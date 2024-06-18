Hello User
Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro Stock Up in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:44 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates : Wipro stock price went up today, 18 Jun 2024, by 2.72 %. The stock closed at 477.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 490.35 per share. Investors should monitor Wipro stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates : Wipro's stock opened at 485, reached a high of 485.55, and a low of 475.5 before closing at 482.4 on the last trading day. The market capitalization stood at 249,367.06 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at 546.1 and 375 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 208,677 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jun 2024, 09:44 AM IST Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 3.12%; Futures open interest decreased by -5.25%

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price combined with a decrease in open interest for Wipro indicates that the current positive trend may be weakening, potentially leading to a peak or a reversal in the near future.

18 Jun 2024, 09:37 AM IST Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Wipro trading at ₹490.35, up 2.72% from yesterday's ₹477.35

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Wipro has surpassed the first resistance of 483.33 & second resistance of 489.17 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 492.73. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of 492.73 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.

18 Jun 2024, 09:15 AM IST Wipro Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Wipro Share Price Today Live: The share price of Wipro has increased by 0.74% and is currently trading at 480.90. Over the past year, Wipro's shares have gained 22.77%, reaching 480.90. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 25.11% to 23465.60 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.45%
3 Months-12.86%
6 Months6.93%
YTD1.32%
1 Year22.77%
18 Jun 2024, 08:50 AM IST Wipro Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Wipro Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Wipro on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1483.33Support 1473.93
Resistance 2489.17Support 2470.37
Resistance 3492.73Support 3464.53
18 Jun 2024, 08:35 AM IST Wipro Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Wipro Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 440.0, 7.82% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 380.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 570.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3333
    Buy4444
    Hold1211119
    Sell14141414
    Strong Sell7888
18 Jun 2024, 08:20 AM IST Wipro Share Price Today Live: Wipro volume yesterday was 5 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 9536 k

Wipro Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 38.45% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 208 k.

18 Jun 2024, 08:04 AM IST Wipro Share Price Today Live: Wipro closed at ₹482.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Wipro Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 485.55 & 475.5 yesterday to end at 482.4. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.

