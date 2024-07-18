Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro Stock Plummets in Trading Today

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Wipro's stock opened at ₹560.2 and closed at ₹559.35. The high for the day was ₹562.6, while the low was ₹556.65. The market capitalization stood at ₹292364.04 crore. The 52-week high for Wipro was ₹567.3 and the low was ₹375. The BSE volume for the day was 229,033 shares traded.
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.03%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.08%
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price combined with a decrease in open interest for Wipro indicates that the current bullish trend may be weakening, potentially leading to a peak or reversal in the near future.
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Wipro trading at ₹558, down -0.29% from yesterday's ₹559.6
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Wipro share price is at ₹558 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹556.53 and ₹562.73 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹556.53 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 562.73 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Wipro Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The stock price of Wipro has increased by 0.70% and is currently trading at ₹563.50. Over the past year, Wipro shares have gained 34.79% to reach ₹563.50, while Nifty has risen by 24.87% to 24,613.00 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.46%
|3 Months
|12.81%
|6 Months
|15.4%
|YTD
|18.76%
|1 Year
|34.79%
Wipro Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Wipro on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|562.73
|Support 1
|556.53
|Resistance 2
|565.77
|Support 2
|553.37
|Resistance 3
|568.93
|Support 3
|550.33
Wipro Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹465.0, 16.9% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹385.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹607.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|6
|6
|4
|4
|Hold
|12
|12
|12
|10
|Sell
|14
|14
|14
|14
|Strong Sell
|5
|5
|7
|8
Wipro Share Price Today Live: Wipro volume yesterday was 5 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 11934 k
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 50.99% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 229 k.
Wipro Share Price Today Live: Wipro closed at ₹559.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹562.6 & ₹556.65 yesterday to end at ₹559.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend