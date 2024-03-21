Hello User
Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro Stock Surges in Positive Trading

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Wipro stock price went up today, 21 Mar 2024, by 1.85 %. The stock closed at 493.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 502.75 per share. Investors should monitor Wipro stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Wipro Stock Price Today

Wipro Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Wipro opened at 495.25 and closed at 494.8. The stock reached a high of 501.4 and a low of 489.4. The market capitalization of Wipro was 257,601.4 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 546.1 and the 52-week low was 351.85. The BSE volume for Wipro was 125,193 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Mar 2024, 10:00 AM IST Wipro March futures opened at 499.95 as against previous close of 495.3

Wipro is currently trading at a spot price of 502.25 with a bid price of 504.0 and an offer price of 504.2. The offer quantity is 1500 shares and the bid quantity is also 1500 shares. The open interest for Wipro stands at 44,445,000 shares, indicating a high level of investor interest in the stock.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

21 Mar 2024, 09:52 AM IST Wipro Live Updates

21 Mar 2024, 09:40 AM IST Wipro share price update :Wipro trading at ₹502.75, up 1.85% from yesterday's ₹493.6

Wipro stock is currently priced at 502.75, which is a 1.85% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 9.15.

21 Mar 2024, 09:32 AM IST Wipro share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.16%
3 Months11.72%
6 Months14.74%
YTD4.71%
1 Year34.69%
21 Mar 2024, 09:00 AM IST Wipro share price Today :Wipro trading at ₹493.6, down -0.24% from yesterday's ₹494.8

The current data for Wipro stock shows that the price is 493.6 with a percent change of -0.24 and a net change of -1.2. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

21 Mar 2024, 08:00 AM IST Wipro share price Live :Wipro closed at ₹494.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading at Wipro on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 125,193 and the closing price was 494.8.

