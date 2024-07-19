Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Wipro Share Price Live blog for 19 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:33 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates : Wipro stock price went up today, 19 Jul 2024, by 2.43 %. The stock closed at 559.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 573.2 per share. Investors should monitor Wipro stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Wipro's stock opened at 555.3 and closed at 559.6. The high for the day was 574.4 and the low was 555.3. Wipro's market capitalization stood at 299,469.39 crores. The 52-week high for the stock was 567.3 and the 52-week low was 375. The BSE volume for the day was 490,118 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Jul 2024, 08:33 AM IST Wipro Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Wipro Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 465.0, 18.88% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 385.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 607.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3333
    Buy6644
    Hold12121210
    Sell14141414
    Strong Sell5578
19 Jul 2024, 08:17 AM IST Wipro Share Price Today Live: Wipro volume yesterday was 13 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 12023 k

Wipro Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 8.12% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 490 k.

19 Jul 2024, 08:01 AM IST Wipro Share Price Today Live: Wipro closed at ₹559.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Wipro Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 574.4 & 555.3 yesterday to end at 573.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.