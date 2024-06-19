Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro stock falls as market sentiment turns bearish

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 09:58 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates : Wipro stock price went down today, 19 Jun 2024, by -0.17 %. The stock closed at 491.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 491 per share. Investors should monitor Wipro stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates : Wipro's stock closed at 477.35 on the last trading day, slightly lower than the opening price of 482.85. The stock reached a high of 492.95 and a low of 480.6 during the day. The market capitalization stands at 256,941.84 crore. The 52-week high for Wipro is 546.1 and the low is 375. The BSE trading volume for Wipro was 609,983 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Jun 2024, 09:58 AM IST Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Today, Wipro's stock price increased by 0.07% to reach 492.2, while its counterparts are experiencing varied movements. Info Edge India, Firstsource Solutions, and Eclerx Services are declining, whereas Zomato is showing an upward trend. In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are up by 0.11% and 0.27% each, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Wipro492.20.350.07546.1375.0256888.31
Zomato193.254.552.41207.372.55167745.93
Info Edge India6135.6-53.7-0.876545.953973.1579226.97
Firstsource Solutions198.6-1.4-0.7229.0122.213656.01
Eclerx Services2365.0-5.5-0.232825.01594.9511401.96
19 Jun 2024, 09:47 AM IST Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.19%; Futures open interest decreased by -1.25%

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: A decrease in futures price and open interest for Wipro indicates that the current bearish trend may be weakening, potentially leading to the stock reaching a bottom or beginning a reversal in the near future.

19 Jun 2024, 09:37 AM IST Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Wipro trading at ₹491, down -0.17% from yesterday's ₹491.85

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Wipro share price is at 491 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 483.57 and 496.52 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 483.57 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 496.52 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

19 Jun 2024, 09:16 AM IST Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: The current trading price of Wipro shares is 492.50, reflecting a 0.13% increase. Over the past year, Wipro shares have surged by 29.38% to 492.50. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 25.61% to 23557.90 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.49%
3 Months-7.41%
6 Months12.12%
YTD4.36%
1 Year29.38%
19 Jun 2024, 09:03 AM IST Cognizant, Infosys, Wipro see fall in real estate space in a year

Hybrid work is reducing the need to maintain sprawling offices. At the same time, workforce has declined at top technology services companies too.

/companies/news/cognizant-infosys-wipro-see-fall-in-real-estate-space-in-a-year-11718704319814.html

19 Jun 2024, 08:52 AM IST Wipro Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Wipro Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Wipro on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1496.52Support 1483.57
Resistance 2501.23Support 2475.33
Resistance 3509.47Support 3470.62
19 Jun 2024, 08:32 AM IST Wipro Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Wipro Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 440.0, 10.54% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 380.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 570.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3333
    Buy4444
    Hold1211119
    Sell14141414
    Strong Sell7888
19 Jun 2024, 08:21 AM IST Wipro Share Price Today Live: Wipro volume yesterday was 16 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 10538 k

Wipro Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 57.0% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 15 mn & BSE volume was 609 k.

19 Jun 2024, 08:00 AM IST Wipro Share Price Today Live: Wipro closed at ₹477.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Wipro Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 492.95 & 480.6 yesterday to end at 477.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.