Wipro Share Price Highlights : Wipro closed today at ₹464.2, up 1.33% from yesterday's ₹458.1

Wipro Share Price Highlights : On the last day, Wipro's open and close prices were ₹456.35, with a high of ₹459.25 and a low of ₹454.8. The market cap stood at ₹239200.76 cr. Wipro's 52-week high and low were ₹546.1 and ₹375 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 95590 shares traded.
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Wipro has a 4.60% MF holding & 6.96% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 4.62% in december to 4.60% in march quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 6.81% in december to 6.96% in march quarter.
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Wipro's return on equity (ROE) for the most recent fiscal year was 14.43%. The return on investment (ROI) for the last fiscal year was 12.30%. Consensus estimates project the ROE for the current and upcoming fiscal years to be 15.28% and 15.60% respectively.
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Financial performance
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Wipro has shown an EPS growth of 2.97% and a revenue growth of 13.16% over the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months, the company recorded a revenue of 897603.00 cr, which is slightly higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company is predicted to have a revenue growth of -2.33% and a profit growth of 2.87% in the upcoming quarter.
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Sell
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹440.0, 5.24% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹380.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹570.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Hold
|11
|11
|10
|9
|Sell
|14
|14
|14
|14
|Strong Sell
|8
|8
|8
|7
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Today, Wipro's stock price rose by 1.36% to reach ₹464.35, outperforming its peers. While Info Edge India is experiencing a decrease, Focus Business Solution, Firstsource Solutions, and Eclerx Services, on the other hand, are seeing an upward trend. Additionally, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are both up by 0.92% and 0.93% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Wipro
|464.35
|6.25
|1.36
|546.1
|375.0
|242352.88
|Focus Business Solution
|65.99
|0.0
|0.0
|92.8
|27.28
|57281.0
|Info Edge India
|5867.45
|-73.7
|-1.24
|6355.0
|3701.25
|75697.33
|Firstsource Solutions
|199.2
|4.35
|2.23
|229.0
|122.2
|13697.27
|Eclerx Services
|2411.0
|109.65
|4.76
|2825.0
|1315.6
|11580.99
Wipro Share Price Today Live: Wipro share price live: Today's Price range
Wipro Share Price Today Live: Wipro's stock reached a high of ₹467.5 and a low of ₹456.3 on the current day.
Wipro Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 1.33%; Futures open interest increased by 0.59%
Wipro Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest for Wipro indicates potential positive price movement ahead, suggesting traders may consider maintaining their long positions.
Wipro Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 3 PM is 199.53% higher than yesterday
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The volume of Wipro traded until 3 PM today has increased by 199.53% compared to yesterday, while the price is at ₹464.2, showing a gain of 1.33%. Volume traded, in combination with price, is a key indicator for trend analysis. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.
Wipro Share Price Today Live: Wipro closed today at ₹464.2, up 1.33% from yesterday's ₹458.1
Wipro Share Price Today Live: Wipro share price closed the day at ₹464.2 - a 1.33% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 469.67 , 474.28 , 481.07. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 458.27 , 451.48 , 446.87.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Wipro Share Price Today Live:
Wipro Share Price Today Live: Wipro trading at ₹464.6, up 1.42% from yesterday's ₹458.1
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Wipro has surpassed the first resistance of ₹460.15 & second resistance of ₹462.05 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹464.8. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of ₹464.8 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Wipro Short Term and Long Term Trends
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Wipro share is Bullish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|455.60
|10 Days
|457.61
|20 Days
|459.51
|50 Days
|486.47
|100 Days
|480.55
|300 Days
|444.35
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is 177.02% higher than yesterday
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Wipro traded by 2 PM is 177.02% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at ₹461.1, up by 0.65%. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 460.78 and 457.03 levels in the past hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 457.03 and selling near the hourly resistance at 460.78.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|460.73
|Support 1
|456.73
|Resistance 2
|462.52
|Support 2
|454.52
|Resistance 3
|464.73
|Support 3
|452.73
Wipro Share Price Today Live: Wipro trading at ₹458.3, up 0.04% from yesterday's ₹458.1
Wipro Share Price Today Live: Wipro share price is at ₹458.3 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹455.5 and ₹460.15 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹455.5 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 460.15 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Wipro Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 1 PM is 154.17% higher than yesterday
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The volume of Wipro traded until 1 PM has increased by 154.17% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹456.95, showing a decrease of -0.25%. Volume traded is a significant factor, in addition to price, for analyzing trends in the market. A positive price trend accompanied by higher trading volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with increased volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
Wipro Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Wipro Share Price Today Live: Wipro's stock price ranged between 461.9 and 458.15 in the previous trading hour. The price dropped below the hourly support level of 459.32, suggesting a bearish trend. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitor support levels at 456.83 and 454.57.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|460.78
|Support 1
|457.03
|Resistance 2
|463.22
|Support 2
|455.72
|Resistance 3
|464.53
|Support 3
|453.28
Wipro Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 0.27%; Futures open interest increased by 1.5%
Wipro Share Price Today Live: An increase in the futures price and open interest for Wipro indicates a potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their long positions based on this information.
Wipro Share Price Today Live: Wipro share price live: Today's Price range
Wipro Share Price Today Live: Wipro stock had a low of ₹458.4 and a high of ₹467.5 on the current day.
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 145.99% higher than yesterday
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Wipro until 12 AM has increased by 145.99% compared to yesterday, while the price is at ₹460.5, up by 0.52%. Volume traded is a significant metric to analyze trends, along with price. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume may signal further price declines.
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 461.92 and 457.42 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near hourly support at 457.42 and selling near hourly resistance at 461.92.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|464.07
|Support 1
|459.32
|Resistance 2
|466.33
|Support 2
|456.83
|Resistance 3
|468.82
|Support 3
|454.57
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Wipro Short Term and Long Term Trends
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Wipro share is Bullish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|455.60
|10 Days
|457.61
|20 Days
|459.51
|50 Days
|486.47
|100 Days
|480.55
|300 Days
|444.35
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Wipro trading at ₹462.7, up 1% from yesterday's ₹458.1
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Wipro has surpassed the first resistance of ₹460.15 & second resistance of ₹462.05 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹464.8. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of ₹464.8 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.
Wipro Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is 136.33% higher than yesterday
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The volume of Wipro traded until 11 AM is 136.33% higher than yesterday, while the price is trading at ₹460.45, up by 0.51%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with a higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with a higher volume could signal further price declines.
Wipro Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Wipro Share Price Today Live: Wipro reached a high of 463.05 and a low of 458.55 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support level of 460.05, suggesting a bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring for additional support levels at 458.15 and 455.3.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|461.92
|Support 1
|457.42
|Resistance 2
|464.73
|Support 2
|455.73
|Resistance 3
|466.42
|Support 3
|452.92
Wipro Share Price Today Live: Wipro trading at ₹459.2, up 0.24% from yesterday's ₹458.1
Wipro Share Price Today Live: Wipro share price is at ₹459.2 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹455.5 and ₹460.15 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹455.5 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 460.15 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Wipro Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers
Wipro Share Price Today Live: Today, Wipro's stock rose by 0.39% to reach ₹459.9, while its peer companies are experiencing mixed results. Info Edge India is declining, whereas Focus Business Solution, Firstsource Solutions, and Eclerx Services are seeing an increase in their stock prices. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by -0.18% and -0.2% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Wipro
|459.9
|1.8
|0.39
|546.1
|375.0
|240030.34
|Focus Business Solution
|65.99
|0.0
|0.0
|92.8
|27.28
|57281.0
|Info Edge India
|5925.45
|-15.7
|-0.26
|6355.0
|3701.25
|76445.6
|Firstsource Solutions
|198.55
|3.7
|1.9
|229.0
|122.2
|13652.57
|Eclerx Services
|2369.75
|68.4
|2.97
|2825.0
|1315.6
|11382.85
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 191.87% higher than yesterday
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Wipro traded by 10 AM is 191.87% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹461.9, up by 0.83%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator in studying trends, along with price. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could indicate further price declines.
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Wipro touched a high of 465.75 & a low of 461.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|464.8
|Support 1
|460.05
|Resistance 2
|467.65
|Support 2
|458.15
|Resistance 3
|469.55
|Support 3
|455.3
Wipro Share Price Live Updates:
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Today, Wipro's stock price increased by 0.96% to reach ₹462.5, showing a positive trend in line with other companies in the industry like Focus Business Solution, Info Edge India, Firstsource Solutions, and Eclerx Services. Additionally, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex rose by 0.3% and 0.23% each, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Wipro
|462.5
|4.4
|0.96
|546.1
|375.0
|241387.33
|Focus Business Solution
|65.99
|0.0
|0.0
|92.8
|27.28
|57281.0
|Info Edge India
|5945.95
|4.8
|0.08
|6355.0
|3701.25
|76710.07
|Firstsource Solutions
|198.9
|4.05
|2.08
|229.0
|122.2
|13676.64
|Eclerx Services
|2376.2
|74.85
|3.25
|2825.0
|1315.6
|11413.83
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 1.49%; Futures open interest increased by 0.23%
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest in Wipro indicates potential positive price movement ahead. Traders may consider maintaining their long positions.
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Wipro trading at ₹463.25, up 1.12% from yesterday's ₹458.1
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Wipro has surpassed the first resistance of ₹460.15 & second resistance of ₹462.05 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹464.8. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of ₹464.8 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.
Wipro Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The share price of Wipro has increased by 0.84% and is currently trading at ₹461.95. Over the past year, Wipro's shares have seen a significant gain of 18.44% to reach ₹461.95. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 20.66% to 22,200.55 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.06%
|3 Months
|-12.34%
|6 Months
|17.02%
|YTD
|-2.76%
|1 Year
|18.44%
Wipro Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Wipro on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|460.15
|Support 1
|455.5
|Resistance 2
|462.05
|Support 2
|452.75
|Resistance 3
|464.8
|Support 3
|450.85
Wipro Share Price Today Live: Wipro volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 5748 k
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 56.64% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 95 k.
Wipro Share Price Today Live: Wipro closed at ₹456.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹459.25 & ₹454.8 yesterday to end at ₹456.35. Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent downtrend.
