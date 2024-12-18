Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro Shares Surge as Positive Trading Momentum Continues

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Wipro's stock opened at ₹311.95 and closed at ₹309.1, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of ₹311.95 and a low of ₹307.4 during the session. Wipro's market capitalization stands at ₹323,184.6 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹313.75 and a low of ₹208.4. The BSE recorded a volume of 268,343 shares traded.
Wipro Live Updates: Wipro share price live: Today's Price range
Wipro Live Updates: Wipro stock experienced a low of ₹308.75 and reached a high of ₹312.7 today. This fluctuation highlights a modest price range within the trading session, reflecting the stock's performance and potential investor sentiment throughout the day.
Wipro Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 168.57% higher than yesterday
Wipro Live Updates: As of 12 AM, Wipro's trading volume has surged by 168.57% compared to yesterday, with the stock price reaching ₹311.6, reflecting a 0.91% increase. Analyzing volume in conjunction with price is crucial for trend assessment. A positive price increase accompanied by high volume often indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price shift with elevated volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
Wipro Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Wipro Live Updates: The stock price has varied between 311.87 and 310.47 in the last hour. Traders might evaluate rangebound trading strategies, such as purchasing near the hourly support level of 310.47 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 311.87.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|312.65
|Support 1
|311.25
|Resistance 2
|313.3
|Support 2
|310.5
|Resistance 3
|314.05
|Support 3
|309.85
Wipro Live Updates: Wipro Short Term and Long Term Trends
Wipro Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Wipro share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Wipro Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|308.01
|10 Days
|301.47
|20 Days
|293.59
|50 Days
|281.55
|100 Days
|271.16
|300 Days
|257.95
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Wipro trading at ₹312.45, up 1.18% from yesterday's ₹308.8
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Wipro has surpassed the first resistance of ₹311.67 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹314.43. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹314.43 then there can be further positive price movement.
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 192.28% higher than yesterday
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: As of 12 AM, Wipro's trading volume has surged by 192.28% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at ₹312.2, reflecting a 1.1% increase. Trading volume is a crucial metric, alongside price, for analyzing market trends. A positive price trend accompanied by high volume indicates a potential for sustained growth, while a negative price trend with elevated volume could signal a further drop in prices.
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Wipro reached a high of 311.5 and a low of 310.1 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price moved above the hourly resistance level of 312.28, suggesting a potential upward trend.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|311.87
|Support 1
|310.47
|Resistance 2
|312.38
|Support 2
|309.58
|Resistance 3
|313.27
|Support 3
|309.07
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Wipro trading at ₹310.85, up 0.66% from yesterday's ₹308.8
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Wipro share price is at ₹310.85 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹306.72 and ₹311.67 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹306.72 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 311.67 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Wipro's share price has risen by 0.55% today, reaching ₹310.5. In contrast, its competitors, including Zomato, Info Edge India, Firstsource Solutions, and Eclerx Services, are experiencing losses. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have declined by 0.45% and 0.54%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Wipro
|310.5
|1.7
|0.55
|313.75
|208.4
|162055.71
|Zomato
|293.0
|-3.8
|-1.28
|304.5
|120.25
|254331.47
|Info Edge India
|8806.9
|-27.5
|-0.31
|8943.25
|4868.5
|113720.58
|Firstsource Solutions
|365.0
|-1.15
|-0.31
|391.5
|172.65
|25097.91
|Eclerx Services
|3715.9
|-42.15
|-1.12
|3875.15
|2116.0
|17914.81
Wipro Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 289.37% higher than yesterday
Wipro Live Updates: As of 10 AM, Wipro's trading volume has surged by 289.37% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹311.05, reflecting a 0.73% increase. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with higher volume could signal a potential further drop in prices.
Wipro Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Wipro Live Updates: Wipro touched a high of 312.3 & a low of 310.15 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|312.28
|Support 1
|310.13
|Resistance 2
|313.37
|Support 2
|309.07
|Resistance 3
|314.43
|Support 3
|307.98
Wipro Live Updates: Stock Peers
Wipro Live Updates: Wipro's share price increased by 0.97% today, reaching ₹311.8, while its competitors are showing mixed results. Companies like Zomato and Firstsource Solutions are experiencing declines, whereas Info Edge India and Eclerx Services are seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.07% and up by 0.08%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Wipro
|311.8
|3.0
|0.97
|313.75
|208.4
|162734.2
|Zomato
|293.95
|-2.85
|-0.96
|304.5
|120.25
|255156.1
|Info Edge India
|8865.0
|30.6
|0.35
|8943.25
|4868.5
|114470.81
|Firstsource Solutions
|365.75
|-0.4
|-0.11
|391.5
|172.65
|25149.48
|Eclerx Services
|3765.0
|6.95
|0.18
|3875.15
|2116.0
|18151.53
Wipro Live Updates: Wipro trading at ₹311.25, up 0.79% from yesterday's ₹308.8
Wipro Live Updates: Wipro share price is at ₹311.25 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹306.72 and ₹311.67 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹306.72 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 311.67 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Wipro's share price has increased by 0.99%, reaching ₹311.85 today. Over the past year, Wipro's shares have surged by 38.73% to the current price of ₹311.85. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 13.62%, reaching 24,336.00 during the same timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.24%
|3 Months
|15.25%
|6 Months
|25.59%
|YTD
|31.06%
|1 Year
|38.73%
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Wipro on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|311.67
|Support 1
|306.72
|Resistance 2
|314.43
|Support 2
|304.53
|Resistance 3
|316.62
|Support 3
|301.77
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Wipro volume yesterday was 10 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 13124 k
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 17.43% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 268 k.
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Wipro closed at ₹309.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹311.95 & ₹307.4 yesterday to end at ₹308.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend