Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Wipro's stock opened at ₹310.1 and closed at ₹310. The day's highest price reached ₹311.45, while the lowest was ₹307.15. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹324,231.7 crore. Over the past year, Wipro has seen a 52-week high of ₹313.75 and a low of ₹207.53. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 474,395 shares for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Wipro Live Updates: Wipro share price is at ₹310 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹307.13 and ₹311.43 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹307.13 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 311.43 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Wipro's share price has increased by 0.18%, currently trading at ₹309.65. Over the past year, Wipro's shares have appreciated by 38.48%, reaching ₹309.65. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 15.17%, reaching 24,668.25 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.79%
|3 Months
|13.75%
|6 Months
|29.51%
|YTD
|31.21%
|1 Year
|38.48%
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Wipro on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|311.43
|Support 1
|307.13
|Resistance 2
|313.57
|Support 2
|304.97
|Resistance 3
|315.73
|Support 3
|302.83
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹250.0, 19.12% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹210.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹350.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Buy
|7
|7
|6
|3
|Hold
|9
|9
|9
|12
|Sell
|13
|13
|14
|15
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|6
|6
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 42.68% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 474 k.
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹311.45 & ₹307.15 yesterday to end at ₹309.1. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend