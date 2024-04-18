Hello User
Wipro Share Price Live blog for 18 Apr 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Wipro stock price went down today, 18 Apr 2024, by -2.32 %. The stock closed at 459.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 448.6 per share. Investors should monitor Wipro stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Wipro Stock Price Today

Wipro Share Price Today : On the last day, Wipro's stock opened at 453.55 and closed at 459.25. The stock reached a high of 458.65 and a low of 444.95 during the trading day. The market capitalization of Wipro stood at 234,118.66 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 546.1 and 351.85 respectively. The BSE volume for Wipro was 351,268 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Apr 2024, 08:00 AM IST Wipro share price Live :Wipro closed at ₹459.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Wipro on BSE had a volume of 351268 shares with a closing price of 459.25.

