Wipro Share Price Live blog for 20 Dec 2024

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Wipro's stock opened at ₹306 and closed at ₹312.65, marking an increase. The day's trading saw a high of ₹313 and a low of ₹301.05. With a market capitalization of ₹326,961.4 crore, Wipro's 52-week high reached ₹313.75, while the 52-week low was ₹208.4. The BSE volume recorded was 799,968 shares, indicating active trading activity.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹250.0, 20.05% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹210.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹350.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Buy
|7
|7
|6
|3
|Hold
|9
|9
|9
|12
|Sell
|13
|13
|14
|15
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|6
|6
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 1.32% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 799 k.
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹313 & ₹301.05 yesterday to end at ₹312.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend