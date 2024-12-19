Explore
Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro Shares Decline in Today's Trading Session
LIVE UPDATES

Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro Shares Decline in Today's Trading Session

1 min read . Updated: 19 Dec 2024, 09:30 AM IST
Livemint

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates : Wipro stock price went down today, 19 Dec 2024, by -2.61 %. The stock closed at 312.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 304.5 per share. Investors should monitor Wipro stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates
Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Wipro opened and closed at 308.8, maintaining stability throughout the session. The stock reached a high of 313.25 and a low of 308.75, reflecting slight fluctuations. With a market capitalization of 322,818.8 crore, Wipro's performance remains noteworthy, especially considering its 52-week high of 313.75 and low of 208.4. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 305,575 shares for Wipro.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Dec 2024, 09:30:48 AM IST

Wipro Live Updates: Wipro trading at ₹304.5, down -2.61% from yesterday's ₹312.65

Wipro Live Updates: Wipro share price is at 304.5 and has crossed the key daily support price level of 304.95. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant selling pressure and the price can decline further.

19 Dec 2024, 09:21:14 AM IST

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Wipro's share price has decreased by 3.36%, currently trading at 302.15. Over the past year, Wipro's shares have experienced a significant increase of 42.51%, reaching 302.15. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 12.98%, reaching 24,198.85 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.17%
3 Months20.18%
6 Months26.11%
YTD32.65%
1 Year42.51%
19 Dec 2024, 08:50:51 AM IST

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Wipro on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1314.35Support 1309.65
Resistance 2316.15Support 2306.75
Resistance 3319.05Support 3304.95
19 Dec 2024, 08:31:05 AM IST

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 250.0, 20.04% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 210.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 350.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2222
    Buy7763
    Hold99912
    Sell13131415
    Strong Sell6666
19 Dec 2024, 08:16:04 AM IST

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Wipro volume yesterday was 11 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 12991 k

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 13.25% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 305 k.

19 Dec 2024, 08:02:26 AM IST

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Wipro closed at ₹308.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 313.25 & 308.75 yesterday to end at 312.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

