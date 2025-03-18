Explore
Wipro Share Price Highlights : Wipro closed today at 261.40, up 0.62% from yesterday's 259.80
Wipro Share Price Highlights : Wipro closed today at ₹261.40, up 0.62% from yesterday's ₹259.80

11 min read . Updated: 18 Mar 2025, 08:02 PM IST
Livemint

Wipro Share Price Highlights : Wipro stock price went up today, 18 Mar 2025, by 0.62 %. The stock closed at 259.80 per share. The stock is currently trading at 261.40 per share. Investors should monitor Wipro stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Wipro Share Price Highlights Premium
Wipro Share Price Highlights

Wipro Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, Wipro's stock opened at 264.20 and closed slightly lower at 263.95. The stock reached a high of 265.20 and a low of 258.95 during the day. With a market capitalization of 272,049.97 crore, Wipro's share price has fluctuated between a 52-week high of 324.55 and a low of 208.40. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 202,632 shares for Wipro.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Mar 2025, 08:02:43 PM IST

Wipro Live Updates: Shareholding information

Wipro Live Updates: Wipro has a 4.29% MF holding & 7.81% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 7.68% in to 7.81% in quarter.

18 Mar 2025, 07:31:06 PM IST

Wipro Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency

Wipro has a ROE of 14.43% in the most recent fiscal year. It has a return on investment of value of 12.30% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates of ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 16.00% & 16.00% respectively.

18 Mar 2025, 07:03:22 PM IST

Wipro Live Updates: Financial performance

Wipro has delivered a EPS growth of 2.97% & a revenue growth of 13.16% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months the company has a revenue of 887925.00 cr which is -1.08% lower than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company has a predicted growth of 1.41% for revenue & 15.29% in profit for the quarter 4.

18 Mar 2025, 06:35:49 PM IST

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 290.0, 10.94% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 210.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 360.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2222
    Buy9997
    Hold1212129
    Sell11111113
    Strong Sell5556
18 Mar 2025, 06:05:05 PM IST

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Wipro's share price has increased by 0.62% today, reaching 261.40, aligning with the performance of its peers. Companies like Zomato, Info Edge India, Firstsource Solutions, and Eclerx Services are also experiencing gains. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 1.45% and 1.53%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Wipro261.41.60.62324.55208.4273725.42
Zomato218.3514.57.11304.5146.85210715.4
Info Edge India6698.0217.853.369194.955000.1587084.4
Firstsource Solutions284.55.51.97422.8176.719829.39
Eclerx Services2568.9558.152.323875.152116.012203.27
18 Mar 2025, 05:32:16 PM IST

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Wipro share price live: Today's Price range

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Wipro's stock today experienced a low of 259.45 and reached a high of 262.85. This range reflects a slight volatility in the market, with the stock demonstrating resilience around the 260 mark throughout the trading session.

18 Mar 2025, 03:52:55 PM IST

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Wipro closed today at ₹261.40, up 0.62% from yesterday's ₹259.80

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Wipro share price closed the day at 261.40 - a 0.62% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 263.3 , 265.0 , 266.95. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 259.65 , 257.7 , 256.0.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

18 Mar 2025, 03:51:31 PM IST

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 3 PM is -9.89% lower than yesterday

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: As of 3 PM, Wipro's trading volume has decreased by 9.89% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is at 261.40, reflecting a decline of 0.62%. Analyzing trading volume in conjunction with price changes is crucial for identifying market trends. An increase in price alongside higher volume typically signals a sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with elevated volume may indicate a potential further decline in prices.

18 Mar 2025, 03:34:16 PM IST

Wipro Live Updates:

18 Mar 2025, 03:16:54 PM IST

Wipro Live Updates: Wipro trading at ₹261.70, up 0.73% from yesterday's ₹259.80

Wipro Live Updates: Wipro share price is at 261.70 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 257.5 and 263.8 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 257.5 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 263.8 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

18 Mar 2025, 02:57:12 PM IST

Wipro Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days275.19
10 Days278.78
20 Days291.82
50 Days299.50
100 Days295.34
300 Days275.39
18 Mar 2025, 02:57:08 PM IST

Wipro Live Updates: Wipro Short Term and Long Term Trends

Wipro Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Wipro share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish

18 Mar 2025, 02:45:09 PM IST

Wipro Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is -20.99% lower than yesterday

Wipro Live Updates: As of 2 PM, Wipro's trading volume is down 20.99% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at 260.65, reflecting a decrease of 0.33%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with higher volume could signal a potential further drop in prices.

18 Mar 2025, 02:35:09 PM IST

Wipro Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Wipro Live Updates: Wipro touched a high of 260.9 & a low of 259.9 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price surpassed both the hourly resistances 260.28 and 260.67, indicating robust bullish sentiment. Traders can consider adding trailing stop losses for protecting gains.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1261.07Support 1260.07
Resistance 2261.48Support 2259.48
Resistance 3262.07Support 3259.07
18 Mar 2025, 02:12:10 PM IST

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 290.0, 11.5% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 210.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 360.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2222
    Buy9997
    Hold1212129
    Sell11111113
    Strong Sell5556
18 Mar 2025, 02:05:19 PM IST

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Wipro trading at ₹260.25, up 0.17% from yesterday's ₹259.80

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Wipro share price is at 260.25 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 257.5 and 263.8 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 257.5 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 263.8 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

18 Mar 2025, 01:51:32 PM IST

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 1 PM is -24.67% lower than yesterday

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: As of 1 PM, Wipro's trading volume is down by 24.67% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at 260.10, reflecting a decrease of 0.12%. Trading volume is a crucial metric, alongside price, for analyzing market trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a potential sustained upward trend, while a decline in price with increased volume may suggest a further drop in prices.

18 Mar 2025, 01:36:45 PM IST

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 260.95 and 259.6 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 259.6 and selling near hourly resistance 260.95 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1260.28Support 1259.48
Resistance 2260.67Support 2259.07
Resistance 3261.08Support 3258.68
18 Mar 2025, 01:00:44 PM IST

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Wipro share price live: Today's Price range

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Wipro's stock today recorded a low of 259.45 and reached a high of 262.85. This range indicates a modest volatility for the day, reflecting the stock's performance within this trading session. Investors may find this data useful for assessing market trends and potential trading strategies.

18 Mar 2025, 12:49:49 PM IST

Wipro Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -27.10% lower than yesterday

Wipro Live Updates: As of 12 AM, Wipro's trading volume has decreased by 27.10% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at 259.50, reflecting a slight decline of 0.12%. Trading volume is a crucial metric to analyze alongside price trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price alongside increased volume may signal a potential further decline.

18 Mar 2025, 12:37:15 PM IST

Wipro Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Wipro Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 261.02 and 259.57 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 259.57 and selling near hourly resistance 261.02 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1260.95Support 1259.6
Resistance 2261.85Support 2259.15
Resistance 3262.3Support 3258.25
18 Mar 2025, 12:21:40 PM IST

Wipro Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days275.19
10 Days278.78
20 Days291.82
50 Days299.50
100 Days295.34
300 Days275.39
18 Mar 2025, 12:20:34 PM IST

Wipro Live Updates: Wipro Short Term and Long Term Trends

Wipro Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Wipro share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish

18 Mar 2025, 12:14:05 PM IST

Wipro Live Updates: Wipro trading at ₹260.55, up 0.29% from yesterday's ₹259.80

Wipro Live Updates: Wipro share price is at 260.55 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 257.5 and 263.8 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 257.5 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 263.8 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

18 Mar 2025, 11:46:24 AM IST

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is -33.71% lower than yesterday

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, Wipro's trading volume has decreased by 33.71% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at 261.05, reflecting a decline of 0.48%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with higher volume could signal a potential further decline.

18 Mar 2025, 11:36:44 AM IST

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 262.18 and 259.83 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 259.83 and selling near hourly resistance 262.18 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1261.02Support 1259.57
Resistance 2261.83Support 2258.93
Resistance 3262.47Support 3258.12
18 Mar 2025, 11:20:47 AM IST

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Wipro trading at ₹259.80, up 0.00% from yesterday's ₹259.80

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Wipro share price is at 259.80 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 257.5 and 263.8 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 257.5 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 263.8 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

18 Mar 2025, 11:11:27 AM IST

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Wipro's share price increased by 0.06% today, reaching 259.95, while its competitors are experiencing mixed results. For instance, Firstsource Solutions is seeing a decline, whereas Zomato, Info Edge India, and Eclerx Services are all trending upward. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 1.12% and 1.16%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Wipro259.950.150.06324.55208.4272207.05
Zomato211.657.83.83304.5146.85204249.67
Info Edge India6543.363.150.979194.955000.1585073.06
Firstsource Solutions275.7-3.3-1.18422.8176.719216.04
Eclerx Services2563.552.72.13875.152116.012177.38
18 Mar 2025, 11:00:02 AM IST

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 290.0, 11.54% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 210.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 360.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2222
    Buy9997
    Hold1212129
    Sell11111113
    Strong Sell5556
18 Mar 2025, 10:50:52 AM IST

Wipro Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -30.91% lower than yesterday

Wipro Live Updates: As of 10 AM, Wipro's trading volume has decreased by 30.91% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is currently at 260.80, reflecting a decline of 0.38%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume often indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with elevated volume could suggest a potential further drop in prices.

18 Mar 2025, 10:36:44 AM IST

Wipro Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Wipro Live Updates: Wipro touched a high of 262.4 & a low of 260.05 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1262.18Support 1259.83
Resistance 2263.47Support 2258.77
Resistance 3264.53Support 3257.48
18 Mar 2025, 10:10:34 AM IST

Wipro Live Updates:

18 Mar 2025, 09:57:01 AM IST

Wipro Live Updates: Stock Peers

Wipro Live Updates: Wipro's share price increased by 0.42% today, reaching 260.90, while its competitors show a mixed performance. Firstsource Solutions is experiencing a decline, whereas Zomato, Info Edge India, and Eclerx Services are seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.80% and 0.72%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Wipro260.91.10.42324.55208.4273201.84
Zomato208.64.752.33304.5146.85201306.31
Info Edge India6535.255.050.859194.955000.1584967.75
Firstsource Solutions277.25-1.75-0.63422.8176.719324.07
Eclerx Services2551.9541.151.643875.152116.012122.52
18 Mar 2025, 09:35:14 AM IST

Wipro Live Updates: Wipro trading at ₹261.45, up 0.64% from yesterday's ₹259.80

Wipro Live Updates: Wipro share price is at 261.45 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 257.5 and 263.8 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 257.5 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 263.8 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

18 Mar 2025, 09:19:11 AM IST

Wipro Live Updates: Price Analysis

Wipro Live Updates: Wipro's share price has increased by 0.54% today, currently trading at 261.20. Over the past year, Wipro shares have seen a price rise of 0.52%, reaching 261.20. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a significant rise of 8.84%, reaching 22508.75 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-8.76%
3 Months-7.37%
6 Months-5.83%
YTD-13.91%
1 Year0.52%
18 Mar 2025, 09:03:07 AM IST

Top Gainers and Losers today on 17 March, 2025: Dr Reddys Laboratories, Bajaj Finserv, Wipro, Bharat Petroleum Corporation among most active stocks; Check full list here

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/top-gainers-and-losers-today-on-17-march-2025-dr-reddys-laboratories-bajaj-finserv-wipro-bharat-petroleum-corporation-among-most-active-stocks-check-full-list-here-11742207593234.html

18 Mar 2025, 08:45:00 AM IST

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Wipro on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1263.8Support 1257.5
Resistance 2267.65Support 2255.05
Resistance 3270.1Support 3251.2
18 Mar 2025, 08:31:07 AM IST

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 290.0, 11.62% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 210.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 360.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2222
    Buy9997
    Hold1212129
    Sell11111113
    Strong Sell5556
18 Mar 2025, 08:17:06 AM IST

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Wipro volume yesterday was 12 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 11011 k

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 17.15% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 202 k.

18 Mar 2025, 08:03:04 AM IST

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Wipro closed at ₹263.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 265.20 & 258.95 yesterday to end at 259.80. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

