Thu Mar 20 2025 15:59:14
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Wipro Share Price Highlights : Wipro closed today at 267.95, up 0.83% from yesterday's 265.75
LIVE UPDATES

Wipro Share Price Highlights : Wipro closed today at ₹267.95, up 0.83% from yesterday's ₹265.75

10 min read . Updated: 20 Mar 2025, 07:05 PM IST
Livemint

Wipro Share Price Highlights : Wipro stock price went up today, 20 Mar 2025, by 0.83 %. The stock closed at 265.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 267.95 per share. Investors should monitor Wipro stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Wipro Share Price Highlights Premium
Wipro Share Price Highlights

Wipro Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, Wipro opened at 262.45 and closed at 261.40, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of 266.35 and a low of 256.35 throughout the day. Wipro's market capitalization stands at 278,280.53 crore, with a 52-week high of 324.55 and a low of 208.40. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 598,548 shares for Wipro.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Mar 2025, 07:05:19 PM IST

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Financial performance

Wipro has delivered a EPS growth of 2.97% & a revenue growth of 13.16% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months the company has a revenue of 887925.00 cr which is -1.08% lower than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company has a predicted growth of 1.41% for revenue & 15.29% in profit for the quarter 4.

20 Mar 2025, 06:32:44 PM IST

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 290.0, 8.23% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 210.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 360.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

20 Mar 2025, 06:03:38 PM IST

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Wipro's share price has increased by 0.83% today, reaching 267.95, in line with its industry counterparts. Companies like Zomato, Info Edge India, Firstsource Solutions, and Eclerx Services are also experiencing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 1.24% and 1.19%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Wipro267.952.20.83324.55208.4280584.26
Zomato224.51.050.47304.5146.85216650.37
Info Edge India6850.9599.41.479194.955000.1589072.99
Firstsource Solutions306.4511.53.9422.8176.721359.29
Eclerx Services2610.029.151.133875.152116.012398.27
20 Mar 2025, 05:30:04 PM IST

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Wipro share price live: Today's Price range

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Wipro stock experienced a trading range today, hitting a low of 267.45 and a high of 274. This fluctuation reflects the stock's volatility within the session, indicating potential investor interest and market activity around these price points.

20 Mar 2025, 03:49:07 PM IST

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Wipro closed today at ₹267.95, up 0.83% from yesterday's ₹265.75

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Wipro share price closed the day at 267.95 - a 0.83% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 272.07 , 276.23 , 278.52. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 265.62 , 263.33 , 259.17.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

20 Mar 2025, 03:46:17 PM IST

Wipro Live Updates: Volume traded till 3 PM is 21.77% higher than yesterday

Wipro Live Updates: As of 3 PM, Wipro's trading volume has increased by 21.77% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at 267.95, reflecting a rise of 0.83%. Analyzing volume alongside price is crucial for identifying trends. A positive price increase accompanied by high volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price shift with elevated volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

20 Mar 2025, 03:31:04 PM IST

Wipro Live Updates:

20 Mar 2025, 03:15:24 PM IST

Wipro Live Updates: Wipro trading at ₹268.10, up 0.88% from yesterday's ₹265.75

Wipro Live Updates: Wipro share price is at 268.10 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 259.1 and 269.35 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 259.1 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 269.35 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

20 Mar 2025, 02:55:02 PM IST

Wipro Live Updates: Wipro Short Term and Long Term Trends

Wipro Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Wipro share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish

20 Mar 2025, 02:55:01 PM IST

Wipro Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

20 Mar 2025, 02:50:18 PM IST

Wipro Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is 35.34% higher than yesterday

Wipro Live Updates: As of 2 PM, Wipro's trading volume has increased by 35.34% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at 268.10, reflecting a rise of 0.88%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for assessing market trends. A positive price increase accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price shift with elevated volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.

20 Mar 2025, 02:34:39 PM IST

Wipro Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Wipro Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 269.5 and 268.55 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 268.55 and selling near hourly resistance 269.5 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

20 Mar 2025, 02:12:09 PM IST

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 290.0, 7.69% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 210.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 360.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

20 Mar 2025, 02:03:53 PM IST

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Wipro trading at ₹269.20, up 1.30% from yesterday's ₹265.75

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Wipro share price is at 269.20 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 259.1 and 269.35 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 259.1 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 269.35 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

20 Mar 2025, 01:51:00 PM IST

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 1 PM is 56.78% higher than yesterday

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: As of 1 PM, Wipro's trading volume has increased by 56.78% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at 269.15, reflecting a rise of 1.28%. Trading volume is a crucial metric, alongside price, for analyzing market trends. A positive price trend accompanied by high volume typically indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with elevated volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.

20 Mar 2025, 01:37:17 PM IST

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 270.05 and 268.4 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 268.4 and selling near hourly resistance 270.05 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

20 Mar 2025, 01:02:02 PM IST

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Wipro share price live: Today's Price range

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Wipro stock experienced a trading range today, hitting a low of 267.65 and reaching a high of 274. This indicates a fluctuation of 6.35 within the day's trading session, reflecting the stock's volatility and investor sentiment.

20 Mar 2025, 12:52:37 PM IST

Wipro Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 75.76% higher than yesterday

Wipro Live Updates: As of midnight, Wipro's trading volume has surged by 75.76% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at 269, reflecting an increase of 1.22%. Trading volume is a crucial metric, alongside price, for analyzing market trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.

20 Mar 2025, 12:34:04 PM IST

Wipro Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Wipro Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 269.28 and 267.53 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 267.53 and selling near hourly resistance 269.28 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

20 Mar 2025, 12:24:52 PM IST

Wipro Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

20 Mar 2025, 12:20:31 PM IST

Wipro Live Updates: Wipro Short Term and Long Term Trends

Wipro Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Wipro share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish

20 Mar 2025, 12:15:20 PM IST

Wipro Live Updates: Wipro trading at ₹268.70, up 1.11% from yesterday's ₹265.75

Wipro Live Updates: Wipro share price is at 268.70 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 259.1 and 269.35 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 259.1 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 269.35 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

20 Mar 2025, 11:46:53 AM IST

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is 88.18% higher than yesterday

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, Wipro's trading volume has increased by 88.18% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at 269, reflecting a rise of 1.22%. Trading volume is a crucial metric, alongside price, for analyzing market trends. An upward price movement accompanied by high volume typically indicates a potential for sustained growth, while a downward price trend with increased volume may signal a likelihood of further price declines.

20 Mar 2025, 11:33:34 AM IST

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 272.57 and 266.67 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 266.67 and selling near hourly resistance 272.57 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

20 Mar 2025, 11:26:37 AM IST

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Wipro trading at ₹268.65, up 1.09% from yesterday's ₹265.75

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Wipro share price is at 268.65 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 259.1 and 269.35 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 259.1 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 269.35 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

20 Mar 2025, 11:12:12 AM IST

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Wipro's share price has increased by 1.17% today, reaching 268.85, in line with the performance of its peers. Companies like Zomato, Info Edge India, Firstsource Solutions, and Eclerx Services are also experiencing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.55% and 0.60%, respectively.

20 Mar 2025, 11:02:14 AM IST

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 290.0, 7.81% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 210.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 360.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

20 Mar 2025, 10:49:29 AM IST

Wipro Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 116.24% higher than yesterday

Wipro Live Updates: As of 10 AM, Wipro's trading volume has increased by 116.24% compared to yesterday, while its price stands at 269.05, reflecting a rise of 1.24%. Trading volume is a crucial metric to analyze trends, alongside price movements. A positive price increase accompanied by high volume often indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price shift with high volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.

20 Mar 2025, 10:36:47 AM IST

Wipro Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Wipro Live Updates: Wipro touched a high of 273.8 & a low of 267.9 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

20 Mar 2025, 10:14:48 AM IST

Wipro Live Updates:

20 Mar 2025, 09:52:48 AM IST

Wipro Live Updates: Stock Peers

Wipro Live Updates: Wipro's stock price has increased by 1.81% today, reaching 270.55, mirroring the performance of its peers. Companies like Zomato, Info Edge India, Firstsource Solutions, and Eclerx Services are also experiencing gains. In the broader market, benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.68% and 0.51%, respectively.

20 Mar 2025, 09:34:38 AM IST

Wipro Live Updates: Wipro trading at ₹272.30, up 2.46% from yesterday's ₹265.75

Wipro Live Updates: The current market price of Wipro has surpassed the first resistance of 269.35 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 273.05. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 273.05 then there can be further positive price movement.

20 Mar 2025, 09:18:24 AM IST

Wipro Live Updates: Price Analysis

Wipro Live Updates: Wipro's share price has increased by 1.81% today, reaching 270.55. Over the past year, Wipro's shares have risen by 7.39%, also to 270.55. In contrast, the Nifty index has grown by 8.84%, climbing to 22,907.60 during the same one-year timeframe.

20 Mar 2025, 09:05:07 AM IST

20 Mar 2025, 08:45:00 AM IST

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Wipro on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

20 Mar 2025, 08:31:38 AM IST

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 290.0, 9.13% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 210.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 360.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

20 Mar 2025, 08:19:40 AM IST

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Wipro volume yesterday was 14 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 11522 k

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 27.08% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 598 k.

20 Mar 2025, 08:04:15 AM IST

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Wipro closed at ₹261.40 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 266.35 & 256.35 yesterday to end at 265.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

