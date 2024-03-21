Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro Stock Surges in Positive Trading

Wipro stock price went up today, 21 Mar 2024, by 1.85 %. The stock closed at 493.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 502.75 per share. Investors should monitor Wipro stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Wipro Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Wipro opened at ₹495.25 and closed at ₹494.8. The stock reached a high of ₹501.4 and a low of ₹489.4. The market capitalization of Wipro was ₹257,601.4 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹546.1 and the 52-week low was ₹351.85. The BSE volume for Wipro was 125,193 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
21 Mar 2024, 10:00:02 AM IST
Wipro March futures opened at 499.95 as against previous close of 495.3
Wipro is currently trading at a spot price of 502.25 with a bid price of 504.0 and an offer price of 504.2. The offer quantity is 1500 shares and the bid quantity is also 1500 shares. The open interest for Wipro stands at 44,445,000 shares, indicating a high level of investor interest in the stock.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes