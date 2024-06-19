Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro stock falls as market sentiment turns bearish

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates : Wipro's stock closed at ₹477.35 on the last trading day, slightly lower than the opening price of ₹482.85. The stock reached a high of ₹492.95 and a low of ₹480.6 during the day. The market capitalization stands at ₹256,941.84 crore. The 52-week high for Wipro is ₹546.1 and the low is ₹375. The BSE trading volume for Wipro was 609,983 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Today, Wipro's stock price increased by 0.07% to reach ₹492.2, while its counterparts are experiencing varied movements. Info Edge India, Firstsource Solutions, and Eclerx Services are declining, whereas Zomato is showing an upward trend. In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are up by 0.11% and 0.27% each, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Wipro
|492.2
|0.35
|0.07
|546.1
|375.0
|256888.31
|Zomato
|193.25
|4.55
|2.41
|207.3
|72.55
|167745.93
|Info Edge India
|6135.6
|-53.7
|-0.87
|6545.95
|3973.15
|79226.97
|Firstsource Solutions
|198.6
|-1.4
|-0.7
|229.0
|122.2
|13656.01
|Eclerx Services
|2365.0
|-5.5
|-0.23
|2825.0
|1594.95
|11401.96
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: A decrease in futures price and open interest for Wipro indicates that the current bearish trend may be weakening, potentially leading to the stock reaching a bottom or beginning a reversal in the near future.
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Wipro share price is at ₹491 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹483.57 and ₹496.52 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹483.57 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 496.52 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: The current trading price of Wipro shares is ₹492.50, reflecting a 0.13% increase. Over the past year, Wipro shares have surged by 29.38% to ₹492.50. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 25.61% to 23557.90 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.49%
|3 Months
|-7.41%
|6 Months
|12.12%
|YTD
|4.36%
|1 Year
|29.38%
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Wipro on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|496.52
|Support 1
|483.57
|Resistance 2
|501.23
|Support 2
|475.33
|Resistance 3
|509.47
|Support 3
|470.62
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹440.0, 10.54% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹380.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹570.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Hold
|12
|11
|11
|9
|Sell
|14
|14
|14
|14
|Strong Sell
|7
|8
|8
|8
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 57.0% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 15 mn & BSE volume was 609 k.
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹492.95 & ₹480.6 yesterday to end at ₹477.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend