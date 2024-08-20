Wipro Share Price Live blog for 20 Aug 2024

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Wipro opened at ₹516.6 and closed slightly lower at ₹516.4. The stock reached a high of ₹523 and a low of ₹513.65. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹271,434.13 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, Wipro's stock ranged between a high of ₹580 and a low of ₹375. The trading volume on the BSE was 390,563 shares.
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Wipro on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|523.97
|Support 1
|514.47
|Resistance 2
|528.33
|Support 2
|509.33
|Resistance 3
|533.47
|Support 3
|504.97
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹490.0, 5.68% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹385.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹640.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|3
|3
|Buy
|3
|3
|6
|4
|Hold
|12
|12
|12
|11
|Sell
|16
|17
|14
|14
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|5
|8
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 31.67% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 390 k.
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹523 & ₹513.65 yesterday to end at ₹519.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend