Explore
Active Stocks
Wed Mar 19 2025 15:59:42
  1. Itc share price
  2. 403.05 -1.55%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 158.55 2.52%
  1. Indusind Bank share price
  2. 692.35 1.56%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 276.95 2.27%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 265.75 1.66%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Wipro Share Price Highlights : Wipro closed today at 265.75, up 1.66% from yesterday's 261.40
BackBack

Wipro Share Price Highlights : Wipro closed today at ₹265.75, up 1.66% from yesterday's ₹261.40

11 min read . Updated: 19 Mar 2025, 08:01 PM IST
Livemint

Wipro Share Price Highlights : Wipro stock price went up today, 19 Mar 2025, by 1.66 %. The stock closed at 261.40 per share. The stock is currently trading at 265.75 per share. Investors should monitor Wipro stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Wipro Share Price Highlights Premium
Wipro Share Price Highlights

Wipro Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, Wipro opened at 261.45 and closed slightly lower at 259.80. The stock reached a high of 262.85 and a low of 259.45 during the day. With a market capitalization of 273,725.42 crore, Wipro's shares traded a volume of 177,332 on the BSE. The stock's 52-week high stands at 324.55, while the low is 208.40, indicating significant fluctuations over the year.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Mar 2025, 08:01:04 PM IST

Wipro Live Updates: Shareholding information

Wipro Live Updates: Wipro has a 4.29% MF holding & 7.81% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 7.68% in to 7.81% in quarter.

19 Mar 2025, 07:31:05 PM IST

Wipro Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency

Wipro has a ROE of 14.43% in the most recent fiscal year. It has a return on investment of value of 12.30% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates of ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 16.00% & 16.00% respectively.

19 Mar 2025, 07:03:11 PM IST

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Financial performance

Wipro has delivered a EPS growth of 2.97% & a revenue growth of 13.16% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months the company has a revenue of 887925.00 cr which is -1.08% lower than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company has a predicted growth of 1.41% for revenue & 15.29% in profit for the quarter 4.

19 Mar 2025, 06:31:43 PM IST

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 290.0, 9.13% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 210.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 360.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2222
    Buy9997
    Hold1212129
    Sell11111113
    Strong Sell5556
19 Mar 2025, 06:03:34 PM IST

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Wipro's share price has increased by 1.66% today, reaching 265.75, in line with the performance of its peers. Companies like Zomato, Info Edge India, Firstsource Solutions, and Eclerx Services are also experiencing gains. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, have risen by 0.32% and 0.20%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Wipro265.754.351.66324.55208.4278280.53
Zomato223.455.12.34304.5146.85215637.08
Info Edge India6735.5547.750.719194.955000.1587572.61
Firstsource Solutions294.9510.453.67422.8176.720557.75
Eclerx Services2595.021.80.853875.152116.012327.02
19 Mar 2025, 05:30:42 PM IST

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Wipro share price live: Today's Price range

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Wipro stock experienced a low of 256.35 and reached a high of 266.35 today. This range indicates a volatility within the trading session, reflecting market fluctuations and investor sentiment surrounding the company's performance.

19 Mar 2025, 03:49:10 PM IST

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Wipro closed today at ₹265.75, up 1.66% from yesterday's ₹261.40

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Wipro share price closed the day at 265.75 - a 1.66% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 269.35 , 273.05 , 279.6. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 259.1 , 252.55 , 248.85.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

19 Mar 2025, 03:45:32 PM IST

Wipro Live Updates: Volume traded till 3 PM is 25.95% higher than yesterday

Wipro Live Updates: As of 3 PM, Wipro's trading volume has increased by 25.95% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at 265.75, reflecting a rise of 1.66%. Analyzing volume alongside price is crucial for understanding market trends. A positive price trend accompanied by high trading volume typically indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with increased volume could signal a potential further drop in prices.

19 Mar 2025, 03:30:34 PM IST

Wipro Live Updates:

19 Mar 2025, 03:10:11 PM IST

Wipro Live Updates: Wipro trading at ₹265.25, up 1.47% from yesterday's ₹261.40

Wipro Live Updates: The current market price of Wipro has surpassed the first resistance of 263.3 & second resistance of 265.0 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 266.95. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of 266.95 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.

19 Mar 2025, 02:56:41 PM IST

Wipro Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days275.19
10 Days278.78
20 Days291.82
50 Days299.50
100 Days295.34
300 Days275.39
19 Mar 2025, 02:56:37 PM IST

Wipro Live Updates: Wipro Short Term and Long Term Trends

Wipro Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Wipro share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish

19 Mar 2025, 02:51:13 PM IST

Wipro Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is 21.53% higher than yesterday

Wipro Live Updates: As of 2 PM, Wipro's trading volume has increased by 21.53% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at 266.20, reflecting a rise of 1.84%. Analyzing trading volume in conjunction with price is crucial for identifying trends. A positive price increase accompanied by higher volume indicates a potentially sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal a possible further decline in prices.

19 Mar 2025, 02:34:42 PM IST

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Wipro touched a high of 265.65 & a low of 263.95 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price crossed above hourly resistance 265.8 (Resistance level 1), indicating bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1266.18Support 1264.48
Resistance 2266.77Support 2263.37
Resistance 3267.88Support 3262.78
19 Mar 2025, 02:14:35 PM IST

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 290.0, 9.6% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 210.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 360.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2222
    Buy9997
    Hold1212129
    Sell11111113
    Strong Sell5556
19 Mar 2025, 02:04:06 PM IST

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Wipro trading at ₹264.80, up 1.30% from yesterday's ₹261.40

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Wipro has surpassed the first resistance of 263.3 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 265.0. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 265.0 then there can be further positive price movement.

19 Mar 2025, 01:47:51 PM IST

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 1 PM is 5.80% higher than yesterday

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: As of 1 PM, Wipro's trading volume has increased by 5.80% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at 264.55, reflecting a rise of 1.21%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying trends. A positive price increase accompanied by higher volume often indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with elevated volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.

19 Mar 2025, 01:33:33 PM IST

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Wipro touched a high of 264.75 & a low of 260.0 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour stock broke all the hourly resistance levels & is indicating extreme bullishness. Traders are advised to evaluate overbought conditions in hourly timeframe & tighten the stop losses.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1265.8Support 1261.05
Resistance 2267.65Support 2258.15
Resistance 3270.55Support 3256.3
19 Mar 2025, 01:06:51 PM IST

Wipro Live Updates: Wipro share price live: Today's Price range

Wipro Live Updates: Wipro stock today experienced a low of 256.35 and reached a high of 262.50. This range reflects a moderate level of volatility in the stock's performance for the day, indicating potential investor interest and market activity surrounding Wipro's shares.

19 Mar 2025, 12:49:52 PM IST

Wipro Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -0.18% lower than yesterday

Wipro Live Updates: As of 12 AM, Wipro's trading volume has decreased by 0.18% compared to yesterday, while the stock price stood at 261.95, reflecting a decline of 0.21%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for understanding market trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decline in price with higher volume may suggest a potential further drop in prices.

19 Mar 2025, 12:36:20 PM IST

Wipro Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Wipro Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 261.7 and 259.95 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 259.95 and selling near hourly resistance 261.7 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1260.72Support 1259.77
Resistance 2261.23Support 2259.33
Resistance 3261.67Support 3258.82
19 Mar 2025, 12:23:42 PM IST

Wipro Live Updates: Wipro Short Term and Long Term Trends

Wipro Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Wipro share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish

19 Mar 2025, 12:23:16 PM IST

Wipro Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days275.19
10 Days278.78
20 Days291.82
50 Days299.50
100 Days295.34
300 Days275.39
19 Mar 2025, 12:12:28 PM IST

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Wipro trading at ₹260.05, down -0.52% from yesterday's ₹261.40

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Wipro share price is at 260.05 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 259.65 and 263.3 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 259.65 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 263.3 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

19 Mar 2025, 11:48:23 AM IST

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is 9.27% higher than yesterday

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, Wipro's trading volume has increased by 9.27% compared to yesterday, while the stock is priced at 260.05, reflecting a decrease of 0.52%. Analyzing volume in conjunction with price is crucial for identifying market trends. A positive price shift accompanied by higher trading volume typically signals a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume may indicate a potential further decline in prices.

19 Mar 2025, 11:35:09 AM IST

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 263.57 and 259.47 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 259.47 and selling near hourly resistance 263.57 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1261.7Support 1259.95
Resistance 2262.8Support 2259.3
Resistance 3263.45Support 3258.2
19 Mar 2025, 11:24:36 AM IST

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Wipro trading at ₹260.75, down -0.25% from yesterday's ₹261.40

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Wipro share price is at 260.75 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 259.65 and 263.3 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 259.65 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 263.3 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

19 Mar 2025, 11:10:53 AM IST

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Wipro's share price is currently down by 0.13% at 261.05, while its competitors like Zomato, Info Edge India, Firstsource Solutions, and Eclerx Services are experiencing gains today. In contrast, the benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, have risen by 0.20% and 0.25%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Wipro261.05-0.35-0.13324.55208.4273358.91
Zomato226.27.853.6304.5146.85218290.93
Info Edge India6701.013.20.29194.955000.1587123.41
Firstsource Solutions290.86.32.21422.8176.720268.5
Eclerx Services2610.537.31.453875.152116.012400.65
19 Mar 2025, 11:02:56 AM IST

Wipro Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Wipro Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 290.0, 10.9% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 210.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 360.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2222
    Buy9997
    Hold1212129
    Sell11111113
    Strong Sell5556
19 Mar 2025, 10:49:30 AM IST

Wipro Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 11.17% higher than yesterday

Wipro Live Updates: As of 10 AM, Wipro's trading volume has increased by 11.17% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is at 261.10, showing a slight decrease of 0.11%. Analyzing volume alongside price is crucial for understanding market trends. A positive price change accompanied by higher volume indicates a potential for sustained growth, whereas a negative price movement with elevated volume may signal a possible further drop in prices.

19 Mar 2025, 10:33:03 AM IST

Wipro Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Wipro Live Updates: Wipro touched a high of 262.5 & a low of 258.4 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1263.57Support 1259.47
Resistance 2265.08Support 2256.88
Resistance 3267.67Support 3255.37
19 Mar 2025, 10:14:47 AM IST

Wipro Live Updates:

19 Mar 2025, 09:56:51 AM IST

Wipro Live Updates: Stock Peers

Wipro Live Updates: Wipro's share price declined by 0.38% today, reaching 260.40, while its competitors showed mixed results. Some peers, like Info Edge India, experienced a drop, while others, including Zomato, Firstsource Solutions, and Eclerx Services, saw gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex changed slightly, with Nifty down by 0.03% and Sensex up by 0.08%.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Wipro260.4-1.0-0.38324.55208.4272678.27
Zomato223.355.02.29304.5146.85215540.58
Info Edge India6640.0-47.8-0.719194.955000.1586330.31
Firstsource Solutions292.27.72.71422.8176.720366.08
Eclerx Services2615.0541.851.633875.152116.012422.26
19 Mar 2025, 09:35:21 AM IST

Wipro Live Updates: Wipro trading at ₹259.15, down -0.86% from yesterday's ₹261.40

Wipro Live Updates: The current market price of Wipro has broken the first support of 259.65 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 257.7. If the stock price breaks the second support of 257.7 then there can be further negative price movement.

19 Mar 2025, 09:20:27 AM IST

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Wipro has declined by 1.21%, currently trading at 258.25. Over the past year, Wipro's shares have experienced a price increase of 2.41%, reaching 258.25. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 22834.30 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-7.0%
3 Months-9.36%
6 Months-5.33%
YTD-13.45%
1 Year2.41%
19 Mar 2025, 08:47:08 AM IST

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Wipro on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1263.3Support 1259.65
Resistance 2265.0Support 2257.7
Resistance 3266.95Support 3256.0
19 Mar 2025, 08:31:37 AM IST

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 290.0, 10.94% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 210.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 360.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2222
    Buy9997
    Hold1212129
    Sell11111113
    Strong Sell5556
19 Mar 2025, 08:15:00 AM IST

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Wipro volume yesterday was 11 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 11201 k

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 3.81% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 177 k.

19 Mar 2025, 08:01:23 AM IST

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Wipro closed at ₹259.80 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 262.85 & 259.45 yesterday to end at 261.40. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue