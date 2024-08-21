Wipro Share Price Live blog for 21 Aug 2024

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Wipro opened at ₹520 and closed slightly lower at ₹519.5. The stock reached a high of ₹527.55 and a low of ₹520. Wipro's market capitalization stood at ₹274,098.84 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹580 and ₹375, respectively. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 173,214 shares for Wipro.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Wipro on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|528.28
|Support 1
|520.33
|Resistance 2
|531.92
|Support 2
|516.02
|Resistance 3
|536.23
|Support 3
|512.38
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹490.0, 6.6% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹385.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹640.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|3
|3
|Buy
|3
|3
|6
|4
|Hold
|12
|12
|12
|11
|Sell
|16
|16
|14
|14
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|5
|8
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 31.67% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 390 k.
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹527.55 & ₹520 yesterday to end at ₹524.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend