Wipro Share Price Live blog for 20 Jun 2024

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates : Wipro's stock opened at ₹491.95 and closed at ₹491.85 on the last day. The high for the day was ₹497 and the low was ₹486.65. The market capitalization stands at 258900.84 crore. The 52-week high and low prices are ₹546.1 and ₹375 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 771,848 shares traded.
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 2.25% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 771 k.
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹497 & ₹486.65 yesterday to end at ₹491.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend