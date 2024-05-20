Hello User
Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro stock sees gains in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
7 min read . 09:59 AM IST Trade
Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates : Wipro stock price went up today, 20 May 2024, by 0.28 %. The stock closed at 461.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 462.35 per share. Investors should monitor Wipro stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Wipro's stock opened at 461, closed at 461.05, with a high of 463 and a low of 459.05. The market capitalization was 241,444.59 crore. The 52-week high was 546.1 and the 52-week low was 375. The BSE volume for the day was 72,200 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 May 2024, 09:59 AM IST Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Today, Wipro's stock price increased by 0.28% to reach 462.35, outperforming its peers. While Info Edge India and Firstsource Solutions saw a decline, Focus Business Solution and Eclerx Services experienced growth. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex also saw slight gains of 0.16% and 0.12% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Wipro462.351.30.28546.1375.0241309.04
Focus Business Solution65.990.00.092.827.2857281.0
Info Edge India6194.8-27.25-0.446355.03701.2579991.4
Firstsource Solutions196.75-1.95-0.98229.0122.213528.8
Eclerx Services2360.082.83.642825.01315.611377.85
20 May 2024, 09:41 AM IST Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.27%; Futures open interest increased by 0.16%

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest for Wipro indicates potential for a positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.

20 May 2024, 09:34 AM IST Wipro Share Price Today Live: Wipro trading at ₹462.35, up 0.28% from yesterday's ₹461.05

Wipro Share Price Today Live: Wipro share price is at 462.35 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 459.63 and 463.98 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 459.63 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 463.98 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

20 May 2024, 09:17 AM IST Wipro Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Wipro Share Price Today Live: The share price of Wipro has increased by 0.28% and is currently trading at 462.35. Over the past year, Wipro shares have seen a significant gain of 20.49% to reach 462.35. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 23.61% to 22502.00 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.03%
3 Months-16.81%
6 Months16.59%
YTD-2.19%
1 Year20.49%
20 May 2024, 08:49 AM IST Wipro Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Wipro Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Wipro on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1463.98Support 1459.63
Resistance 2466.37Support 2457.67
Resistance 3468.33Support 3455.28
20 May 2024, 08:21 AM IST Wipro Share Price Today Live: Wipro volume yesterday was 7 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 5536 k

Wipro Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 34.83% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 153 k.

20 May 2024, 08:04 AM IST Wipro Share Price Today Live: Wipro closed at ₹461.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Wipro Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 463 & 459.05 yesterday to end at 461.05. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.