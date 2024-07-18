Explore
Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro Stock Plummets in Trading Today
LIVE UPDATES

Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro Stock Plummets in Trading Today

2 min read . Updated: 18 Jul 2024, 09:40 AM IST
Livemint

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates : Wipro stock price went down today, 18 Jul 2024, by -0.29 %. The stock closed at 559.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 558 per share. Investors should monitor Wipro stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Wipro Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Wipro's stock opened at 560.2 and closed at 559.35. The high for the day was 562.6, while the low was 556.65. The market capitalization stood at 292364.04 crore. The 52-week high for Wipro was 567.3 and the low was 375. The BSE volume for the day was 229,033 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jul 2024, 09:40:42 AM IST

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.03%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.08%

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price combined with a decrease in open interest for Wipro indicates that the current bullish trend may be weakening, potentially leading to a peak or reversal in the near future.

18 Jul 2024, 09:36:14 AM IST

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Wipro trading at ₹558, down -0.29% from yesterday's ₹559.6

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Wipro share price is at 558 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 556.53 and 562.73 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 556.53 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 562.73 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

18 Jul 2024, 09:17:46 AM IST

Wipro Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Wipro Share Price Today Live: The stock price of Wipro has increased by 0.70% and is currently trading at 563.50. Over the past year, Wipro shares have gained 34.79% to reach 563.50, while Nifty has risen by 24.87% to 24,613.00 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.46%
3 Months12.81%
6 Months15.4%
YTD18.76%
1 Year34.79%
18 Jul 2024, 08:45:00 AM IST

Wipro Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Wipro Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Wipro on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1562.73Support 1556.53
Resistance 2565.77Support 2553.37
Resistance 3568.93Support 3550.33
18 Jul 2024, 08:35:35 AM IST

Wipro Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Wipro Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 465.0, 16.9% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 385.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 607.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3333
    Buy6644
    Hold12121210
    Sell14141414
    Strong Sell5578
18 Jul 2024, 08:15:33 AM IST

Wipro Share Price Today Live: Wipro volume yesterday was 5 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 11934 k

Wipro Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 50.99% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 229 k.

18 Jul 2024, 08:01:42 AM IST

Wipro Share Price Today Live: Wipro closed at ₹559.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Wipro Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 562.6 & 556.65 yesterday to end at 559.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

