Wipro Share Price Highlights : Wipro closed today at ₹461.05, down -0.71% from yesterday's ₹464.35

Wipro Share Price Highlights : On the last day, Wipro's stock opened at ₹460.05, reached a high of ₹467.5 and a low of ₹456.3, before closing at ₹458.1. The market capitalization stood at ₹242,489.01 crore. The 52-week high was ₹546.1 and the 52-week low was ₹375. The BSE volume for the day was 153,698 shares traded.
Wipro Share Price Today Live: Shareholding information
Wipro Share Price Today Live: Wipro has a 4.60% MF holding & 6.96% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 4.62% in december to 4.60% in march quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 6.81% in december to 6.96% in march quarter.
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Wipro's return on equity (ROE) in the most recent fiscal year was 14.43%. The return on investment (ROI) value for the last fiscal year was 12.30%. Analysts predict that the ROE will be 15.28% in the current fiscal year and 15.60% in the upcoming fiscal year based on consensus estimates.
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Financial performance
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Over the past three years, Wipro has shown an EPS growth of 2.97% and a revenue growth of 13.16%. In the last twelve months, the company's revenue was 897603.00 cr, a slight increase compared to the previous fiscal year. The company is predicted to have a -2.33% revenue growth and a 2.87% profit growth for quarter 1.
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Sell
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹440.0, 4.57% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹380.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹570.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Hold
|11
|11
|10
|9
|Sell
|14
|14
|14
|14
|Strong Sell
|8
|8
|8
|7
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Today, Wipro's share price dropped by 0.71% to reach ₹461.05, while its peer companies are experiencing mixed results. Firstsource Solutions and Eclerx Services are declining, whereas Focus Business Solutions and Info Edge India are on the upswing. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.28% and 0.34% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Wipro
|461.05
|-3.3
|-0.71
|546.1
|375.0
|240630.55
|Focus Business Solution
|65.99
|0.0
|0.0
|92.8
|27.28
|57281.0
|Info Edge India
|6222.05
|354.6
|6.04
|6355.0
|3701.25
|80272.1
|Firstsource Solutions
|197.75
|-1.45
|-0.73
|229.0
|122.2
|13597.57
|Eclerx Services
|2275.0
|-128.2
|-5.33
|2825.0
|1315.6
|10927.73
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Wipro share price live: Today's Price range
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Wipro stock reached a high of ₹464.5 and a low of ₹459.8 on the current day.
Wipro Share Price Today Live: Futures trading lower by -0.91%; Futures open interest increased by 2.77%
Wipro Share Price Today Live: A decrease in futures price, combined with an increase in open interest for Wipro, indicates a potential for downward price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
Wipro Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 3 PM is -51.74% lower than yesterday
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The volume of Wipro traded until 3 PM is 51.74% lower than yesterday, while the price is at ₹461.05, down by 0.71%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume could indicate further price declines.
Wipro Share Price Today Live: Wipro closed today at ₹461.05, down -0.71% from yesterday's ₹464.35
Wipro Share Price Today Live: Wipro share price closed the day at ₹461.05 - a 0.71% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 463.98 , 466.37 , 468.33. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 459.63 , 457.67 , 455.28.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Wipro Share Price Today Live:
Wipro Share Price Today Live: Wipro trading at ₹461.8, down -0.55% from yesterday's ₹464.35
Wipro Share Price Today Live: Wipro share price is at ₹461.8 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹458.27 and ₹469.67 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹458.27 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 469.67 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Wipro Share Price Today Live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|454.64
|10 Days
|457.19
|20 Days
|458.62
|50 Days
|485.00
|100 Days
|480.91
|300 Days
|444.56
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Wipro Short Term and Long Term Trends
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Wipro share is Bullish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is -55.59% lower than yesterday
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Wipro traded until 2 PM is down by 55.59% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹460.45, a decrease of 0.84%. Volume traded is a key factor, along with price, for analyzing market trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a strong upward trend, while a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 461.77 and 460.02 in the last hour. Traders could consider employing rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support level of 460.02 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 461.77.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|462.23
|Support 1
|460.13
|Resistance 2
|463.12
|Support 2
|458.92
|Resistance 3
|464.33
|Support 3
|458.03
Wipro Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 1 PM is -56.27% lower than yesterday
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The volume of Wipro traded by 1 PM is down by 56.27% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently trading at ₹460.9, showing a decrease of 0.74%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with high volume could suggest further price declines.
Wipro Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Wipro Share Price Today Live: Wipro reached a high of 462.05 and a low of 460.3 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price fell below key hourly resistances at 461.18 and 460.72, suggesting notable selling pressure. Traders might consider closing their current long positions, while new investors could assess potential opportunities for a reversal if the stock is oversold on an hourly basis.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|461.77
|Support 1
|460.02
|Resistance 2
|462.78
|Support 2
|459.28
|Resistance 3
|463.52
|Support 3
|458.27
Wipro Share Price Today Live: Wipro share price live: Today's Price range
Wipro Share Price Today Live: Wipro stock's price fluctuated today with a low of ₹460.1 and a high of ₹464.5.
Wipro Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 12 AM is -54.99% lower than yesterday
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The volume of Wipro traded until 12 AM is down by 54.99% compared to yesterday, while the price is at ₹461.2, showing a decrease of 0.68%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume may signal further price declines.
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is -55.32% lower than yesterday
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Wipro traded by 11 AM is 55.32% lower than yesterday, with the price at ₹461.5, a decrease of 0.61%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could indicate further price declines.
Wipro Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers
Wipro Share Price Today Live: Today, Wipro's stock price dropped by 0.51% to reach ₹462. Among its peers, Eclerx Services experienced a decrease, while Focus Business Solution, Info Edge India, and Firstsource Solutions saw an increase in their stock prices. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex each rose by 0.25% and 0.36% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Wipro
|462.0
|-2.35
|-0.51
|546.1
|375.0
|241126.37
|Focus Business Solution
|65.99
|0.0
|0.0
|92.8
|27.28
|57281.0
|Info Edge India
|6216.1
|348.65
|5.94
|6355.0
|3701.25
|80195.34
|Firstsource Solutions
|200.8
|1.6
|0.8
|229.0
|122.2
|13807.29
|Eclerx Services
|2282.85
|-120.35
|-5.01
|2825.0
|1315.6
|10965.44
Wipro Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 10 AM is -59.82% lower than yesterday
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The volume of Wipro traded by 10 AM is down by 59.82% compared to yesterday, while the price is at ₹461.6, a decrease of 0.59%. Volume traded, along with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a stable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal a further decline in prices.
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Today, Wipro's stock price dropped by 0.68% to reach ₹461.2, while its peers are showing mixed results. Eclerx Services is declining, whereas Focus Business Solution, Info Edge India, and Firstsource Solutions are experiencing an upward trend. In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are down by 0.19% and 0.02% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Wipro
|461.2
|-3.15
|-0.68
|546.1
|375.0
|240708.84
|Focus Business Solution
|65.99
|0.0
|0.0
|92.8
|27.28
|57281.0
|Info Edge India
|6275.4
|407.95
|6.95
|6355.0
|3701.25
|80960.39
|Firstsource Solutions
|200.0
|0.8
|0.4
|229.0
|122.2
|13752.28
|Eclerx Services
|2303.05
|-100.15
|-4.17
|2825.0
|1315.6
|11062.47
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: The stock price of Wipro has decreased by -0.40% and is currently trading at ₹462.50. Over the past year, Wipro's shares have increased by 21.49% to ₹462.50. In comparison, Nifty has risen by 22.52% to 22403.85 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.88%
|3 Months
|-12.39%
|6 Months
|16.96%
|YTD
|-1.45%
|1 Year
|21.49%
Wipro’s outgoing CEO adds to his resignation bounty with $4-mn share sale
Thierry Delaporte, Wipro's former CEO, has so far sold $14 million in Wipro sharesDelaporte resigned as Wipro’s CEO last month amid the company’s continuing financial struggles
https://www.livemint.com/companies/people/wipro-former-ceo-thierry-delaporte-resignation-bounty-4-million-share-sale-11715842063506.html
Wipro Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Wipro on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|469.67
|Support 1
|458.27
|Resistance 2
|474.28
|Support 2
|451.48
|Resistance 3
|481.07
|Support 3
|446.87
Wipro Share Price Today Live: Wipro volume yesterday was 7 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 5536 k
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 34.83% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 153 k.
Wipro Share Price Today Live: Wipro closed at ₹458.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹467.5 & ₹456.3 yesterday to end at ₹458.1. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend
