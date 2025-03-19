Wipro Share Price Highlights : Wipro closed today at ₹265.75, up 1.66% from yesterday's ₹261.40

Wipro Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, Wipro opened at ₹261.45 and closed slightly lower at ₹259.80. The stock reached a high of ₹262.85 and a low of ₹259.45 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹273,725.42 crore, Wipro's shares traded a volume of 177,332 on the BSE. The stock's 52-week high stands at ₹324.55, while the low is ₹208.40, indicating significant fluctuations over the year.
Wipro Live Updates: Shareholding information
Wipro Live Updates: Wipro has a 4.29% MF holding & 7.81% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 7.68% in to 7.81% in quarter.
Wipro Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency
Wipro has a ROE of 14.43% in the most recent fiscal year. It has a return on investment of value of 12.30% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates of ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 16.00% & 16.00% respectively.
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Financial performance
Wipro has delivered a EPS growth of 2.97% & a revenue growth of 13.16% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months the company has a revenue of 887925.00 cr which is -1.08% lower than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company has a predicted growth of 1.41% for revenue & 15.29% in profit for the quarter 4.
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹290.0, 9.13% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹210.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹360.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Buy
|9
|9
|9
|7
|Hold
|12
|12
|12
|9
|Sell
|11
|11
|11
|13
|Strong Sell
|5
|5
|5
|6
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Wipro's share price has increased by 1.66% today, reaching ₹265.75, in line with the performance of its peers. Companies like Zomato, Info Edge India, Firstsource Solutions, and Eclerx Services are also experiencing gains. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, have risen by 0.32% and 0.20%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Wipro
|265.75
|4.35
|1.66
|324.55
|208.4
|278280.53
|Zomato
|223.45
|5.1
|2.34
|304.5
|146.85
|215637.08
|Info Edge India
|6735.55
|47.75
|0.71
|9194.95
|5000.15
|87572.61
|Firstsource Solutions
|294.95
|10.45
|3.67
|422.8
|176.7
|20557.75
|Eclerx Services
|2595.0
|21.8
|0.85
|3875.15
|2116.0
|12327.02
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Wipro share price live: Today's Price range
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Wipro stock experienced a low of ₹256.35 and reached a high of ₹266.35 today. This range indicates a volatility within the trading session, reflecting market fluctuations and investor sentiment surrounding the company's performance.
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Wipro closed today at ₹265.75, up 1.66% from yesterday's ₹261.40
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Wipro share price closed the day at ₹265.75 - a 1.66% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 269.35 , 273.05 , 279.6. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 259.1 , 252.55 , 248.85.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Wipro Live Updates: Volume traded till 3 PM is 25.95% higher than yesterday
Wipro Live Updates: As of 3 PM, Wipro's trading volume has increased by 25.95% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹265.75, reflecting a rise of 1.66%. Analyzing volume alongside price is crucial for understanding market trends. A positive price trend accompanied by high trading volume typically indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with increased volume could signal a potential further drop in prices.
Wipro Live Updates: Wipro trading at ₹265.25, up 1.47% from yesterday's ₹261.40
Wipro Live Updates: The current market price of Wipro has surpassed the first resistance of ₹263.3 & second resistance of ₹265.0 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹266.95. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of ₹266.95 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.
Wipro Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|275.19
|10 Days
|278.78
|20 Days
|291.82
|50 Days
|299.50
|100 Days
|295.34
|300 Days
|275.39
Wipro Live Updates: Wipro Short Term and Long Term Trends
Wipro Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Wipro share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish
Wipro Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is 21.53% higher than yesterday
Wipro Live Updates: As of 2 PM, Wipro's trading volume has increased by 21.53% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹266.20, reflecting a rise of 1.84%. Analyzing trading volume in conjunction with price is crucial for identifying trends. A positive price increase accompanied by higher volume indicates a potentially sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal a possible further decline in prices.
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Wipro touched a high of 265.65 & a low of 263.95 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price crossed above hourly resistance 265.8 (Resistance level 1), indicating bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|266.18
|Support 1
|264.48
|Resistance 2
|266.77
|Support 2
|263.37
|Resistance 3
|267.88
|Support 3
|262.78
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Wipro trading at ₹264.80, up 1.30% from yesterday's ₹261.40
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Wipro has surpassed the first resistance of ₹263.3 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹265.0. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹265.0 then there can be further positive price movement.
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 1 PM is 5.80% higher than yesterday
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: As of 1 PM, Wipro's trading volume has increased by 5.80% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹264.55, reflecting a rise of 1.21%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying trends. A positive price increase accompanied by higher volume often indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with elevated volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Wipro touched a high of 264.75 & a low of 260.0 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour stock broke all the hourly resistance levels & is indicating extreme bullishness. Traders are advised to evaluate overbought conditions in hourly timeframe & tighten the stop losses.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|265.8
|Support 1
|261.05
|Resistance 2
|267.65
|Support 2
|258.15
|Resistance 3
|270.55
|Support 3
|256.3
Wipro Live Updates: Wipro share price live: Today's Price range
Wipro Live Updates: Wipro stock today experienced a low of ₹256.35 and reached a high of ₹262.50. This range reflects a moderate level of volatility in the stock's performance for the day, indicating potential investor interest and market activity surrounding Wipro's shares.
Wipro Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -0.18% lower than yesterday
Wipro Live Updates: As of 12 AM, Wipro's trading volume has decreased by 0.18% compared to yesterday, while the stock price stood at ₹261.95, reflecting a decline of 0.21%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for understanding market trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decline in price with higher volume may suggest a potential further drop in prices.
Wipro Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Wipro Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 261.7 and 259.95 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 259.95 and selling near hourly resistance 261.7 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|260.72
|Support 1
|259.77
|Resistance 2
|261.23
|Support 2
|259.33
|Resistance 3
|261.67
|Support 3
|258.82
Wipro Live Updates: Wipro Short Term and Long Term Trends
Wipro Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Wipro share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Wipro trading at ₹260.05, down -0.52% from yesterday's ₹261.40
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Wipro share price is at ₹260.05 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹259.65 and ₹263.3 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹259.65 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 263.3 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is 9.27% higher than yesterday
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, Wipro's trading volume has increased by 9.27% compared to yesterday, while the stock is priced at ₹260.05, reflecting a decrease of 0.52%. Analyzing volume in conjunction with price is crucial for identifying market trends. A positive price shift accompanied by higher trading volume typically signals a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume may indicate a potential further decline in prices.
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 263.57 and 259.47 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 259.47 and selling near hourly resistance 263.57 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|261.7
|Support 1
|259.95
|Resistance 2
|262.8
|Support 2
|259.3
|Resistance 3
|263.45
|Support 3
|258.2
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Wipro trading at ₹260.75, down -0.25% from yesterday's ₹261.40
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Wipro share price is at ₹260.75 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹259.65 and ₹263.3 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹259.65 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 263.3 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Wipro Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 11.17% higher than yesterday
Wipro Live Updates: As of 10 AM, Wipro's trading volume has increased by 11.17% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is at ₹261.10, showing a slight decrease of 0.11%. Analyzing volume alongside price is crucial for understanding market trends. A positive price change accompanied by higher volume indicates a potential for sustained growth, whereas a negative price movement with elevated volume may signal a possible further drop in prices.
Wipro Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Wipro Live Updates: Wipro touched a high of 262.5 & a low of 258.4 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|263.57
|Support 1
|259.47
|Resistance 2
|265.08
|Support 2
|256.88
|Resistance 3
|267.67
|Support 3
|255.37
Wipro Live Updates: Wipro trading at ₹259.15, down -0.86% from yesterday's ₹261.40
Wipro Live Updates: The current market price of Wipro has broken the first support of ₹259.65 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹257.7. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹257.7 then there can be further negative price movement.
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Wipro has declined by 1.21%, currently trading at ₹258.25. Over the past year, Wipro's shares have experienced a price increase of 2.41%, reaching ₹258.25. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 22834.30 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-7.0%
|3 Months
|-9.36%
|6 Months
|-5.33%
|YTD
|-13.45%
|1 Year
|2.41%
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Wipro on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|263.3
|Support 1
|259.65
|Resistance 2
|265.0
|Support 2
|257.7
|Resistance 3
|266.95
|Support 3
|256.0
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Wipro volume yesterday was 11 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 11201 k
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 3.81% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 177 k.
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Wipro closed at ₹259.80 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹262.85 & ₹259.45 yesterday to end at ₹261.40. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend