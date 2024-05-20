Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro stock sees gains in trading today

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Wipro's stock opened at ₹461, closed at ₹461.05, with a high of ₹463 and a low of ₹459.05. The market capitalization was ₹241,444.59 crore. The 52-week high was ₹546.1 and the 52-week low was ₹375. The BSE volume for the day was 72,200 shares traded.
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Today, Wipro's stock price increased by 0.28% to reach ₹462.35, outperforming its peers. While Info Edge India and Firstsource Solutions saw a decline, Focus Business Solution and Eclerx Services experienced growth. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex also saw slight gains of 0.16% and 0.12% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Wipro
|462.35
|1.3
|0.28
|546.1
|375.0
|241309.04
|Focus Business Solution
|65.99
|0.0
|0.0
|92.8
|27.28
|57281.0
|Info Edge India
|6194.8
|-27.25
|-0.44
|6355.0
|3701.25
|79991.4
|Firstsource Solutions
|196.75
|-1.95
|-0.98
|229.0
|122.2
|13528.8
|Eclerx Services
|2360.0
|82.8
|3.64
|2825.0
|1315.6
|11377.85
Wipro Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest for Wipro indicates potential for a positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.
Wipro Share Price Today Live: Wipro share price is at ₹462.35 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹459.63 and ₹463.98 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹459.63 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 463.98 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The share price of Wipro has increased by 0.28% and is currently trading at ₹462.35. Over the past year, Wipro shares have seen a significant gain of 20.49% to reach ₹462.35. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 23.61% to 22502.00 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.03%
|3 Months
|-16.81%
|6 Months
|16.59%
|YTD
|-2.19%
|1 Year
|20.49%
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Wipro on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|463.98
|Support 1
|459.63
|Resistance 2
|466.37
|Support 2
|457.67
|Resistance 3
|468.33
|Support 3
|455.28
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 34.83% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 153 k.
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹463 & ₹459.05 yesterday to end at ₹461.05. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend
