Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro Stock Up in Positive Trading Session

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates : Wipro's stock opened at ₹485, reached a high of ₹485.55, and a low of ₹475.5 before closing at ₹482.4 on the last trading day. The market capitalization stood at ₹249,367.06 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹546.1 and ₹375 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 208,677 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price combined with a decrease in open interest for Wipro indicates that the current positive trend may be weakening, potentially leading to a peak or a reversal in the near future.
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Wipro has surpassed the first resistance of ₹483.33 & second resistance of ₹489.17 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹492.73. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of ₹492.73 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The share price of Wipro has increased by 0.74% and is currently trading at ₹480.90. Over the past year, Wipro's shares have gained 22.77%, reaching ₹480.90. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 25.11% to 23465.60 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.45%
|3 Months
|-12.86%
|6 Months
|6.93%
|YTD
|1.32%
|1 Year
|22.77%
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Wipro on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|483.33
|Support 1
|473.93
|Resistance 2
|489.17
|Support 2
|470.37
|Resistance 3
|492.73
|Support 3
|464.53
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹440.0, 7.82% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹380.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹570.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Hold
|12
|11
|11
|9
|Sell
|14
|14
|14
|14
|Strong Sell
|7
|8
|8
|8
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 38.45% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 208 k.
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹485.55 & ₹475.5 yesterday to end at ₹482.4. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.