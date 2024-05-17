Hello User
Wipro Share Price Highlights : Wipro closed today at 461.05, down -0.71% from yesterday's 464.35

17 May 2024
Livemint

Wipro Share Price Highlights : Wipro stock price went down today, 17 May 2024, by -0.71 %. The stock closed at 464.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 461.05 per share. Investors should monitor Wipro stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Wipro Share Price Highlights

Wipro Share Price Highlights : On the last day, Wipro's stock opened at 460.05, reached a high of 467.5 and a low of 456.3, before closing at 458.1. The market capitalization stood at 242,489.01 crore. The 52-week high was 546.1 and the 52-week low was 375. The BSE volume for the day was 153,698 shares traded.

17 May 2024, 08:00 PM IST Wipro Share Price Today Live: Shareholding information

Wipro Share Price Today Live: Wipro has a 4.60% MF holding & 6.96% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 4.62% in december to 4.60% in march quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 6.81% in december to 6.96% in march quarter.

17 May 2024, 07:30 PM IST Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Wipro's return on equity (ROE) in the most recent fiscal year was 14.43%. The return on investment (ROI) value for the last fiscal year was 12.30%. Analysts predict that the ROE will be 15.28% in the current fiscal year and 15.60% in the upcoming fiscal year based on consensus estimates.

17 May 2024, 07:11 PM IST Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Financial performance

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Over the past three years, Wipro has shown an EPS growth of 2.97% and a revenue growth of 13.16%. In the last twelve months, the company's revenue was 897603.00 cr, a slight increase compared to the previous fiscal year. The company is predicted to have a -2.33% revenue growth and a 2.87% profit growth for quarter 1.

17 May 2024, 06:30 PM IST Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 440.0, 4.57% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 380.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 570.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3333
    Buy4444
    Hold1111109
    Sell14141414
    Strong Sell8887
17 May 2024, 06:10 PM IST Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Today, Wipro's share price dropped by 0.71% to reach 461.05, while its peer companies are experiencing mixed results. Firstsource Solutions and Eclerx Services are declining, whereas Focus Business Solutions and Info Edge India are on the upswing. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.28% and 0.34% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Wipro461.05-3.3-0.71546.1375.0240630.55
Focus Business Solution65.990.00.092.827.2857281.0
Info Edge India6222.05354.66.046355.03701.2580272.1
Firstsource Solutions197.75-1.45-0.73229.0122.213597.57
Eclerx Services2275.0-128.2-5.332825.01315.610927.73
17 May 2024, 05:33 PM IST Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Wipro share price live: Today's Price range

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Wipro stock reached a high of 464.5 and a low of 459.8 on the current day.

17 May 2024, 04:32 PM IST Wipro Share Price Today Live: Futures trading lower by -0.91%; Futures open interest increased by 2.77%

Wipro Share Price Today Live: A decrease in futures price, combined with an increase in open interest for Wipro, indicates a potential for downward price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

17 May 2024, 03:54 PM IST Wipro Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 3 PM is -51.74% lower than yesterday

Wipro Share Price Today Live: The volume of Wipro traded until 3 PM is 51.74% lower than yesterday, while the price is at 461.05, down by 0.71%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume could indicate further price declines.

17 May 2024, 03:51 PM IST Wipro Share Price Today Live: Wipro closed today at ₹461.05, down -0.71% from yesterday's ₹464.35

Wipro Share Price Today Live: Wipro share price closed the day at 461.05 - a 0.71% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 463.98 , 466.37 , 468.33. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 459.63 , 457.67 , 455.28.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

17 May 2024, 03:16 PM IST Wipro Share Price Today Live: Wipro trading at ₹461.8, down -0.55% from yesterday's ₹464.35

Wipro Share Price Today Live: Wipro share price is at 461.8 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 458.27 and 469.67 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 458.27 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 469.67 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 May 2024, 03:01 PM IST Wipro Share Price Today Live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days454.64
10 Days457.19
20 Days458.62
50 Days485.00
100 Days480.91
300 Days444.56
17 May 2024, 02:59 PM IST Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Wipro Short Term and Long Term Trends

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Wipro share is Bullish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish

17 May 2024, 02:52 PM IST Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is -55.59% lower than yesterday

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Wipro traded until 2 PM is down by 55.59% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at 460.45, a decrease of 0.84%. Volume traded is a key factor, along with price, for analyzing market trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a strong upward trend, while a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.

17 May 2024, 02:34 PM IST Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 461.77 and 460.02 in the last hour. Traders could consider employing rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support level of 460.02 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 461.77.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1462.23Support 1460.13
Resistance 2463.12Support 2458.92
Resistance 3464.33Support 3458.03
17 May 2024, 02:14 PM IST Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 440.0, 4.69% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 380.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 570.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3333
    Buy4444
    Hold1111109
    Sell14141414
    Strong Sell8887
17 May 2024, 02:09 PM IST Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Wipro trading at ₹461.65, down -0.58% from yesterday's ₹464.35

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Wipro share price is at 461.65 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 458.27 and 469.67 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 458.27 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 469.67 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 May 2024, 01:49 PM IST Wipro Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 1 PM is -56.27% lower than yesterday

Wipro Share Price Today Live: The volume of Wipro traded by 1 PM is down by 56.27% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently trading at 460.9, showing a decrease of 0.74%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with high volume could suggest further price declines.

17 May 2024, 01:43 PM IST Wipro Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Wipro Share Price Today Live: Wipro reached a high of 462.05 and a low of 460.3 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price fell below key hourly resistances at 461.18 and 460.72, suggesting notable selling pressure. Traders might consider closing their current long positions, while new investors could assess potential opportunities for a reversal if the stock is oversold on an hourly basis.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1461.77Support 1460.02
Resistance 2462.78Support 2459.28
Resistance 3463.52Support 3458.27
17 May 2024, 01:13 PM IST Wipro Share Price Today Live: Futures trading lower by -0.85%; Futures open interest increased by 2.24%

Wipro Share Price Today Live: A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for Wipro indicate a potential negative price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

17 May 2024, 01:07 PM IST Wipro Share Price Today Live: Wipro share price live: Today's Price range

Wipro Share Price Today Live: Wipro stock's price fluctuated today with a low of 460.1 and a high of 464.5.

17 May 2024, 12:54 PM IST Wipro Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 12 AM is -54.99% lower than yesterday

Wipro Share Price Today Live: The volume of Wipro traded until 12 AM is down by 54.99% compared to yesterday, while the price is at 461.2, showing a decrease of 0.68%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume may signal further price declines.

17 May 2024, 12:33 PM IST Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 462.97 and 460.52 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 460.52 and selling near the hourly resistance at 462.97.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1462.13Support 1461.18
Resistance 2462.62Support 2460.72
Resistance 3463.08Support 3460.23
17 May 2024, 12:26 PM IST Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days454.64
10 Days457.19
20 Days458.62
50 Days485.00
100 Days480.91
300 Days444.56
17 May 2024, 12:20 PM IST Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Wipro Short Term and Long Term Trends

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Wipro share is Bullish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish

17 May 2024, 12:12 PM IST Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Wipro trading at ₹461.45, down -0.62% from yesterday's ₹464.35

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Wipro share price is at 461.45 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 458.27 and 469.67 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 458.27 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 469.67 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 May 2024, 11:56 AM IST Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is -55.32% lower than yesterday

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Wipro traded by 11 AM is 55.32% lower than yesterday, with the price at 461.5, a decrease of 0.61%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could indicate further price declines.

17 May 2024, 11:35 AM IST Wipro Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Wipro Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 463.07 and 460.27 levels in the last hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support of 460.27 and selling near the hourly resistance of 463.07.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1462.97Support 1460.52
Resistance 2464.33Support 2459.43
Resistance 3465.42Support 3458.07
17 May 2024, 11:25 AM IST Wipro Share Price Today Live: Wipro trading at ₹461.5, down -0.61% from yesterday's ₹464.35

Wipro Share Price Today Live: Wipro share price is at 461.5 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 458.27 and 469.67 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 458.27 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 469.67 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 May 2024, 11:16 AM IST Wipro Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Wipro Share Price Today Live: Today, Wipro's stock price dropped by 0.51% to reach 462. Among its peers, Eclerx Services experienced a decrease, while Focus Business Solution, Info Edge India, and Firstsource Solutions saw an increase in their stock prices. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex each rose by 0.25% and 0.36% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Wipro462.0-2.35-0.51546.1375.0241126.37
Focus Business Solution65.990.00.092.827.2857281.0
Info Edge India6216.1348.655.946355.03701.2580195.34
Firstsource Solutions200.81.60.8229.0122.213807.29
Eclerx Services2282.85-120.35-5.012825.01315.610965.44
17 May 2024, 11:03 AM IST Wipro Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

Wipro Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 440.0, 4.83% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 380.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 570.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3333
    Buy4444
    Hold1111109
    Sell14141414
    Strong Sell8887
17 May 2024, 10:48 AM IST Wipro Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 10 AM is -59.82% lower than yesterday

Wipro Share Price Today Live: The volume of Wipro traded by 10 AM is down by 59.82% compared to yesterday, while the price is at 461.6, a decrease of 0.59%. Volume traded, along with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a stable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal a further decline in prices.

17 May 2024, 10:35 AM IST Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Wipro touched a high of 463.1 & a low of 460.3 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1463.07Support 1460.27
Resistance 2464.48Support 2458.88
Resistance 3465.87Support 3457.47
17 May 2024, 09:57 AM IST Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Today, Wipro's stock price dropped by 0.68% to reach 461.2, while its peers are showing mixed results. Eclerx Services is declining, whereas Focus Business Solution, Info Edge India, and Firstsource Solutions are experiencing an upward trend. In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are down by 0.19% and 0.02% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Wipro461.2-3.15-0.68546.1375.0240708.84
Focus Business Solution65.990.00.092.827.2857281.0
Info Edge India6275.4407.956.956355.03701.2580960.39
Firstsource Solutions200.00.80.4229.0122.213752.28
Eclerx Services2303.05-100.15-4.172825.01315.611062.47
17 May 2024, 09:43 AM IST Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.32%; Futures open interest increased by 0.48%

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: A decrease in futures price combined with an increase in open interest for Wipro indicates the potential for downward price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

17 May 2024, 09:39 AM IST Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Wipro trading at ₹461.3, down -0.66% from yesterday's ₹464.35

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Wipro share price is at 461.3 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 458.27 and 469.67 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 458.27 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 469.67 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 May 2024, 09:16 AM IST Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: The stock price of Wipro has decreased by -0.40% and is currently trading at 462.50. Over the past year, Wipro's shares have increased by 21.49% to 462.50. In comparison, Nifty has risen by 22.52% to 22403.85 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.88%
3 Months-12.39%
6 Months16.96%
YTD-1.45%
1 Year21.49%
17 May 2024, 09:05 AM IST Wipro’s outgoing CEO adds to his resignation bounty with $4-mn share sale

Thierry Delaporte, Wipro's former CEO, has so far sold $14 million in Wipro sharesDelaporte resigned as Wipro’s CEO last month amid the company’s continuing financial struggles

https://www.livemint.com/companies/people/wipro-former-ceo-thierry-delaporte-resignation-bounty-4-million-share-sale-11715842063506.html

17 May 2024, 08:48 AM IST Wipro Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Wipro Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Wipro on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1469.67Support 1458.27
Resistance 2474.28Support 2451.48
Resistance 3481.07Support 3446.87
17 May 2024, 08:34 AM IST Wipro Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

Wipro Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 440.0, 5.24% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 380.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 570.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3333
    Buy4444
    Hold1111109
    Sell14141414
    Strong Sell8887
17 May 2024, 08:19 AM IST Wipro Share Price Today Live: Wipro volume yesterday was 7 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 5536 k

Wipro Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 34.83% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 153 k.

17 May 2024, 08:01 AM IST Wipro Share Price Today Live: Wipro closed at ₹458.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Wipro Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 467.5 & 456.3 yesterday to end at 458.1. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend

