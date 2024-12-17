Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:32 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates : Wipro stock price went up today, 17 Dec 2024, by 0.29 %. The stock closed at 309.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 310 per share. Investors should monitor Wipro stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Wipro's stock opened at 310.1 and closed at 310. The day's highest price reached 311.45, while the lowest was 307.15. The company's market capitalization stands at 324,231.7 crore. Over the past year, Wipro has seen a 52-week high of 313.75 and a low of 207.53. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 474,395 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Dec 2024, 09:32 AM IST Wipro Live Updates: Wipro trading at ₹310, up 0.29% from yesterday's ₹309.1

Wipro Live Updates: Wipro share price is at 310 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 307.13 and 311.43 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 307.13 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 311.43 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 Dec 2024, 09:20 AM IST Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Wipro's share price has increased by 0.18%, currently trading at 309.65. Over the past year, Wipro's shares have appreciated by 38.48%, reaching 309.65. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 15.17%, reaching 24,668.25 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.79%
3 Months13.75%
6 Months29.51%
YTD31.21%
1 Year38.48%
17 Dec 2024, 08:50 AM IST Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Wipro on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1311.43Support 1307.13
Resistance 2313.57Support 2304.97
Resistance 3315.73Support 3302.83
17 Dec 2024, 08:32 AM IST Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 250.0, 19.12% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 210.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 350.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2222
    Buy7763
    Hold99912
    Sell13131415
    Strong Sell6666
17 Dec 2024, 08:20 AM IST Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Wipro volume yesterday was 7 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 13425 k

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 42.68% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 474 k.

17 Dec 2024, 08:02 AM IST Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Wipro closed at ₹310 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 311.45 & 307.15 yesterday to end at 309.1. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.