Wipro Share Price Live blog for 19 Jul 2024

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Wipro's stock opened at ₹555.3 and closed at ₹559.6. The high for the day was ₹574.4 and the low was ₹555.3. Wipro's market capitalization stood at ₹299,469.39 crores. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹567.3 and the 52-week low was ₹375. The BSE volume for the day was 490,118 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹465.0, 18.88% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹385.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹607.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|6
|6
|4
|4
|Hold
|12
|12
|12
|10
|Sell
|14
|14
|14
|14
|Strong Sell
|5
|5
|7
|8
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 8.12% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 490 k.
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹574.4 & ₹555.3 yesterday to end at ₹573.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend