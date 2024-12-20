Hello User
Wipro Share Price Live blog for 20 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:31 AM IST
Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates : Wipro stock price went up today, 20 Dec 2024, by 0.02 %. The stock closed at 312.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 312.7 per share. Investors should monitor Wipro stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Wipro's stock opened at 306 and closed at 312.65, marking an increase. The day's trading saw a high of 313 and a low of 301.05. With a market capitalization of 326,961.4 crore, Wipro's 52-week high reached 313.75, while the 52-week low was 208.4. The BSE volume recorded was 799,968 shares, indicating active trading activity.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Dec 2024, 08:31 AM IST Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 250.0, 20.05% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 210.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 350.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2222
    Buy7763
    Hold99912
    Sell13131415
    Strong Sell6666
20 Dec 2024, 08:18 AM IST Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Wipro volume yesterday was 13 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 13032 k

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 1.32% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 799 k.

20 Dec 2024, 08:01 AM IST Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Wipro closed at ₹312.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 313 & 301.05 yesterday to end at 312.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

