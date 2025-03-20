Wipro Share Price Highlights : Wipro closed today at ₹267.95, up 0.83% from yesterday's ₹265.75

Wipro Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, Wipro opened at ₹262.45 and closed at ₹261.40, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of ₹266.35 and a low of ₹256.35 throughout the day. Wipro's market capitalization stands at ₹278,280.53 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹324.55 and a low of ₹208.40. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 598,548 shares for Wipro.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Financial performance
Wipro has delivered a EPS growth of 2.97% & a revenue growth of 13.16% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months the company has a revenue of 887925.00 cr which is -1.08% lower than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company has a predicted growth of 1.41% for revenue & 15.29% in profit for the quarter 4.
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹290.0, 8.23% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹210.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹360.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Buy
|9
|9
|9
|7
|Hold
|12
|12
|12
|9
|Sell
|11
|11
|11
|13
|Strong Sell
|5
|5
|5
|6
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Wipro's share price has increased by 0.83% today, reaching ₹267.95, in line with its industry counterparts. Companies like Zomato, Info Edge India, Firstsource Solutions, and Eclerx Services are also experiencing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 1.24% and 1.19%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Wipro
|267.95
|2.2
|0.83
|324.55
|208.4
|280584.26
|Zomato
|224.5
|1.05
|0.47
|304.5
|146.85
|216650.37
|Info Edge India
|6850.95
|99.4
|1.47
|9194.95
|5000.15
|89072.99
|Firstsource Solutions
|306.45
|11.5
|3.9
|422.8
|176.7
|21359.29
|Eclerx Services
|2610.0
|29.15
|1.13
|3875.15
|2116.0
|12398.27
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Wipro share price live: Today's Price range
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Wipro stock experienced a trading range today, hitting a low of ₹267.45 and a high of ₹274. This fluctuation reflects the stock's volatility within the session, indicating potential investor interest and market activity around these price points.
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Wipro closed today at ₹267.95, up 0.83% from yesterday's ₹265.75
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Wipro share price closed the day at ₹267.95 - a 0.83% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 272.07 , 276.23 , 278.52. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 265.62 , 263.33 , 259.17.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Wipro Live Updates: Volume traded till 3 PM is 21.77% higher than yesterday
Wipro Live Updates: As of 3 PM, Wipro's trading volume has increased by 21.77% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹267.95, reflecting a rise of 0.83%. Analyzing volume alongside price is crucial for identifying trends. A positive price increase accompanied by high volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price shift with elevated volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
Wipro Live Updates:
Wipro Live Updates: Wipro trading at ₹268.10, up 0.88% from yesterday's ₹265.75
Wipro Live Updates: Wipro share price is at ₹268.10 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹259.1 and ₹269.35 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹259.1 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 269.35 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Wipro Live Updates: Wipro Short Term and Long Term Trends
Wipro Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Wipro share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish
Wipro Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|270.20
|10 Days
|277.00
|20 Days
|289.38
|50 Days
|298.62
|100 Days
|295.20
|300 Days
|275.53
Wipro Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is 35.34% higher than yesterday
Wipro Live Updates: As of 2 PM, Wipro's trading volume has increased by 35.34% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹268.10, reflecting a rise of 0.88%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for assessing market trends. A positive price increase accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price shift with elevated volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.
Wipro Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Wipro Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 269.5 and 268.55 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 268.55 and selling near hourly resistance 269.5 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|269.53
|Support 1
|268.53
|Resistance 2
|270.12
|Support 2
|268.12
|Resistance 3
|270.53
|Support 3
|267.53
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹290.0, 7.69% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹210.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹360.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Wipro trading at ₹269.20, up 1.30% from yesterday's ₹265.75
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Wipro share price is at ₹269.20 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹259.1 and ₹269.35 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹259.1 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 269.35 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 1 PM is 56.78% higher than yesterday
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: As of 1 PM, Wipro's trading volume has increased by 56.78% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹269.15, reflecting a rise of 1.28%. Trading volume is a crucial metric, alongside price, for analyzing market trends. A positive price trend accompanied by high volume typically indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with elevated volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 270.05 and 268.4 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 268.4 and selling near hourly resistance 270.05 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|269.5
|Support 1
|268.55
|Resistance 2
|269.95
|Support 2
|268.05
|Resistance 3
|270.45
|Support 3
|267.6
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Wipro share price live: Today's Price range
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Wipro stock experienced a trading range today, hitting a low of ₹267.65 and reaching a high of ₹274. This indicates a fluctuation of ₹6.35 within the day's trading session, reflecting the stock's volatility and investor sentiment.
Wipro Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 75.76% higher than yesterday
Wipro Live Updates: As of midnight, Wipro's trading volume has surged by 75.76% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹269, reflecting an increase of 1.22%. Trading volume is a crucial metric, alongside price, for analyzing market trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.
Wipro Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Wipro Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 269.28 and 267.53 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 267.53 and selling near hourly resistance 269.28 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|270.05
|Support 1
|268.4
|Resistance 2
|270.7
|Support 2
|267.4
|Resistance 3
|271.7
|Support 3
|266.75
Wipro Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|270.20
|10 Days
|277.00
|20 Days
|289.38
|50 Days
|298.62
|100 Days
|295.20
|300 Days
|275.53
Wipro Live Updates: Wipro Short Term and Long Term Trends
Wipro Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Wipro share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish
Wipro Live Updates: Wipro trading at ₹268.70, up 1.11% from yesterday's ₹265.75
Wipro Live Updates: Wipro share price is at ₹268.70 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹259.1 and ₹269.35 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹259.1 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 269.35 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is 88.18% higher than yesterday
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, Wipro's trading volume has increased by 88.18% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹269, reflecting a rise of 1.22%. Trading volume is a crucial metric, alongside price, for analyzing market trends. An upward price movement accompanied by high volume typically indicates a potential for sustained growth, while a downward price trend with increased volume may signal a likelihood of further price declines.
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 272.57 and 266.67 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 266.67 and selling near hourly resistance 272.57 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|269.28
|Support 1
|267.53
|Resistance 2
|270.22
|Support 2
|266.72
|Resistance 3
|271.03
|Support 3
|265.78
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Wipro trading at ₹268.65, up 1.09% from yesterday's ₹265.75
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Wipro share price is at ₹268.65 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹259.1 and ₹269.35 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹259.1 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 269.35 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Wipro's share price has increased by 1.17% today, reaching ₹268.85, in line with the performance of its peers. Companies like Zomato, Info Edge India, Firstsource Solutions, and Eclerx Services are also experiencing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.55% and 0.60%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Wipro
|268.85
|3.1
|1.17
|324.55
|208.4
|281526.7
|Zomato
|225.15
|1.7
|0.76
|304.5
|146.85
|217277.64
|Info Edge India
|6754.25
|2.7
|0.04
|9194.95
|5000.15
|87815.74
|Firstsource Solutions
|302.15
|7.2
|2.44
|422.8
|176.7
|21059.58
|Eclerx Services
|2605.1
|24.25
|0.94
|3875.15
|2116.0
|12375.0
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹290.0, 7.81% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹210.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹360.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
Wipro Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 116.24% higher than yesterday
Wipro Live Updates: As of 10 AM, Wipro's trading volume has increased by 116.24% compared to yesterday, while its price stands at ₹269.05, reflecting a rise of 1.24%. Trading volume is a crucial metric to analyze trends, alongside price movements. A positive price increase accompanied by high volume often indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price shift with high volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.
Wipro Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Wipro Live Updates: Wipro touched a high of 273.8 & a low of 267.9 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|272.57
|Support 1
|266.67
|Resistance 2
|276.13
|Support 2
|264.33
|Resistance 3
|278.47
|Support 3
|260.77
Wipro Live Updates:
Wipro Live Updates: Stock Peers
Wipro Live Updates: Wipro's stock price has increased by 1.81% today, reaching ₹270.55, mirroring the performance of its peers. Companies like Zomato, Info Edge India, Firstsource Solutions, and Eclerx Services are also experiencing gains. In the broader market, benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.68% and 0.51%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Wipro
|270.55
|4.8
|1.81
|324.55
|208.4
|283306.85
|Zomato
|225.55
|2.1
|0.94
|304.5
|146.85
|217663.65
|Info Edge India
|6776.8
|25.25
|0.37
|9194.95
|5000.15
|88108.93
|Firstsource Solutions
|303.0
|8.05
|2.73
|422.8
|176.7
|21118.83
|Eclerx Services
|2623.45
|42.6
|1.65
|3875.15
|2116.0
|12462.16
Wipro Live Updates: Wipro trading at ₹272.30, up 2.46% from yesterday's ₹265.75
Wipro Live Updates: The current market price of Wipro has surpassed the first resistance of ₹269.35 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹273.05. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹273.05 then there can be further positive price movement.
Wipro Live Updates: Price Analysis
Wipro Live Updates: Wipro's share price has increased by 1.81% today, reaching ₹270.55. Over the past year, Wipro's shares have risen by 7.39%, also to ₹270.55. In contrast, the Nifty index has grown by 8.84%, climbing to 22,907.60 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.34%
|3 Months
|-9.67%
|6 Months
|-1.25%
|YTD
|-11.98%
|1 Year
|7.39%
Stocks to watch: Wipro, DMart, Raymond, NHPC, Adani Enterprises among shares to remain in focus today
https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/stocks-to-watch-wipro-dmart-raymond-nhpc-adani-enterprises-among-shares-to-remain-in-focus-today-11742434365432.html
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Wipro on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|269.35
|Support 1
|259.1
|Resistance 2
|273.05
|Support 2
|252.55
|Resistance 3
|279.6
|Support 3
|248.85
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹290.0, 9.13% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹210.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹360.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Wipro volume yesterday was 14 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 11522 k
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 27.08% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 598 k.
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Wipro closed at ₹261.40 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹266.35 & ₹256.35 yesterday to end at ₹265.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend