutions, and Eclerx Services, on the other hand, are seeing an upward trend. Additionally, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are both up by 0.92% and 0.93% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Wipro464.356.251.36546.1375.0242352.88
Focus Business Solution65.990.00.092.827.2857281.0
Info Edge India5867.45-73.7-1.246355.03701.2575697.33
Firstsource Solutions199.24.352.23229.0122.213697.27
Eclerx Services2411.0109.654.762825.01315.611580.99
16 May 2024, 05:33:13 PM IST

Wipro Share Price Today Live: Wipro share price live: Today's Price range

Wipro Share Price Today Live: Wipro's stock reached a high of 467.5 and a low of 456.3 on the current day.

16 May 2024, 04:39:05 PM IST

Wipro Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 1.33%; Futures open interest increased by 0.59%

Wipro Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest for Wipro indicates potential positive price movement ahead, suggesting traders may consider maintaining their long positions.

16 May 2024, 03:49:46 PM IST

Wipro Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 3 PM is 199.53% higher than yesterday

Wipro Share Price Today Live: The volume of Wipro traded until 3 PM today has increased by 199.53% compared to yesterday, while the price is at 464.2, showing a gain of 1.33%. Volume traded, in combination with price, is a key indicator for trend analysis. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.

16 May 2024, 03:49:40 PM IST

Wipro Share Price Today Live: Wipro closed today at ₹464.2, up 1.33% from yesterday's ₹458.1

Wipro Share Price Today Live: Wipro share price closed the day at 464.2 - a 1.33% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 469.67 , 474.28 , 481.07. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 458.27 , 451.48 , 446.87.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

16 May 2024, 03:30:36 PM IST

Wipro Share Price Today Live:

16 May 2024, 03:11:36 PM IST

Wipro Share Price Today Live: Wipro trading at ₹464.6, up 1.42% from yesterday's ₹458.1

Wipro Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Wipro has surpassed the first resistance of 460.15 & second resistance of 462.05 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 464.8. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of 464.8 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.

16 May 2024, 03:00:29 PM IST

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Wipro Short Term and Long Term Trends

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Wipro share is Bullish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish

16 May 2024, 03:00:02 PM IST

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days455.60
10 Days457.61
20 Days459.51
50 Days486.47
100 Days480.55
300 Days444.35
16 May 2024, 02:45:11 PM IST

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is 177.02% higher than yesterday

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Wipro traded by 2 PM is 177.02% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at 461.1, up by 0.65%. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

16 May 2024, 02:42:43 PM IST

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 460.78 and 457.03 levels in the past hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 457.03 and selling near the hourly resistance at 460.78.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1460.73Support 1456.73
Resistance 2462.52Support 2454.52
Resistance 3464.73Support 3452.73
16 May 2024, 02:14:56 PM IST

16 May 2024, 02:11:18 PM IST

Wipro Share Price Today Live: Wipro trading at ₹458.3, up 0.04% from yesterday's ₹458.1

Wipro Share Price Today Live: Wipro share price is at 458.3 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 455.5 and 460.15 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 455.5 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 460.15 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

16 May 2024, 01:50:13 PM IST

Wipro Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 1 PM is 154.17% higher than yesterday

Wipro Share Price Today Live: The volume of Wipro traded until 1 PM has increased by 154.17% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at 456.95, showing a decrease of -0.25%. Volume traded is a significant factor, in addition to price, for analyzing trends in the market. A positive price trend accompanied by higher trading volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with increased volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

16 May 2024, 01:42:22 PM IST

Wipro Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Wipro Share Price Today Live: Wipro's stock price ranged between 461.9 and 458.15 in the previous trading hour. The price dropped below the hourly support level of 459.32, suggesting a bearish trend. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitor support levels at 456.83 and 454.57.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1460.78Support 1457.03
Resistance 2463.22Support 2455.72
Resistance 3464.53Support 3453.28
16 May 2024, 01:16:45 PM IST

Wipro Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 0.27%; Futures open interest increased by 1.5%

Wipro Share Price Today Live: An increase in the futures price and open interest for Wipro indicates a potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their long positions based on this information.

16 May 2024, 01:05:47 PM IST

Wipro Share Price Today Live: Wipro share price live: Today's Price range

Wipro Share Price Today Live: Wipro stock had a low of 458.4 and a high of 467.5 on the current day.

16 May 2024, 12:45:09 PM IST

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 145.99% higher than yesterday

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Wipro until 12 AM has increased by 145.99% compared to yesterday, while the price is at 460.5, up by 0.52%. Volume traded is a significant metric to analyze trends, along with price. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume may signal further price declines.

16 May 2024, 12:35:49 PM IST

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 461.92 and 457.42 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near hourly support at 457.42 and selling near hourly resistance at 461.92.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1464.07Support 1459.32
Resistance 2466.33Support 2456.83
Resistance 3468.82Support 3454.57
16 May 2024, 12:27:04 PM IST

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Wipro Short Term and Long Term Trends

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Wipro share is Bullish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish

16 May 2024, 12:25:00 PM IST

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days455.60
10 Days457.61
20 Days459.51
50 Days486.47
100 Days480.55
300 Days444.35
16 May 2024, 12:16:34 PM IST

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Wipro trading at ₹462.7, up 1% from yesterday's ₹458.1

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Wipro has surpassed the first resistance of 460.15 & second resistance of 462.05 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 464.8. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of 464.8 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.

16 May 2024, 11:53:26 AM IST

Wipro Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is 136.33% higher than yesterday

Wipro Share Price Today Live: The volume of Wipro traded until 11 AM is 136.33% higher than yesterday, while the price is trading at 460.45, up by 0.51%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with a higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with a higher volume could signal further price declines.

16 May 2024, 11:37:52 AM IST

Wipro Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Wipro Share Price Today Live: Wipro reached a high of 463.05 and a low of 458.55 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support level of 460.05, suggesting a bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring for additional support levels at 458.15 and 455.3.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1461.92Support 1457.42
Resistance 2464.73Support 2455.73
Resistance 3466.42Support 3452.92
16 May 2024, 11:25:10 AM IST

Wipro Share Price Today Live: Wipro trading at ₹459.2, up 0.24% from yesterday's ₹458.1

Wipro Share Price Today Live: Wipro share price is at 459.2 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 455.5 and 460.15 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 455.5 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 460.15 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

16 May 2024, 11:15:30 AM IST

Wipro Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Wipro Share Price Today Live: Today, Wipro's stock rose by 0.39% to reach 459.9, while its peer companies are experiencing mixed results. Info Edge India is declining, whereas Focus Business Solution, Firstsource Solutions, and Eclerx Services are seeing an increase in their stock prices. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by -0.18% and -0.2% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Wipro459.91.80.39546.1375.0240030.34
Focus Business Solution65.990.00.092.827.2857281.0
Info Edge India5925.45-15.7-0.266355.03701.2576445.6
Firstsource Solutions198.553.71.9229.0122.213652.57
Eclerx Services2369.7568.42.972825.01315.611382.85
16 May 2024, 11:06:05 AM IST

16 May 2024, 10:47:52 AM IST

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 191.87% higher than yesterday

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Wipro traded by 10 AM is 191.87% higher than yesterday, with the price at 461.9, up by 0.83%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator in studying trends, along with price. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could indicate further price declines.

16 May 2024, 10:39:33 AM IST

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Wipro touched a high of 465.75 & a low of 461.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1464.8Support 1460.05
Resistance 2467.65Support 2458.15
Resistance 3469.55Support 3455.3
16 May 2024, 10:17:02 AM IST

Wipro Share Price Live Updates:

16 May 2024, 09:52:21 AM IST

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Today, Wipro's stock price increased by 0.96% to reach 462.5, showing a positive trend in line with other companies in the industry like Focus Business Solution, Info Edge India, Firstsource Solutions, and Eclerx Services. Additionally, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex rose by 0.3% and 0.23% each, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Wipro462.54.40.96546.1375.0241387.33
Focus Business Solution65.990.00.092.827.2857281.0
Info Edge India5945.954.80.086355.03701.2576710.07
Firstsource Solutions198.94.052.08229.0122.213676.64
Eclerx Services2376.274.853.252825.01315.611413.83
16 May 2024, 09:46:33 AM IST

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 1.49%; Futures open interest increased by 0.23%

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest in Wipro indicates potential positive price movement ahead. Traders may consider maintaining their long positions.

16 May 2024, 09:33:47 AM IST

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Wipro trading at ₹463.25, up 1.12% from yesterday's ₹458.1

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Wipro has surpassed the first resistance of 460.15 & second resistance of 462.05 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 464.8. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of 464.8 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.

16 May 2024, 09:15:05 AM IST

Wipro Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Wipro Share Price Today Live: The share price of Wipro has increased by 0.84% and is currently trading at 461.95. Over the past year, Wipro's shares have seen a significant gain of 18.44% to reach 461.95. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 20.66% to 22,200.55 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.06%
3 Months-12.34%
6 Months17.02%
YTD-2.76%
1 Year18.44%
16 May 2024, 08:45:35 AM IST

Wipro Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Wipro Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Wipro on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1460.15Support 1455.5
Resistance 2462.05Support 2452.75
Resistance 3464.8Support 3450.85
16 May 2024, 08:30:36 AM IST

16 May 2024, 08:18:47 AM IST

Wipro Share Price Today Live: Wipro volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 5748 k

Wipro Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 56.64% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 95 k.

16 May 2024, 08:05:12 AM IST

Wipro Share Price Today Live: Wipro closed at ₹456.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Wipro Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 459.25 & 454.8 yesterday to end at 456.35. Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent downtrend.

