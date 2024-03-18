Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro shares decline in today's trading session

Wipro Share Price Today : On the last day, Wipro opened at ₹515.9 and closed at ₹517.6. The high for the day was ₹518 and the low was ₹506.3. Wipro's market capitalization was ₹269,703.79 crore. The 52-week high was ₹546.1 and the 52-week low was ₹351.85. The BSE volume for Wipro was 276,524 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current price of Wipro stock is ₹512 with a percent change of -0.93 and a net change of -4.8. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.29%
|3 Months
|13.93%
|6 Months
|17.22%
|YTD
|9.7%
|1 Year
|38.66%
The current stock price of Wipro is ₹516.8 with a net change of -0.8 and a percent change of -0.15. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for Wipro was 276,524 shares with a closing price of ₹517.6.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!