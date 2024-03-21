Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro Stock Surges in Positive Trading

Wipro Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Wipro opened at ₹495.25 and closed at ₹494.8. The stock reached a high of ₹501.4 and a low of ₹489.4. The market capitalization of Wipro was ₹257,601.4 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹546.1 and the 52-week low was ₹351.85. The BSE volume for Wipro was 125,193 shares traded.
Wipro is currently trading at a spot price of 502.25 with a bid price of 504.0 and an offer price of 504.2. The offer quantity is 1500 shares and the bid quantity is also 1500 shares. The open interest for Wipro stands at 44,445,000 shares, indicating a high level of investor interest in the stock.
Wipro stock is currently priced at ₹502.75, which is a 1.85% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 9.15.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.16%
|3 Months
|11.72%
|6 Months
|14.74%
|YTD
|4.71%
|1 Year
|34.69%
The current data for Wipro stock shows that the price is ₹493.6 with a percent change of -0.24 and a net change of -1.2. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
On the last day of trading at Wipro on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 125,193 and the closing price was ₹494.8.
