Wipro Share Price Highlights : Wipro closed today at 261.40, up 0.62% from yesterday's 259.80

Wipro Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, Wipro's stock opened at ₹264.20 and closed slightly lower at ₹263.95. The stock reached a high of ₹265.20 and a low of ₹258.95 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹272,049.97 crore, Wipro's share price has fluctuated between a 52-week high of ₹324.55 and a low of ₹208.40. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 202,632 shares for Wipro.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Wipro Live Updates: Wipro has a 4.29% MF holding & 7.81% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 7.68% in to 7.81% in quarter.
Wipro has a ROE of 14.43% in the most recent fiscal year. It has a return on investment of value of 12.30% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates of ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 16.00% & 16.00% respectively.
Wipro has delivered a EPS growth of 2.97% & a revenue growth of 13.16% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months the company has a revenue of 887925.00 cr which is -1.08% lower than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company has a predicted growth of 1.41% for revenue & 15.29% in profit for the quarter 4.
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹290.0, 10.94% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹210.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹360.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Buy
|9
|9
|9
|7
|Hold
|12
|12
|12
|9
|Sell
|11
|11
|11
|13
|Strong Sell
|5
|5
|5
|6
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Wipro's share price has increased by 0.62% today, reaching ₹261.40, aligning with the performance of its peers. Companies like Zomato, Info Edge India, Firstsource Solutions, and Eclerx Services are also experiencing gains. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 1.45% and 1.53%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Wipro
|261.4
|1.6
|0.62
|324.55
|208.4
|273725.42
|Zomato
|218.35
|14.5
|7.11
|304.5
|146.85
|210715.4
|Info Edge India
|6698.0
|217.85
|3.36
|9194.95
|5000.15
|87084.4
|Firstsource Solutions
|284.5
|5.5
|1.97
|422.8
|176.7
|19829.39
|Eclerx Services
|2568.95
|58.15
|2.32
|3875.15
|2116.0
|12203.27
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Wipro's stock today experienced a low of ₹259.45 and reached a high of ₹262.85. This range reflects a slight volatility in the market, with the stock demonstrating resilience around the ₹260 mark throughout the trading session.
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Wipro share price closed the day at ₹261.40 - a 0.62% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 263.3 , 265.0 , 266.95. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 259.65 , 257.7 , 256.0.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: As of 3 PM, Wipro's trading volume has decreased by 9.89% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is at ₹261.40, reflecting a decline of 0.62%. Analyzing trading volume in conjunction with price changes is crucial for identifying market trends. An increase in price alongside higher volume typically signals a sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with elevated volume may indicate a potential further decline in prices.
Wipro Live Updates: Wipro share price is at ₹261.70 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹257.5 and ₹263.8 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹257.5 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 263.8 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|275.19
|10 Days
|278.78
|20 Days
|291.82
|50 Days
|299.50
|100 Days
|295.34
|300 Days
|275.39
Wipro Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Wipro share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish
Wipro Live Updates: As of 2 PM, Wipro's trading volume is down 20.99% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹260.65, reflecting a decrease of 0.33%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with higher volume could signal a potential further drop in prices.
Wipro Live Updates: Wipro touched a high of 260.9 & a low of 259.9 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price surpassed both the hourly resistances 260.28 and 260.67, indicating robust bullish sentiment. Traders can consider adding trailing stop losses for protecting gains.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|261.07
|Support 1
|260.07
|Resistance 2
|261.48
|Support 2
|259.48
|Resistance 3
|262.07
|Support 3
|259.07
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹290.0, 11.5% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹210.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹360.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Buy
|9
|9
|9
|7
|Hold
|12
|12
|12
|9
|Sell
|11
|11
|11
|13
|Strong Sell
|5
|5
|5
|6
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Wipro share price is at ₹260.25 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹257.5 and ₹263.8 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹257.5 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 263.8 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: As of 1 PM, Wipro's trading volume is down by 24.67% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹260.10, reflecting a decrease of 0.12%. Trading volume is a crucial metric, alongside price, for analyzing market trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a potential sustained upward trend, while a decline in price with increased volume may suggest a further drop in prices.
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 260.95 and 259.6 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 259.6 and selling near hourly resistance 260.95 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|260.28
|Support 1
|259.48
|Resistance 2
|260.67
|Support 2
|259.07
|Resistance 3
|261.08
|Support 3
|258.68
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Wipro's stock today recorded a low of ₹259.45 and reached a high of ₹262.85. This range indicates a modest volatility for the day, reflecting the stock's performance within this trading session. Investors may find this data useful for assessing market trends and potential trading strategies.
Wipro Live Updates: As of 12 AM, Wipro's trading volume has decreased by 27.10% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹259.50, reflecting a slight decline of 0.12%. Trading volume is a crucial metric to analyze alongside price trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price alongside increased volume may signal a potential further decline.
Wipro Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 261.02 and 259.57 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 259.57 and selling near hourly resistance 261.02 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|260.95
|Support 1
|259.6
|Resistance 2
|261.85
|Support 2
|259.15
|Resistance 3
|262.3
|Support 3
|258.25
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|275.19
|10 Days
|278.78
|20 Days
|291.82
|50 Days
|299.50
|100 Days
|295.34
|300 Days
|275.39
Wipro Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Wipro share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish
Wipro Live Updates: Wipro share price is at ₹260.55 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹257.5 and ₹263.8 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹257.5 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 263.8 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, Wipro's trading volume has decreased by 33.71% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹261.05, reflecting a decline of 0.48%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with higher volume could signal a potential further decline.
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 262.18 and 259.83 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 259.83 and selling near hourly resistance 262.18 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|261.02
|Support 1
|259.57
|Resistance 2
|261.83
|Support 2
|258.93
|Resistance 3
|262.47
|Support 3
|258.12
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Wipro share price is at ₹259.80 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹257.5 and ₹263.8 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹257.5 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 263.8 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Wipro's share price increased by 0.06% today, reaching ₹259.95, while its competitors are experiencing mixed results. For instance, Firstsource Solutions is seeing a decline, whereas Zomato, Info Edge India, and Eclerx Services are all trending upward. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 1.12% and 1.16%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Wipro
|259.95
|0.15
|0.06
|324.55
|208.4
|272207.05
|Zomato
|211.65
|7.8
|3.83
|304.5
|146.85
|204249.67
|Info Edge India
|6543.3
|63.15
|0.97
|9194.95
|5000.15
|85073.06
|Firstsource Solutions
|275.7
|-3.3
|-1.18
|422.8
|176.7
|19216.04
|Eclerx Services
|2563.5
|52.7
|2.1
|3875.15
|2116.0
|12177.38
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹290.0, 11.54% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹210.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹360.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Buy
|9
|9
|9
|7
|Hold
|12
|12
|12
|9
|Sell
|11
|11
|11
|13
|Strong Sell
|5
|5
|5
|6
Wipro Live Updates: As of 10 AM, Wipro's trading volume has decreased by 30.91% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is currently at ₹260.80, reflecting a decline of 0.38%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume often indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with elevated volume could suggest a potential further drop in prices.
Wipro Live Updates: Wipro touched a high of 262.4 & a low of 260.05 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|262.18
|Support 1
|259.83
|Resistance 2
|263.47
|Support 2
|258.77
|Resistance 3
|264.53
|Support 3
|257.48
Wipro Live Updates: Wipro's share price increased by 0.42% today, reaching ₹260.90, while its competitors show a mixed performance. Firstsource Solutions is experiencing a decline, whereas Zomato, Info Edge India, and Eclerx Services are seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.80% and 0.72%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Wipro
|260.9
|1.1
|0.42
|324.55
|208.4
|273201.84
|Zomato
|208.6
|4.75
|2.33
|304.5
|146.85
|201306.31
|Info Edge India
|6535.2
|55.05
|0.85
|9194.95
|5000.15
|84967.75
|Firstsource Solutions
|277.25
|-1.75
|-0.63
|422.8
|176.7
|19324.07
|Eclerx Services
|2551.95
|41.15
|1.64
|3875.15
|2116.0
|12122.52
Wipro Live Updates: Wipro share price is at ₹261.45 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹257.5 and ₹263.8 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹257.5 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 263.8 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Wipro Live Updates: Wipro's share price has increased by 0.54% today, currently trading at ₹261.20. Over the past year, Wipro shares have seen a price rise of 0.52%, reaching ₹261.20. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a significant rise of 8.84%, reaching 22508.75 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-8.76%
|3 Months
|-7.37%
|6 Months
|-5.83%
|YTD
|-13.91%
|1 Year
|0.52%
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Wipro on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|263.8
|Support 1
|257.5
|Resistance 2
|267.65
|Support 2
|255.05
|Resistance 3
|270.1
|Support 3
|251.2
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹290.0, 11.62% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹210.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹360.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Buy
|9
|9
|9
|7
|Hold
|12
|12
|12
|9
|Sell
|11
|11
|11
|13
|Strong Sell
|5
|5
|5
|6
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 17.15% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 202 k.
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹265.20 & ₹258.95 yesterday to end at ₹259.80. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend