Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro Shares Decline in Today's Trading Session

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Wipro opened and closed at ₹308.8, maintaining stability throughout the session. The stock reached a high of ₹313.25 and a low of ₹308.75, reflecting slight fluctuations. With a market capitalization of ₹322,818.8 crore, Wipro's performance remains noteworthy, especially considering its 52-week high of ₹313.75 and low of ₹208.4. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 305,575 shares for Wipro.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Wipro Live Updates: Wipro trading at ₹304.5, down -2.61% from yesterday's ₹312.65
Wipro Live Updates: Wipro share price is at ₹304.5 and has crossed the key daily support price level of ₹304.95. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant selling pressure and the price can decline further.
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Wipro's share price has decreased by 3.36%, currently trading at ₹302.15. Over the past year, Wipro's shares have experienced a significant increase of 42.51%, reaching ₹302.15. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 12.98%, reaching 24,198.85 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.17%
|3 Months
|20.18%
|6 Months
|26.11%
|YTD
|32.65%
|1 Year
|42.51%
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Wipro on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|314.35
|Support 1
|309.65
|Resistance 2
|316.15
|Support 2
|306.75
|Resistance 3
|319.05
|Support 3
|304.95
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹250.0, 20.04% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹210.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹350.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Buy
|7
|7
|6
|3
|Hold
|9
|9
|9
|12
|Sell
|13
|13
|14
|15
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|6
|6
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Wipro volume yesterday was 11 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 12991 k
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 13.25% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 305 k.
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Wipro closed at ₹308.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹313.25 & ₹308.75 yesterday to end at ₹312.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend