Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro Shares Surge as Positive Trading Momentum Continues
LIVE UPDATES

Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro Shares Surge as Positive Trading Momentum Continues

5 min read . Updated: 18 Dec 2024, 01:03 PM IST
Livemint

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates : Wipro stock price went up today, 18 Dec 2024, by 1.18 %. The stock closed at 308.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 312.45 per share. Investors should monitor Wipro stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates
Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Wipro's stock opened at 311.95 and closed at 309.1, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of 311.95 and a low of 307.4 during the session. Wipro's market capitalization stands at 323,184.6 crore, with a 52-week high of 313.75 and a low of 208.4. The BSE recorded a volume of 268,343 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Dec 2024, 01:03:17 PM IST

Wipro Live Updates: Wipro share price live: Today's Price range

Wipro Live Updates: Wipro stock experienced a low of 308.75 and reached a high of 312.7 today. This fluctuation highlights a modest price range within the trading session, reflecting the stock's performance and potential investor sentiment throughout the day.

18 Dec 2024, 12:51:01 PM IST

Wipro Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 168.57% higher than yesterday

Wipro Live Updates: As of 12 AM, Wipro's trading volume has surged by 168.57% compared to yesterday, with the stock price reaching 311.6, reflecting a 0.91% increase. Analyzing volume in conjunction with price is crucial for trend assessment. A positive price increase accompanied by high volume often indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price shift with elevated volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

18 Dec 2024, 12:34:25 PM IST

Wipro Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Wipro Live Updates: The stock price has varied between 311.87 and 310.47 in the last hour. Traders might evaluate rangebound trading strategies, such as purchasing near the hourly support level of 310.47 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 311.87.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1312.65Support 1311.25
Resistance 2313.3Support 2310.5
Resistance 3314.05Support 3309.85
18 Dec 2024, 12:21:35 PM IST

Wipro Live Updates: Wipro Short Term and Long Term Trends

Wipro Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Wipro share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

18 Dec 2024, 12:20:35 PM IST

Wipro Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days308.01
10 Days301.47
20 Days293.59
50 Days281.55
100 Days271.16
300 Days257.95
18 Dec 2024, 12:13:26 PM IST

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Wipro trading at ₹312.45, up 1.18% from yesterday's ₹308.8

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Wipro has surpassed the first resistance of 311.67 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 314.43. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 314.43 then there can be further positive price movement.

18 Dec 2024, 12:00:58 PM IST

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 192.28% higher than yesterday

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: As of 12 AM, Wipro's trading volume has surged by 192.28% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at 312.2, reflecting a 1.1% increase. Trading volume is a crucial metric, alongside price, for analyzing market trends. A positive price trend accompanied by high volume indicates a potential for sustained growth, while a negative price trend with elevated volume could signal a further drop in prices.

18 Dec 2024, 11:58:19 AM IST

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Wipro reached a high of 311.5 and a low of 310.1 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price moved above the hourly resistance level of 312.28, suggesting a potential upward trend.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1311.87Support 1310.47
Resistance 2312.38Support 2309.58
Resistance 3313.27Support 3309.07
18 Dec 2024, 11:20:09 AM IST

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Wipro trading at ₹310.85, up 0.66% from yesterday's ₹308.8

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Wipro share price is at 310.85 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 306.72 and 311.67 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 306.72 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 311.67 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

18 Dec 2024, 11:16:11 AM IST

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Wipro's share price has risen by 0.55% today, reaching 310.5. In contrast, its competitors, including Zomato, Info Edge India, Firstsource Solutions, and Eclerx Services, are experiencing losses. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have declined by 0.45% and 0.54%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Wipro310.51.70.55313.75208.4162055.71
Zomato293.0-3.8-1.28304.5120.25254331.47
Info Edge India8806.9-27.5-0.318943.254868.5113720.58
Firstsource Solutions365.0-1.15-0.31391.5172.6525097.91
Eclerx Services3715.9-42.15-1.123875.152116.017914.81
18 Dec 2024, 11:05:30 AM IST

Wipro Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Wipro Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 250.0, 19.46% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 210.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 350.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2222
    Buy7763
    Hold99912
    Sell13131415
    Strong Sell6666
18 Dec 2024, 10:50:16 AM IST

Wipro Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 289.37% higher than yesterday

Wipro Live Updates: As of 10 AM, Wipro's trading volume has surged by 289.37% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at 311.05, reflecting a 0.73% increase. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with higher volume could signal a potential further drop in prices.

18 Dec 2024, 10:36:48 AM IST

Wipro Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Wipro Live Updates: Wipro touched a high of 312.3 & a low of 310.15 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1312.28Support 1310.13
Resistance 2313.37Support 2309.07
Resistance 3314.43Support 3307.98
18 Dec 2024, 10:14:51 AM IST

Wipro Live Updates:

18 Dec 2024, 09:52:12 AM IST

Wipro Live Updates: Stock Peers

Wipro Live Updates: Wipro's share price increased by 0.97% today, reaching 311.8, while its competitors are showing mixed results. Companies like Zomato and Firstsource Solutions are experiencing declines, whereas Info Edge India and Eclerx Services are seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.07% and up by 0.08%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Wipro311.83.00.97313.75208.4162734.2
Zomato293.95-2.85-0.96304.5120.25255156.1
Info Edge India8865.030.60.358943.254868.5114470.81
Firstsource Solutions365.75-0.4-0.11391.5172.6525149.48
Eclerx Services3765.06.950.183875.152116.018151.53
18 Dec 2024, 09:36:34 AM IST

Wipro Live Updates: Wipro trading at ₹311.25, up 0.79% from yesterday's ₹308.8

Wipro Live Updates: Wipro share price is at 311.25 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 306.72 and 311.67 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 306.72 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 311.67 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

18 Dec 2024, 09:20:37 AM IST

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Wipro's share price has increased by 0.99%, reaching 311.85 today. Over the past year, Wipro's shares have surged by 38.73% to the current price of 311.85. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 13.62%, reaching 24,336.00 during the same timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.24%
3 Months15.25%
6 Months25.59%
YTD31.06%
1 Year38.73%
18 Dec 2024, 08:50:56 AM IST

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Wipro on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1311.67Support 1306.72
Resistance 2314.43Support 2304.53
Resistance 3316.62Support 3301.77
18 Dec 2024, 08:30:04 AM IST

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 250.0, 19.04% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 210.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 350.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2222
    Buy7763
    Hold99912
    Sell13131415
    Strong Sell6666
18 Dec 2024, 08:20:47 AM IST

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Wipro volume yesterday was 10 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 13124 k

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 17.43% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 268 k.

18 Dec 2024, 08:06:10 AM IST

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Wipro closed at ₹309.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 311.95 & 307.4 yesterday to end at 308.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

